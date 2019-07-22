PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside

I anticipate that the stock will hit my prior price target of $150 sooner than anticipated.

PepsiCo has continued to see earnings growth, particularly from its snacks business.

PepsiCo (PEP) is a company that I had previously underestimated in terms of its growth potential. As of last May, PepsiCo had significantly increased its free cash flow growth, and growth in its snacks business in China and India was also a welcome sign for the stock.

The stock has continued to see upside, hitting a price of $133 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

In the most recent earnings quarter, PepsiCo has continued to see growth, with net income up by over 8% on a 24-week ended basis:

Source: PepsiCo Second Quarter 2019 Results

While we see that operating profit fell slightly, this was due to a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. Gross profit has continued to rise, and in this regard the company’s business remains strong.

Particularly, of the company’s subsidiaries, we see that net revenue for Frito-Lay’s North American arm demonstrated the most growth at 5% on a 24-weeks ended basis.

In this regard, growth in the company’s primary developed market remains quite strong, and recent performance is encouraging.

I would like to revisit PepsiCo’s free cash flow performance, given that I previously indicated this to be a significant indicator of price performance going forward.

Over the past couple of years, we can see that the stock has become more expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, while free cash flow per share growth itself has declined:

Source: ycharts.com

With this being said, we can see that EBITDA (earnings before interest and taxes) has seen strong growth over the past five-year period, while EV to EBITDA is trading at the same level that it was back in 2016:

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, when we assume a target price of $150, given a 7% discount rate and 15% annual assumed growth in free cash flow - the current price of $134 is trailing quite close to this target price.

Source: Author’s Calculations

Given the recent performance we have been seeing for revenue and earnings, I anticipate that the stock could hit $150 significantly before my 5-year timeline. Looking forward, I expect that the company’s snacks business will continue to thrive and increasingly serve as a source of competitive advantage against its peers.

One risk that the company faces in the short-term is the growing introduction of a sugar tax by various European countries and select U.S. cities. With this being said, there is no evidence that this has significantly affected PepsiCo’s bottom line. Moreover, with PepsiCo having diversified significantly into the snacks business with Frito-Lay, the company is in good stead to further reduce its dependency on sugary drinks sales.

To conclude, I continue to take a bullish view on PepsiCo and anticipate that the stock will rise further. Moreover, with a dividend yield of just below 3% and a 46-year track record of growing dividends, this stock also appears to be quite a good choice from an income standpoint.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.