Collect Dollar Bills In Front Of A Steamroller With Oxford Lane Capital

If you love junk bonds and believe junk bond yields will keep moving lower, then you’ll love Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC). It’s a closed-end fund derivative of 80 derivatives of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) consisting of 1,568 borrowers, all rated junk. The catch is, if you buy it, you won’t even be investing in the junk bonds themselves. You’ll be investing in the private equity positions that only get their dividends after all the junk bond investors are paid off first. That way you get a higher yield, in exchange for being last in line to get paid.

I fondly remember back in 2008 when President Bush went on TV and gave a lecture we could call “Mortgage-Backed Securities 101” and suddenly the fact that real estate loans were bundled up from all around the country and flung at Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) became part of American public consciousness. Now we all know what these asset-backed securities things are, and how they get really dangerous when the sector that backs them starts spiraling out of control.

Well, as bad as the housing bubble was, at least the yields on mortgages actually stayed positive even at the housing peak. And not just nominally. Even real rates on mortgages stayed positive above annual inflation rates. You can’t take this stuff for granted anymore, namely that people won’t lend for the promise of less money in the future. Now they will. I am convinced that 50 years from now or so, the finance and investment community will look back at this time as the craziest in all of human history, what with bitcoin bubbles and negative interest rates, etc.

Over at DollarCollapse, John Rubino writes on July 16th about the brand new phenomenon, never before seen, of negative-yielding junk bonds. Negative yielding “investment grade” bonds are crazy enough in their own right even though a negative yield “investment’ is a contradiction in terms. Negative-yielding junk bonds, now that’s something even weirder. Bond investors are buying risky loans for the promise of less money in the future, for the mere chance of being able to sell the negative-yielding junk to a greater fool for a promise of even greater losses at maturity. And so on and so forth, fueled by the implicit promise from the Federal Reserve and all other Western central banks that should something ever go wrong, everyone can sell all their toxic assets to them and they’ll bail everyone out. Last time it only took $16 trillion give or take a few trillion to set things straight again. They’ll do “whatever it takes”. That’s what it takes to get someone to buy a negative-yielding junk bond. That’s also why funds like Oxford Lane exist in the first place.

If you choose to invest in a CLO fund like Oxford Lane, your assumption is that we are “only” knee-deep in this spectacular bond bubble mess rather than neck-deep. It’s just a guess. Nobody knows where we are, but wherever we are, it cannot continue. The imagery of pennies in front of a steamroller comes to mind here. But with the yield on OXLC quite high, one could say this is collecting dollar bills in front of a steamroller. It’s slightly more lucrative. Perhaps it could more aptly be called collecting dollar bills in front of an impending supernova. Could you make some nice income with OXLC? Yeah, probably. But if you don’t get out in time you could lose everything.

Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunites gives a good breakdown of the basics of this fund and what exactly you are buying. It need not be repeated here. I will only add that its top 30 exposures are as follows, so you know what your exposure is by industry:

Source

The problem with Morda’s analysis in my opinion is that it’s from the point of view that the junk bond market is basically operating normally, or maybe not completely normally but normalish enough. Says Morda,

These various CLOs provide OXLC with a vast and diversified borrower base. This means that as one of its 1568 borrows collapses, only 0.79% of the total portfolio is at risk in the worst-case scenario, and on average only 0.06% is at risk should this happen. This wide-scale diversity adds a measure of safety amongst OXLC's higher-risk focus.

This is true if any single borrower collapses. But if there is a systemic warping of the junk bond market due to a 40-year long manipulation scheme based on central bank bond buying that only now is reaching the stratosphere as junk yields start to go negative, then if one borrower collapses, others are likely to follow. The real risk on OXLC is not that any single junk bond issuer collapses, but that many of them or even most of them collapse in a wave when inflation starts becoming noticeable again and interest rates rise.

He concludes (emphasis mine):

We are excited to place a Strong Buy recommendation on OXLC as we pivot our High Dividend Opportunity to withstand any coming recession, while also providing us with a high level of predictable cash flows. Investors get the dividend on a monthly basis. The stock goes ex-dividend around the 20th of each month, and the payment date is at the end of the same month.

OXLC will not withstand the coming recession. The coming recession will not be able to be mitigated by lowering interest rates any further. The junk bond market will be the front lines in the next financial crisis. OXLC is even further in front, because it’s mostly equity-invested.

The Bull Side

There is still a bull case, but boy is it dangerous, and it will require vigilance and prescient timing. It’s simply that we are on the precipice of yet another round of easing, both in the US and Europe. Assuming price inflation remains relatively muted and GDP growth creeps along on a slow-burn, then OXLC probably won’t be in any serious trouble as the CLOs on which the fund is based keep collecting debt payments from their 1,568 companies. So you can keep collecting those dollar bills in front of that supernova as long as the upcoming rate-cutting cycle seems to be working. But the minute price inflation spikes higher, there could manifest a torrent of selling in the junk bond market very quickly. Then the Fed will have to step in and do its dirty work, which will risk an implosion of the currency.

Just as the problems on the fringes of the housing market - the subprime market (AKA junk-rated mortgages) - marked the beginning of the housing collapse in 2006-2007, the problems in the junk bond market will signal the beginning of the global debt collapse. It will start at the edges of the bond market and only end at the core. OXLC is at the edge of the edge. In the meantime you can collect some income with OXLC. What can you expect assuming the status quo sticks around? This:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, OXLC acts basically as a triple-leveraged junk bond fund. Triple the yield, triple the risk, at a time when the junk bond market is juiced up beyond any historical precedent.

Unique Risks

Outside of the warped broad picture just presented, OXLC has other negatives based on its structure. For one, the fee is rather high. It could even be said that the fund is a cash grab for the insiders taking advantage of a warped bond market and artificial demand for these exotic CLOs. For the year ended March 31, total fees, which I’m calculating as total expenses minus general and administrative and interest expense, were just shy of $25 million (page 11). These include investment advisory fees, incentive fees, professional fees, administrator expense, directors’ fees, insurance expense, and transfer agent and custodian fees. That’s 28% of total revenues. Alright, insurance expense can be forgiven. But this is still quite a lot of money skimmed off the top.

It gets stranger though. In the fine print, you’ll find (page 29) that if interest rates rise, OXLC management will (at least initially) have an easier time meeting the requirements for their incentive fees without any additional increase in relative performance by the investment adviser. The scales are tipped towards the insiders. That’s not uncommon or nefarious in itself. Nobody would make funds if they couldn’t make money by managing the funds. It’s just that these scales seem heavily tipped with unique advantages for the advisers. At the first sign of trouble, the insiders will make even more just before the bond market hits the fan:

…in view of the catch-up provision applicable to income incentive fees under the Investment Advisory Agreement, OXLC Management could potentially receive a significant portion of the increase in the Fund’s investment income attributable to such a general increase in interest rates. If that were to occur, the Fund’s increase in net earnings, if any, would likely be significantly smaller than the relative increase in OXLC Management’s net investment income incentive fee resulting from such a general increase in interest rates.

There is also the slightly amusing fact that management admits the possibility that, due to the complicated structure of these investment vehicles, they could straight up err in understanding what it is they are actually buying for shareholders:

In addition to the general risks associated with investing in debt securities, CLO vehicles carry additional risks, including… [that] the complex structure of the security may not be fully understood at the time of investment and may produce disputes with the CLO vehicle or unexpected investment results.

That management will actually make such mistakes is less likely, but just seeing it in the annual report exposes the exotic nature of these types of funds and that not even those in charge of them really understand everything about them.

Good luck collecting those dollar bills, and don’t get too close to the supernova.

