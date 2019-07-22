Canada Goose: Expect Golden Eggs

I would buy the stock long-term, but would avoid it till the next recession.

GOOS is fairly valued when compared to the rest of the sector, but the sector itself may be overvalued.

Like other luxury brands, its margins and profitability now hinge on China.

Canada Goose (GOOS) has managed to create a luxury brand in the unlikeliest industry - winter clothing. By combining high-end fashion with winter necessities, the company has managed to create a uniquely Canadian brand that is already well on its way to being global.

But that journey has had a few hurdles recently and the stock has dropped aggressively over the past year to reflect that. Investors have lost 32% in value over the past year, and a jaw-dropping 30% the day after the most recently quarterly report.

The catalyst was a surprisingly disappointing slow down in growth in the most recent quarter. The growth rate of overall sales and direct-to-consumer revenue came in at 25% and 29% respectively, both at multi-year lows. Management also reduced their guidance for growth going forward. They now expect revenue and profits to grow at over 20% and 25% respectively for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, analysts had estimated growth rates would be closer to 30% for the long-term and investors had already priced Goose to perfection at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 60+. Those inflated expectations were ultimately dashed when Goose reported it was losing momentum.

Investors now have to decide if the slower growth is a major problem for the long-term outlook of the company or if the brand has just emerged from a minor setback on its journey of becoming a global luxury brand. Here’s a closer look at the facts and valuation:

The Veblen effect

At the time of writing, Bill Gates has just been replaced as the world's second-richest person by French billionaire Bernard Arnault. Arnault didn’t make his wealth in technology, oil, or finance. Instead, his fortune is based on his ownership of a massive chunk of luxury goods maker LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) stock.

The luxury powerhouse operates some of the world’s most exquisite brands, including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Dom Pérignon and Sephora.

Luxury brands like these benefit from what economists call the ‘Veblen effect’, which means their demand and desirability increases when their supply decreases or prices increase. This pricing power leads to unbelievable margins that has made several savvy entrepreneurs fabulously wealthy. Think of Liliane Bettencroft (10th richest person / L'Oréal (OR)), François-Henri Pinault (23rd richest person / Kering), Phil Knight (26th richest / Nike (NKE)), and Alain Wertheimer (31st richest / House of Chanel).

Canada Goose, I would argue, benefits from the same ‘Veblen effect’. It’s a family-owned business that dates back to 1957, has a seemingly unattainable brand that is adored by celebrities and seriously overpriced. Goose even meets the most tangible criteria for a luxury brand - high margins. Here’s a look at how their profitability compares to older, bigger rivals:

Company Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) Canada Goose 17.7% Kering 27.4% LVMH 13.6% L’Oreal 14.5% Nike 10.3%

This chart shows how neatly Goose fits into the luxury brand category.

Demand in China

No brand can consider itself a luxury powerhouse if its products are sought after in the most critical market - China. China’s taste has decided the fortunes of billionaires across the world over the past few decades and there’s no sign that this trend will discontinue.

China now represents a third of global demand for luxury goods and the purchase rate is growing by double-digits every year. There’s no doubt that China is a critical market for Goose, and the company dipped its toes in just recently.

When Canada Goose opened its first flagship store in Beijing in seven months ago, this was the scene outside:

VCG/VCG via Getty Images

It’s important to note that this demand was despite the ongoing trade and political tensions brewing between China and Canada in recent years. A long line like this is a vital indicator for a luxury brand trying to go global.

Buying Opportunity?

All these indicators and economic thesis are beside the point if the company’s stock is overvalued. No matter how large its profit margin or how long the queue outside its high end stores, investors won’t benefit if the stock is priced to perfection.

After the recent plunge, Goose’s valuation has somewhat moderated. It currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 44. If you assume the company can meet its forecast for 25% annual growth over the next few years, the stock’s PEG ratio works out to 1.76. In other words, the stock is still overvalued when adjusted for growth.

Last month, the PEG ratio was closer to 1.33, which may have been an excellent opportunity to buy. Goose’s larger luxury peers like LVMH and Kering currently trade at PE ratios of 30 and 25 respectively. Using return-on-equity adjusted for payout ratio as a proxy for forward growth estimates, LVMH and Kering are trading at PEG ratios of 2.4 and 1.75 respectively, which means Goose is fairly valued based on comparables.

However, the luxury sector could be overvalued altogether. Perhaps investors have priced in handsome margins and relentless demand from China forever. If the ongoing trade war and the slowing growth of China’s economy is an indicator of more pain down the line, I would expect the luxury sector to bear the brunt of the economic slowdown.

Here’s a look at how major luxury brands performed between 2006 and 2015, over the course of the global financial meltdown:

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Over the long-term, I still think Canada Goose is a great bet. The hefty margins and brand resilience is difficult to replicate. However, I think the company’s valuation has swelled alongside the rest of the global luxury industry. If the world is facing another economic slowdown triggered by the US-China trade war, growing household debt in developed nations, or a messy Brexit, it might be the worst time to bet on a luxury brand like Goose.

I’ll wait for a better point of entry later.

