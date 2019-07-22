Nutanix: Not A True Leader

While most investors could have thrown a dart at the software group (IGV) to pick stocks and come away a winner this year, the two exceptions have been Nutanix (NTNX) and Avaya Holdings (OTC:AVYA) which were decimated in the face of a strong market. The weakness in both names is not surprising, given that both have decelerating revenue growth, with Nutanix's being the most pronounced. Unfortunately, many investors pounced on Nutanix, hoping it would play catch-up with the more loved names like Twilio (TWLO) and Coupa Software (COUP), but this is not how the market generally works. The laggard in a sector with inferior fundamentals is not going to share the same success as the leaders, as it is nowhere near the same class. To apply this logic to a real-world example, this is like an NHL GM drafting Brendan Leipsic of the Capitals and hoping he'll turn out to be an Ovechkin because they're both left-wingers on the same team. It just doesn't work that way. It is entirely possible that Nutanix can play a little catch-up if the overall market remains strong, but I believe any sharp rallies are a chance for investors to take their profits (or narrower losses) and run.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart of the software group on the left and Nutanix on the right, Nutanix is locked in an intermediate downtrend and can't even stay afloat with a powerful sector move to aid it. It is one thing if a stock can't maintain its uptrend in a flat market, but it's entirely another when a stock is continuously making new lows with the market making new highs. Fundamental analysts will come up with every reason under the sun why the stock is undervalued and will surely join the rally very soon, but the price action ultimately tells the story. If funds are bolting out of Nutanix at the pace they are despite a rising overall market, there's no reason we as investors should stick our neck out. By looking at fund ownership statistics the past year and a half, we can see that fund ownership is now trending down, with a drop of 55 funds holding Nutanix in the most recent quarter alone. The two-year chart of fund ownership I've built below shows that the trend has changed abruptly since Q3 2018, and this has coincided with the continued deceleration in revenue growth. To be clear, companies without positive earnings per share [EPS] can be attractive long ideas if sales growth is robust. However, if that sales growth goes out the window like in the case of Nutanix, the strength of the investment thesis quickly begins to weaken.

(Source: Author's Chart, Investors.com)

Taking a look at revenue growth rates below, we can see just how dramatic this deceleration discussed above has been. Revenue growth rates were previously incredibly high at 80% year-over-year, but have come all the way down to a negative year-over-year print in the company's fiscal Q3 2019 report. This deceleration is not expected to halt just yet, with estimates for Q4 2019 currently at $293.2 million, a nearly 4% drop-off from the $303.8 million reported in Q3 2018. This is a significant U-turn, and it's difficult to see any path to positive earnings per share with such a dramatic slow-down in revenues. While earnings per share losses were narrowing between FY-2016 and FY-2018 improving from (-) $1.10 to (-) $0.62 in EPS, they are now widening yet again, and this trend is not expected to change either. FY-2019 EPS is expected to come in at (-) $1.58, with FY-2020 EPS estimates currently at (-) $1.99.

As mentioned earlier, negative EPS is not a massive issue as it often takes quite a few years to move to profitability, and in many cases, up to a decade or longer. The problem is that if there are no earnings, there have to be sales to interest the majority of growth funds. When there's neither, it's hard to justify an investment. When it comes to Nutanix, growth investors plowed into the stock as we can see from fund ownership, thanks to exceptional rates of revenue growth, and they've had to plow back out due to the complete erosion of this growth over a two-year span.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we examine the chart of annual earnings per share below, we can see that net losses in earnings per share had begun to narrow for FY-2017 and FY-2018, but now are widening yet again. For my strategies at least, this is not ideal. If I am watching growth stocks for potential purchase, I prefer to see net losses narrowing over the next year or two if earnings are not on the table yet. In terms of Nutanix, this is no longer the case. FY-2019 earnings are expected at (-) $1.58, with FY-2020 earnings estimates at (-) $1.99 currently. While impossible to extrapolate off of this trend, it's difficult to imagine Nutanix having positive earnings per share until at least FY-2022.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

While there are several fundamental analysts lined up suggesting that Nutanix has been a buy since $30.00, and continues to be a buy at current levels, I am much less convinced the stock is an investor's best friend here. Short-term traders may be able to find some opportunities in the stock if they are nimble and willing to sell into sharp rallies, but I prefer my investments where I can sit back and let them work, not worry about the next overhead resistance where trapped buyers might be looking to trim positions. Nutanix has a mountain of overhead supply from its breakdown this prior year, and the first logical resistance area comes in at $35.10 where it broke down. Past significant support levels can become resistance levels when they are re-tested, and this area is represented by $35.00 for Nutanix.

The good news is that Nutanix is expected to regain some top-line momentum in FY-2020 and that gross margins are improving with the shift away from their prior pass-through hardware sales model. The other good news is that the company is seeing sequential gains in customers, with another bump last quarter of 6%. The bad news is that stocks in bear markets tend to push past what are fair valuations, and trying to find the bottom in stocks based on valuation can be very difficult. Stocks with negative momentum, negative sentiment, and negative top-line momentum currently are generally not the best buy-the-dip opportunities. Until we can see a material turnaround in top-line growth, I do not see Nutanix as an attractive investment at current levels. It may be an opportunity for bottom-fishing swing traders, but it's not something I would park in my portfolio if I see resistance 30% higher, and potential downside of another 20% if the overall market weakens, or Nutanix registers another miss. Instead, I much prefer leaders in the sector like Twilio, where there are not investors with large losses waiting to hit the bid at higher prices.

Taking a look at the technical picture, we can see that the stock broke down from a $35.00-65.00 box, and is now trying to build a new base between $24.00-29.00. If the stock were to push higher out of this base, it could quickly gain some short-term momentum, but I believe that rally has a good shot at failing into the $35.00 area where the 40-week moving average (blue line) is headed.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we see from the below chart, Nutanix is scraping along the bottom of a weekly downtrend and could make a run to the mid-point of this channel if we see a decent beat or guidance lift on the next report. However, the stock is going to need lots of work technically before I'm convinced it's going on a sustainable run, not just a strong bounce that swing traders might be able to sell into.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Nutanix may be a leader according to some fundamental analysts, but true leaders show leadership both in price and fundamentals. Even if Nutanix does have a leading product, and if it's just going through some growing pains as it switches to a subscription model, I've never found it wise to get involved until a company is beginning to show signs of a turnaround. Based on Q4 revenue guidance reflecting another quarter of deceleration and forward earnings estimates reflecting wider losses, it is too early for me to be interested in getting involved here. The bulls are going to want to see a strong beat vs. the current estimates of $293.2 million in revenue for Q4 which will be reported in late August, or a strong lift on forward guidance that suggests a return to positive year-over-year growth of higher than low single-digits.

To summarize, I disagree entirely with the notion that Nutanix is a leader that is a compelling buy at current levels. I am entirely open to the possibility of a 30% rally back towards the $35.00 level, but I believe any rallies of 30% or larger are opportunities to sell a chunk of one's position into this strength. There are no promises that these rallies will occur, but there is guaranteed to be those who bought at higher levels who are delighted to get out at a much narrower loss. My favorite investments are those where I'm being paid to wait in times of growing pains (yield), or where earnings are on the table, and the stock is showing leadership from both a fundamental and technical standpoint. As Nutanix does not meet either of these criteria or comes remotely close, I see the stock as an avoid in favor of buying the dips when they arise on the true leaders in the software group.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.