Eyeing Interest Rate Direction For Pakistan's Equities

Pakistan's central bank expects inflation to be in the range of 11%-12% in FY20, and may need to adjust the target policy rate modestly if inflation exceeds expectations.

As was largely being expected, Pakistan’s central bank announced to raise its target policy rate by 100bps to 13.25% on July 16, 2019. Following the monetary policy announcement, the question arises if further rate hikes are on the cards. Further monetary tightening in Pakistan will put pressure on Pakistan’s equities and consequently on the Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK). We believe that the central bank may need to slightly increase rates again because its current inflation expectation appears optimistic. Signals from Pakistan’s money market suggest that participants are foreseeing a peaking of interest rates in the near future.

Effect of PKR Devaluation On Inflation May Be Greater Than The Central Bank Expects

Pakistan’s inflation is currently still in the single digits, with consumer prices having recorded a growth of 8.89% year over year in June 2019. The central bank has increased rates in anticipation of inflation averaging 11%-12% in FY20. If inflation rises significantly above the central bank’s expectation then it will raise rates again, as mentioned in its latest monetary policy statement.

We believe that it’s likely that inflation will exceed the central bank’s expectation, leading to a rate hike. Our thesis is based mostly on the sharp Pakistan Rupee, PKR, devaluation towards the end of FY19. Pakistan’s inflation is highly dependent on the country’s exchange rate chiefly because the country relies on imported oil and LNG for its energy needs. The chart below shows how closely inflation and PKR devaluation are related. From the chart, we can see that the last time PKR experienced as severe a devaluation as it has done in FY19, Pakistan’s inflation was recorded north of 15.0%. This is why we fear that actual inflation in FY20 will exceed the central bank’s expectations.

Our theory is validated by IMF’s projections. IMF expects Pakistan’s inflation to average 13% in FY20, which is above the central bank’s forecast. As Pakistan is under IMF’s program, the agency’s projections carry weight.

Another point of interest is that IMF expects Pakistan’s inflation to end FY20 at 11.8%, which is below its projected yearly average of 13%. This means that IMF expects inflation to peak somewhere above 13% this year before trending downwards. The current target policy rate of 13.25% may result in negative interest rates sometime in FY20, thereby leading the central bank to raise its policy rate. By the same logic, the central bank may need to cut rates in FY21. We feel that investors should look to gain exposure to PAK once it becomes clear that we are past the interest rate cycle peak. Now is not that time.

Money Market Signals That Rate Cycle Peak Is Near

The first treasury bill auction after the monetary policy announcement provided signs that investors in the money market are expecting the interest rate cycle to reach its peak soon. For the first time since September 28, 2017, participation in the 12-month instrument was seen. Participants had last bid for the 12-month paper in March 15, 2018, however, those bids were rejected. Market participants had been refraining from bidding for 12-month bills because they had been expecting a rate hike. The resumption of participation in 12-month bills shows that market participants are foreseeing a peaking of the interest rate cycle in the near future.

While participation in the 12-month instrument improved in the auction, it was still much less than that in the 3-month paper. Realized value in the 3-month bill was PKR 2 trillion, while realized value in the 6-month bill was PKR 135 billion and that in the 12-month bill was PKR 99 billion. This participation pattern shows that investors are still expecting an interest rate hike.

Pakistan’s Conflicting Monetary Policy Puts It At A Disadvantage To Other Emerging Markets

A survey by Bloomberg (article behind a paywall) shows respondents overwhelmingly expect central banks in major emerging economies to cut rates in the next one year. This means that Pakistan’s equities will be even less attractive compared to other emerging markets.

Conclusion: Wait For Further Clarity On The Direction Of Interest Rates

Due to our fears that the recent sharp PKR devaluation may push up inflation beyond the central bank’s expectation, we advise investors to remain cautious and not gain exposure to PAK for the next six months. We will await the release of consumer price data to determine where interest rates may be headed. We advise investors to not invest in PAK till clarity on interest rate emerges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.