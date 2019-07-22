U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating - But Not Enough To Change Federal Reserve Policy

We're seeing decent wage growth but not strong enough to cause a rise in rates as yet.

Our Essential Economic Structure

To any economic argument, we've got to have a structure behind what we're trying to work our way through. This can be empirical, can be theoretical, but we've got to know what the basic idea is before we can work through it, and go look for evidence of it happening.

With economic expansions, it is normal that they come to an end because the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Sure, that last downturn came because the housing market collapsed and Wall Street went bust. But the norm is, recession, expansion, inflation starts to raise its ugly head, the Fed raises interest rates, a small recession again.

So, we'd like to know when the Fed is going to raise rates. The answer being not yet. Sometimes, most assuredly, but not yet.

The Economic Structure Here

As even Karl Marx knew, wages will only rise strongly when there's no unemployment around. We've mentioned this a number of times around here too. When we're at full employment those who want to employ more labour can't just go hire off the street because there aren't any people out there waiting for a job. Instead, they've got to tempt labour away from other employers. And they'll do that with higher wages and/or better conditions. Current employers then need to raise wages so as to keep the labour they've got.

It's full employment that raises the workers' wages.

However, it's also rising worker wages which are the first sign of that looming inflation. Not so much that wage rises actually cause inflation - they can, but when they do is a subset of the times we get inflation - but that full employment and the associated rising wages is a signal that the entire economy is working at full capacity. If we've extra stimulus here then it'll just turn up as extra inflation, not a rise in employment or output. Which is when the Fed starts to put a brake on things by raising interest rates.

So, Are US Wages Rising?

Yes, yes they are. We're glad about this too because the people getting better off is the very point of our having an economy in the first place. As the Bureau of Labor Statistics tells us:

Median weekly earnings of the nation's 117.6 million full-time wage and salary workers were $908 in the second quarter of 2019 (not seasonally adjusted), the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. This was 3.7 percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a gain of 1.8 percent in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) over the same period.

(US median wage rises from Moody's Analytics based on BLS figures)

2% real wage rises - nominal wages minus the inflation rate - don't sound all that exotic. But then in the long term, wages can only rise with productivity and very few already rich nations have managed to get that rising at more than this sort of number for long periods of time. It's just difficult to raise productivity when you're already at the technological frontier as the US largely is. We think this is a good level of wage rises then.

Are U.S. Wages Rising Too Much?

That's the worry. That wage rises are "too high" in the sense that the Fed will take them to be indicative of looming inflation. Thus, they'll raise rates and the expansion will be over. There are two arguments against thinking so right now. The first from Moody's Analytics:

The tightening in the U.S. labor market is putting some upward pressure on wage growth but not enough to alter either our or the Fed’s view of the inflationary dynamics. Median usual weekly earnings rose 3.7% on a year-ago basis in the second quarter, stronger than the growth seen in the prior three months. Looking through some of the noise, the trend is toward gradually accelerating wage growth.

Recall, we want wages to rise in real terms. This is the very point of the whole exercise, to make the people richer over time. However, we don't want those wage rises to become uncontrollable, leading to those rate rises. This current level of wage rises is roughly consistent with productivity rises, meaning it's a level which a well-functioning (and of course it's arguable about whether we've got one of those) economy should be able to support essentially forever.

So, no argument for interest rate rises as yet.

The second reason is that wage rises have, since 2008, been fairly lacklustre. The US has done better than many other places but still, wage growth has rather spluttered rather than roared ahead. This leads us to the conclusion that there's a certain amount of space wages can expand into without either causing or being a sign of that looming inflation. We can expect the Fed to allow wage rises to run considerably further before we expect them to think of them as a reason to raise interest rates.

Our Investor Takeaway

Things are looking good for the US economy. Rising real wages means more income that people can spend. Absent any significant rise in the savings rate - unlikely - we'd expect consumer spending to continue to rise. Further, this isn't looking fast enough for it to be time for the central bank to take the punchbowl away and end the party just yet.

Expect no change in already declared Federal Reserve policy on interest rates and shrinking the balance sheet. As far as there is one, these real wage rises are showing that the US economy is in the sweet spot.

