J.B. Hunt: The Q1 Growth Stumble Could Be Over

The stock has sold back down to its long-term trend line, potentially attracting the attention of traders using technical analysis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has an established history of growth with more growth forecast heading into 2020. The stock is reasonably priced and would suit patient investors with a long-term view.

Second-Quarter Results

J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter results have improved from its rather disappointing first quarter where revenue fell 10% causing concern over slowing growth.

J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter revenue came in at $2.26 billion, which was up 8% from the first quarter and up 6% from the second quarter in 2018.

J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter diluted earnings come in at $1.23 which was up from the $1.09 reported in the first quarter, but earnings were still down 11% from Q2 2018. However, the company’s earnings are still higher now than they were two years ago in Q2 2017.

The following chart shows J.B. Hunt’s quarterly revenue and earnings trend over the last two years.

J.B. Hunt data by ADVFN

Referring to the above chart, J.B. Hunt has mostly recovered its Q1 revenue drop. The general revenue trend over the last two years has been upwards with an average increase of 3.9% per quarter. While the company’s earnings appear to show no real growth, its earnings are 38% higher now than they were two years ago (which is an average growth of 4.7% per quarter). Also, the earnings for Q4 2017 were an abnormal result (due to a tax credit for that quarter).

J.B. Hunt operates with moderate debt, with its total liabilities representing 60% of its total asset value. The company’s working capital ratio is 1.31, meaning that its short-term assets (such as cash and deposits) cover its short-term liabilities (bills the company has to pay). I personally prefer working capital ratios above 1.0 so that the company’s bills can be paid with cash rather than having to constantly dip into its long-term finances. The company’s working capital ratio of 1.31 is about the same as its industry average of 1.35 (determined from csimarket.com for the Transport and Logistics industry).

J.B. Hunt’s trailing P/E multiple is 22.7x with a stock price of $98 and the company’s book value multiple is 4.9x. The average trailing PE for its industry is 15.7 (based on csimarket.com data for the Transport and Logistics industry) which means that J.B. Hunt’s trailing P/E is higher than its industry average.

The Long-Term View

J.B. Hunt has produced decent growth over the last decade with the company’s profit margins averaging around 6% and its return on equity averaging around 30%.

The chart below shows J.B. Hunt’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

J.B. Hunt data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, J.B. Hunt’s revenue has increased over the last decade with an upwards trend, even though its revenue did fall slightly in 2015. The analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt’s revenue growth to continue into 2020. J.B. Hunt’s earnings have also trended higher in line with the company’s revenue growth. The earnings spike for 2017 was due to a tax credit for that year. The analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt’s earnings to continue increasing through to 2020.

Over the last decade J.B. Hunt’s revenue has increased at an average rate of 17% per year and its earnings have increased at an average rate of 12% per year.

J.B. Hunt has a history of decent growth and the analysts are expecting this growth to continue into 2020. Investors taking a short-term view might be concerned that the company's revenue hasn’t fully recovered from the drop seen in the first quarter. Personally, I think it’s unrealistic to expect every quarter to show increases. I always plot charts and look for trends and the trend shows that both the quarterly and annual revenues are trending upwards.

Historically, J.B. Hunt’s annual revenue has shown a distinctive uptrend (excluding 2015). While the analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt’s annual revenue growth to continue, I still like to keep track of some basic economic indicators so that I can judge whether the economy is strong enough to support J.B. Hunt’s future revenue growth.

Growth Risks

J.B. Hunt operates in the transport industry and a slowing economy would reduce demand for its transportation services, which in turn would put pressure on its revenue growth and its profitability.

An economic report I like to follow is the monthly Industrial Production report produced by the Federal Reserve. With this report I get a good feel for the strength of the economy and when it’s slowing. I have found that the stock market really struggles when the Industrial Production Index falls below one percent and the economy is prone to a recession when the index falls below zero. The Industrial Production Index is shown below.

Industrial Production Index by FRED

The Industrial Production has dropped down to 1.3%. As the above chart shows, the index swings around a fair bit, but negative values can lead to recessions as shown with the shaded area during 2008. At present the index is still above zero and it’s not unusual for the index to track around the one to two percent range.

Another economic report I like to follow is the nonfarm employees report produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of employees has currently increased by 1.7 percent year on year. Through personal experience I have found that when the number of employees stops increasing the economy really struggles. This poses a problem for transport companies like J.B. Hunt. Consumer confidence typically falls when the unemployment rate increases. People naturally spend less when they are worried about employment and this reduces the amount of goods purchased. This in turn reduces the demand to transport those goods. The nonfarm employees’ index is shown below.

Nonfarm Employees index by FRED

The above chart shows that the number of nonfarm employees continues to increase, indicating that the economy is still strong. The chart also shows what happened to the number of nonfarm employees during the 2008 recession where the index fell considerably. At present, I think the economy is sufficiently strong to support J.B. Hunt’s growth, but this would change if the number of nonfarm employees declines.

Stock Valuation

J.B. Hunt has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing at 12% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 17% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 11% heading into 2020. The PEG (P/E divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 11% gives a forward PEG of around 1.7 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 19.3x (based on diluted earnings of $5.07 with a stock price of $98).

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0, which means that J.B. Hunt is overvalued with a stock price of $98. Its fair value would be around $60.

While a forward PEG of 1.7 means that J.B. Hunt is not cheap, it’s still reasonably priced as most growth stocks tend to have forward PEGs in the 1.5 to 2.5 range.

Stock Chart

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

J.B. Hunt chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade, J.B. Hunt’s stock price has trended higher and peaked in 2018. The stock then pulled back along with the decline seen in the stock market. The stock market recovered at the start of this year and J.B. Hunt initially rallied but pulled back again to start another rally. The low of the current rally sits on the long-trend trend line. This is quite significant as stock traders using technical analysis often look for stocks showing strong uptrends that have pulled back to support levels such as long-term trend lines.

Over the last decade the stock has generally traded upwards in line with its revenue and earnings growth. The current slump this year is likely due to concerns over the revenue drop seen in the first quarter.

In the short term, the stock could trade back up to around $114 (which was the highs seen earlier this year) and has the potential to reach its 2018 highs of around $130. The analysts are expecting J.B. Hunt’s earnings to increase by around 11% which could take the stock price back to its 2018 highs within a few years. Over the longer term, I think that J.B. Hunt’s stock price will continue higher in line with its future growth potential.

Conclusion

J.B. Hunt is a transport company and its revenue is sensitive to the state of the economy. At present I think the economy is strong enough to support the company’s growth as the nonfarm employment growth remains strong.

J.B. Hunt’s second-quarter revenue has mostly recovered from its first-quarter slump. The company operates profitably and has a history of growth. The stock is reasonably priced with a forward PEG of 1.7 and a forward P/E of 19.3x.

I think that J.B. Hunt would make a sound long-term investment for patient investors, but I think the stock should be avoided for a short-term investment. However, active traders using technical analysis may find the stock appealing due to its strong long-term uptrend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.