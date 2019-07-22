International Dividend Portfolio: Income Update Q2 2019

Dividend income in Q2/2019 totalled $587.80, up 31.9% from last year, making it the best quarter since I started investing. In June, I also set a new monthly income record.

The month of July means holidays in beautiful Greece for me, but also time to provide the first update since presenting my investment strategy and portfolio composition on Seeking Alpha.

My Background

Being 35 years old and based in Germany, I only entered the fascinating world of equity investment in January 2018. While I wish I had been able to start investing in stocks earlier, working full time for approximately 30 more years should allow me to build up my portfolio with a long-term perspective.

I guess my goal is one that many readers here on Seeking Alpha can identify with: I want to create an additional source of income that can support me during all phases of life, and especially during retirement. To reach that goal, my investment approach is to build up positions gradually over time and hold on to them for the long term. However, this does not mean that I will not exchange companies if their fundamentals deteriorate or if I find better alternatives.

Unlike some people I know, I am certainly no bighead who considers himself a second Warren Buffet. I know very well that I am a beginner and make mistakes. However, I am proud that I am taking my investments into my own hands and believe that I will get better and better over time. While I changed my positions more frequently when I started investing, I have now found a portfolio that I am quite comfortable with and that I believe I can hold onto through the good and bad times.

Therefore, I am actually proud to reply to the question of what has changed since my last article with: "Nothing substantial!" Considering the current market situation, I did not initiate new positions, but only extended my existing positions. At the same time, my dividends keep coming, increasing and increasing.

Especially, I do not pay much attention to "perma-bulls" who see undervalued stocks everywhere and tell you euphorically to buy, buy, and buy, or to doomsday prophets who tell us that the end is near. Instead I believe that one should just keep doing their own thing, sticking to the strategy which one feels comfortable with, and not getting dazed by the everyday media buzz.

Dividend income in Q2/2019

Now let's take a look at my recent dividend income: all in all, in the second quarter of 2019 I received dividends from 15 holdings. My dividend income (after tax) totaled $587.80.

Here is a detailed overview of the companies that paid me in the past three months:

Company name Ticker April May June BASF SE OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY, OTCQX:OTCQX:BFFAF $120.57 China Mobile Ltd. CHL $58.38 LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMUY $4.69 Microsoft Corporation MSFT $1.64 Nestlé S.A. OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGF $28.32 Nike Inc. NKE $0.37 Pfizer Inc. PFE $18.57 Royal Dutch Shell plc (B-Shares) RDS.B $50.08 Securitas AB OTCPK:OTCPK:SCTBF $28.61 Transalta Renewables Inc. OTC:OTC:TRSWF, TSX:RNW $17.59 $17.54 $17.69 Vanguard FTSE All World High Dividend Yield ETF LSE:VHYL $18.77 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO $5.97 Visa Inc. V $0.63 Vonovia SE OTCPK:OTCPK:VNNVF, OTCPK:OTCPK:VONOY $96.25 Zurich Insurance Group AG OTCQX:OTCQX:ZURVY, OTCQX:OTCQX:ZFSVF $102.13 Total $177.84 $166.72 $243.24

The following chart illustrates the overall progress of my dividend income:

Source: The chart was created by the author.

My dividend income of $587.80 in Q2/2019 constitutes an increase of 31.9% compared to the same time period last year. With this, Q2/2019 has been the best quarter since I started investing. In June, I also achieved a new monthly record income of $243.24, breaking the $200 mark for the first time.

While these numbers sound nice, the main driver of dividend income growth has been the addition of fresh capital to the portfolio. I hope that in a few years, I will be able to reduce these "external" contributions of capital and let the portfolio substantially grow by dividend reinvestment. Besides, my current dividend income still is a small amount compared to the income of so many here on Seeking Alpha. On the other hand, I just started investing in 2018 and as a beginner, it is very motivating to see my dividend income progress. I hope there is much more to come in the future!

Progress of my portfolio

Since I first presented my portfolio on Seeking Alpha on May 29th, I continued building my portfolio according to my investment strategy, which is:

Avoiding one-time investments, instead deploying capital gradually over time. Paying attention to sufficient geographical and sectoral diversifications of my portfolio. Investing only in large-cap companies with proven business models and sound fundamentals.

In the current market environment, I believe that especially point one of my strategy is of great relevance. To take a commonly-used expression, I am under the impression that there is a lot of "euphoria" in the stock market at the moment, considering its very positive development in the first half of this year, the speculation about central bank rate cuts, and recession fears. Considering my investment approach as rather cautious, I recently paid special attention to building up my cash position, which currently stands at approximately 15 percent, and limited myself mainly to routine investments which I do every month, adding shares to the following 15 holdings:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

BASF AG (OTCQX: BASFY , OTCQX: BFFAF )

, OTCQX: ) BB Biotech AG (OTC: BBAGF )

) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE ( OTCPK: OTCPK:LVMHF OTCPK: OTCPK:LVMUY )

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK: NSRGY , OTCPK: NSRGF )

, OTCPK: ) Nike Inc. (NKE)

Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Vanguard FTSE All World High Dividend Yield ETF (LSE:VHYL)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Visa Inc. (V)

Vonovia SE (OTCPK: VNNVF , OTCPK: VONOY )

, OTCPK: ) Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX: ZURVY , OTCQX: ZFSVF )

Holding a significant cash position makes me miss out on cashflow from dividends. However, I do not mind this for several reasons: firstly, I do not depend on immediate dividend income. Secondly, I am still quite young and can invest with a long term horizon. Thirdly, even though I try to save as much of my salary as possible each month, I have limited financial resources available for investment, and need to invest my money as effectively as possible. Therefore, I set my hopes on picking up stocks for cheaper prices with even better yields in case of a correction or a stock market crash.

As of 2nd July 2019, my portfolio had the following composition:

Source: The chart was created by the author.

For better visualisation, here is another overview of my current holdings (in alphabetical order):

Individual holdings: Ticker Current Portfolio Weight Alphabet Inc. GOOG, GOOGL 1.3% BASF SE OTCQX:OTCQX:BASFY, OTCQX:OTCQX:BFFAF 5.4% BB Biotech AG OTC:OTC:BBAGF 6.0% China Mobile Ltd. CHL 6.7% JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 6.0% LVMH Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy SE OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:OTCPK:LVMUY 1.7% Microsoft Corporation MSFT 1.5% Nestlé S.A. OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:OTCPK:NSRGF 4.6% Nike Inc. NKE 1.1% Pfizer Inc. PFE 5.9% Rio Tinto Group RIO 5.5% Royal Dutch Shell plc (B-Shares) RDS.B 7.2% Securitas AB OTCPK:OTCPK:SCTBF 2.6% Siemens Healthineers AG OTC:OTC:SEMHF, OTCPK:OTCPK:SMMNY 7.5% Transalta Renewables Inc. OTC:TRSWF, TSX:RNW 8.7% Visa Inc. V 1.3% Vonovia SE OTCPK:OTCPK:VNNVF, OTCPK:OTCPK:VONOY 6.3% Zurich Insurance Group AG OTCQX:OTCQX:ZURVY, OTCQX:OTCQX:ZFSVF 6.3% ETFs Vanguard FTSE All World High Dividend Yield ETF LSE:VHYL 7.5% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF VWO 6.9%

Conclusion

All in all, I am quite happy with my portfolio and the increase in dividend income compared to 2018, which is motivating to see.

For the rest of the year, I will continue building my portfolio in accordance with my investment strategy, which is to create a diversified portfolio of 20 mainly dividend-paying stocks and two ETFs (read more here).

In particular, two places in my portfolio are still vacant, as I currently own only 18 out of 20 intended individual holdings. I hope to fill the empty spots with stocks from my watch list when the opportunity arrises.

I hope you enjoyed this article, and to everyone on Seeking Alpha, all the best and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL, BASFY, BFFAF, BBAGF, CHL, JPM, LVMHF, LVMUY, MSFT, NSRGY, NSRGF, NKE, PFE, RIO, RDS.B, SCTBF, SCTBY, TRSWF, SEMHF, SMMNY, V, VNNVF, VONOY, ZURVY, ZFSVF, VWO, VANGUARD FTSE ALL WORLD HIGH DIVIDEND YIELD ETF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice but only a presentation of my personal opinion and strategy. Investors must do their own due diligence/consult a qualified financial advisor before making an investment decision.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.