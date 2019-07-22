Hecla: Revolver Fixed, But Senior Notes Outstanding

The Senior Notes need to be refinanced or Hecla must show sufficient profitability to refinance the Senior Notes before the stock can be upgraded to a Buy.

The revolver was amended to allow for higher leverage, but springing maturity on 11/1/2020 remains should Senior Notes maturing 11/1/2021 remain outstanding.

Management has locked in floor prices for silver and gold at levels which can pay down the revolver balance.

Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) ensured the ability to paydown the revolver balance and amended the leverage covenant on the revolver thereby eliminating the revolver as a default trigger. However, management still needs to address the upcoming maturity of the Senior Notes to ensure Hecla's solvency.

Locked in Prices

Hecla locked in a floor of $1,400 per gold ounce and $15.13 per silver ounce through put options. Note that these are not swaps or forward sales, but put options so if the market price of gold and silver continues to climb, investors will benefit. Note further that the all in sustaining cost (AISC) for silver at Greens Creek was $5.50/oz Ag per the June 2019 update and the AISC for gold at Casa Berardi was $1,150/oz Au. These two mines accounted for 80% of 2018 revenues.

These put options extend through the end of 1Q:2020 which is important as at these levels, management expects the revolving line of credit balance of $52 million as of 6/30/19 to be paid off by 1Q:2020 at the hedged prices.

Significant Debt Issues Partially Addressed

Management amended the revolving line of credit to loosen leverage covenants in exchange for a commitment reduction to $150 million. However, the springing maturity in 11/1/2020 still stands should the Senior Notes maturing 11/1/2021 remain outstanding. Principal balance of the Senior notes was $506.5 million as of 3/31/19. The combination of the amended credit agreement and the pot options means that a springing maturity of the revolver in 11/1/2020 may not now be a trigger for bankruptcy thereby pushing out optionality to the Senior Note maturity on 11/1/2021.

Potential Upside

As always, improved metals prices are a source of upside for the stock. The protection of the put options through 1Q:2020 leaves only upside potential in the near term. Lower interest rates, increased unrest in the Persian Gulf, and increased trade tension are all likely to offer support to gold and silver prices.

A settlement of the Lucky Friday strike would be beneficial to the Company. Lucky Friday silver production was in excess of 3 million ounces in 2016 and 2015. There is no current news on the Lucky Friday strike.

Continued exploration efforts at the Company's growth/transformation properties (non- Greens Creek and Casa Berardi) could add value to the Company.

Delivery of the Remote Vein Miner in 2020 could meaningfully improve productivity by eliminating drill and blast thereby eliminating downtime for charging and ventilation.

Conclusion

Management has moved the ball forward this quarter and benefited from rising metals prices. However, the maturity of the Senior Notes still need to be addressed before this stock is a Buy. While I recognize that the share price will move up once there is some resolution, the solvency situation remains too speculative to recommend adding on today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any stocks mentioned in this article.