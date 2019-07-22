Houston Wire & Cable Company Is Not In The Zone Yet

Houston Wire & Cable Lacks The Thrust

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is a wholesale provider of industrial products such as electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services. HWCC’s growth is more likely to remain subdued in the near term. Plus, the stock’s relative valuation multiples are not cheap. I do not think the stock will produce positive returns in the short term. When the macro and the energy environment become more promising, its growth will follow suit. Until then, investors should exercise restraint in investing in the stock.

While the company’s diversified base has partially insulated it from the adverse effect of the tariff war with China, it cannot completely ignore its impact on input costs. Cost inflation can erode its operating margin in the near term. It recorded negative cash flow from operations in Q1. While the company has sufficient liquidity, negative cash flows over a longer period can become a concern. A market share gain in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable product line can improve its top line over an extended period.

What Are The Economic Indicators Saying?

Low unemployment rate: Some key economic and industry indicators point to improvements in favor of Houston Wire & Cable Company. The U.S. unemployment rate went down to ~4% in January 2019 and fell even further to 3.7% in June. The rate has been significantly lower than the average from 1948 until 2019 (5.76%), according to the data provided by tradingeconomics.com. Low unemployment typically translates into higher demand for industrial products, which in turn, requires higher capital spending for services needed for construction, maintenance, repair and operation of facilities, plants and projects in various industries. Higher capex results in higher revenues and margin for industrial product providers like HWCC.

GDP growth rate: Similarly, according to fred.stlouisfed.org, the U.S. real GDP, when indexed to 1947, has increased from 28.1 in Q1 2017 to 48.4 in Q1 2019, which tells that the U.S. GDP has been growing at least in the past couple of years. The GDP growth is typically a bullish indicator for HWCC’s growth.

PMI index lower than the recent past: The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 51.7 in June of 2019 from ~59 in January 2019. PMI provides information about current business conditions. A PMI above 50 represents the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, while a PMI under 50 symbolizes a contraction. The June expansion was the weakest pace of expansion in the manufacturing sector since October 2016. According to tradingeconomics.com, the manufacturing sector growth slowed down considerably in June due primarily to the fall in the price paid index. The primary metals, transportation equipment, apparel, leather & allied products, wood products, and fabricated metal products industries witnessed contraction in June. The current PMI Index points to slow growth, particularly when compared to the middle of 2018.

Energy Price And Rig Count

The energy sector exhibited mixed signals in the recent period. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price, on average, decreased by 7.5% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. The volatility put the upstream energy companies’ 2019 capex program at stake, and the E&P investment will likely drop in 2019. However, the WTI price has remained steady since March-end. The U.S. rig count declined by 7% during Q1, led by the crude oil price volatility. It has remained weak since then and has decreased by a further 4%. The international rig count has moved up sharply since March until June.

Effect Of Tariff War With China

In March 2018, the U.S. imposed Section 232, which meant a 25% tariff on all steel imports and 10% on all aluminum imports into the U.S. The sanction impacts all carbon products, including pipe, fittings, and flanges. In July, Section 301 tariffs have been put into place. As a result, there has been inflation in steel, nickel and copper prices. To understand the effect of the policy changes, investors may note that the company sources the majority of the fasteners internationally.

While most of the sourcing used to be concentrated in Taiwan, it has diversified the source base since then. However, the company continues to face issues in the shipping lanes, which are not busy throughout the year and therefore poses difficulty with the company’s supply chain. HWCC also sources steel wire rope from Asian countries. These are some of the product categories in which the company can see the effect of the trade war. However, a majority of the electrical wire and cable from the U.S., and therefore, the electrical product category would be much less impacted.

Analyzing Recent Performance And Parameters

From Q1 2018 to Q1 2019, HWCC’s revenues remained unchanged, while its gross profit margin inflated from 23.1% to 23.9% during the same period. Quarter over quarter, too, its revenues were resilient. Product sales represent ~83% and project sales accounted for the rest 17% of the company’s Q1 2019 sales. The positive and negative developments, both intrinsically and industry-wise, kept its performance on balance in the past year. As I was explaining above, insulated costs in electrical wiring cable and steel wire rope were offset by reduced activity in fasteners and steel wire rope fabrication.

The gains at the gross margin level were primarily a function of cost control programs through lean projects. Also, its new distribution center is likely to improve efficiencies in customer services. However, year-over-year, the company’s expenses-to-sales slipped by 0.1%. The company looks to push its growth more than it would seem to reduce costs, because higher revenue may leverage expenses lower.

MRO sales: HWCC’s maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) sales decreased by 1% in Q1 2019 versus a year ago. According to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of new privately-owned housing units was relatively weak from May 2019 versus a year ago, although it has not changed much in the past couple of months.

In October 2016, HWCC acquired Vertex Corporate Holdings from DXP Enterprises. Vertex was a distributor of industrial fasteners. This acquisition expanded HWCC’s product offerings to the industrial marketplace that purchases the company’s wire and cable products. It has recently expanded into aluminum wire, oil & gas cables, OEM wires, cords, fasteners. The company aims to establish the Lifeguard wire and cable, which is a low-smoke, zero-halogen product in the U.S. The market is estimated to be ~$1.4 billion. It has significant opportunity across power generation, wastewater management, and data centers businesses.

Outlook For Q2

According to HWCC’s management, various studies suggest certain areas are starting to decelerate as many core U.S. economy sectors are entering the back half of the business cycle. Typically, the company’s sales lag the industry by two to three quarters. Overall, however, the indicators suggest that the economy has been resilient as most of the macros are positive. Given customer sentiment, the company’s outlook is positive in the short-to-medium term.

Insider Transaction

According to Yahoo Finance, in the past six months, insiders purchased more than 20,000 shares of HWCC, which amounted to 2.9% of the total insider shares held. Investors may note that 4.45% of the company’s shares are owned by the insiders. Given the current trend, it seems the insiders consider the company is undervalued at the current level.

FCF, Capex And Debt

In Q1 2019, HWCC’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative and deteriorated compared to a year ago. Although revenues remained unchanged, the company’s CFO decreased on account of higher account receivable and lower accounts payable. Higher need for working capital reflects seasonal activities such as payment of yearly customer volume rebates and increases in operational activities such as building inventory after the winter and holiday seasons. Negative CFO translated into negative FCF (or free cash flow) in Q1.

HWCC has a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.77x) compared to its peers. DXP Enterprises’ (DXPE) leverage was 0.8x as of March 31, HD Supply Holdings’ (HDS) leverage was 1.4x, while WESCO International’s (WCC) leverage was 0.59x as of that date. Its liquidity, comprising of borrowings available under a revolver and working capital, was ~$159 million. In the next one to three years, it has $73.4 million debt repayment under contractual obligation. So, even with a negative FCF, the company has ample liquidity to manage its capex. But over the medium-to-long run, it needs to improve cash flow to avoid stress on the balance sheet, unless the company can work out a refinancing arrangement.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Houston Wire & Cable Company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.4x. Based on sell-side analysts’ EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 10.6x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 31x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

HWCC’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression because sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decline compared to the rise in the peers’ EBITDA in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a significantly lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers. However, the stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers’ (HDS, DXPE, and WCC) average of 8.8x. So, the stock can be relatively overvalued at this level despite a 22% fall in the stock price in the past three months. I have used analysts’ estimates provided by Thomson Reuters in this analysis.

What’s The Take On HWCC?

While the U.S. unemployment rate is at a multi-year low and construction activity robust, the GDP growth rate has been soft in the past few months. Also, the PMI index and the energy sector activities are not bullish, as the upstream capex is set to decline in 2019. So, the company lacks a growth impetus in the short term. A tariff hike following the trade war with China can also erode its operating margin in the near term. It recorded negative cash flow from operations in Q1, which over a longer period can become a concern. When seen on the basis of relative valuation, the stock’s valuation multiples can be over-valued at the current level. So, I do not think the stock will produce positive returns in the short term.

On the other hand, a market share gain in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable product line can improve its top line over the medium-to-long-term. Until the macro and the energy environment become more promising, investors may look to avoid investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.