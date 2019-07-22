Hilton: Attractive Business Model But We Are Already In The Latter Stage Of The Economic Cycle

The company’s industry-leading loyalty program and its portfolio of strong brands should allow it to deliver higher average RevPAR than its peers.

Investment Thesis

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) had a solid Q1 2019 with top-line and bottom-line growth. The company has a diverse network of franchise hotels around the world with about 90 million loyalty members. The company is expected to grow its market share as it has a rich development pipeline. However, its shares are fairly valued. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think conservative investors may want to be conservative and wait on the sidelines.

Recent Developments: Solid Q1 2019

Hilton reported a solid Q1 2019 as the company saw its revenue increased by 6% to $2.20 billion. Its revenue per available room increased by 1.8%. As a result, its adjusted EBITDA increased by double-digits to $499 million. This was significantly higher than last year’s $445 million. Similarly, its EPS increased to $0.80 in Q1 2019 from $0.69 a year ago.

What we like about Hilton and its business

Asset-light business model

Hilton has an asset-light business model in which it franchises its Hilton brands to hotel owners. This allows it to scale its business quickly without investing in properties and buildings itself. This enables it to focus on brand building.

A network of franchise hotels around the globe

The company has a network of hotels that consists of 5,700 properties and 923,000 rooms in 113 countries and territories. Although about 73% of its adjusted EBITDA derives from the U.S., no single U.S. market accounts for more than 3% of its adjusted EBITDA. This diversified network of hotels should help minimize risks associated with one single region or market (e.g. natural disaster).

Industry-leading global brands with loyalty members

Hilton has built its portfolio of brands in the past few decades and it has created a brand image that travellers can trust to deliver quality lodging experience. Together with its loyalty program (about 90 million in total), this has created strong network effect as travellers will likely select hotels that operate under Hilton’s brands when they travel to other locations as well. This allows Hilton to consistently deliver higher revenue per available rooms. In fact, the company’s average global RevPAR is about 15% higher than the industry average.

We also like to highlight that several of its emerging lifestyle brands such as Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tapestry Collection, and Motto are well-suited for young generation travellers. Therefore, we believe Hilton will continue to deliver above-industry average growth.

Market share gain expected with its growth pipeline

Hilton’s above industry average RevPAR helps the company and its franchises to drive solid financial returns. As we know, the more satisfied its franchise owners are, the more willing they are to continue to operate their hotels under Hilton’s brands. In addition, these owners might also continue to invest in building more hotels that operates under Hilton’s brands. In fact, Hilton leads its competitors in terms of market share of future developments. As can be seen from the bottom left table, 18% of the rooms under construction will carry a Hilton brand around the world. This is much higher than Hilton’s current market share of 5%. In the U.S., 23% of rooms under construction will carry Hilton brands. This is much higher than its current market share of 13%. Therefore, we expect Hilton will continue to grab more market share in the future.

Risks and Challenges

Risk of an economic recession

Hotel industry is cyclical and the prosperity depends on the strength of the economy. Unfortunately, the strength of the U.S. economy is expected to weaken towards the second half of 2019. This is not good news for Hilton as U.S. represents over 70% of its EBITDA. As can be seen from the chart below, business confidence in the U.S. has declined considerably and dropped by 13.2% in May 2019. This deceleration is not good news for the hotel industry as businesses may cut travel expenses in order to preserve cash.

Fortunately, U.S. consumer confidence remains at an elevated level. As can be seen from the chart below, U.S. consumer sentiment index of 98.2 in June 2019 remains healthy and well above the average of 86.6 between 1952 and 2019. This elevated consumer confidence level is likely due to the record low unemployment rate in the States. We think the summer travel season will likely stay healthy thanks to the good consumer sentiment. However, if the U.S. economy falls into a recession, we suspect consumer confidence index will decline quickly and this may result in poor hotel bookings and lower daily rates.

Supply and demand imbalance

Hilton is exposed to supply risk. This is because hotel operators tend to invest and build more hotels during the peak of the economic cycle. By the time these developments reach completion, the economy may reach a downturn.

Valuation

Hilton currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 25.8x. This is slightly below its 5-year average of 26.3x. However, Hilton’s valuation of 25.8x is several multiples higher than Marriott’s (MAR) 23.6x and Wynn Resorts’ (WYNN) 22.6x. We believe this is warranted due to Hilton’s scale and leading market share. Therefore, we think Hilton is not expensive, but currently fairly valued.

A 0.60%-yielding dividend

Hilton pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. Its annualized dividend is $0.60 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Investor Takeaway

We like Hilton and its portfolio of brands. However, its shares are fairly valued. Given that we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle and a recession may not be far away, the risk/reward profile is not compelling. Therefore, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

