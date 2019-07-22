Callon Petroleum Buys Carrizo Oil & Gas But We Still Aren't Fans

Image Source: Callon Petroleum Company – IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Two small upstream players are merging to form a midsized E&P company with operations centered around the Permian Basin in West Texas and the Eagle Ford play down in South Texas. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) announced on July 15 that it will acquire Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) through an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion according to the company. Shares of CPE tumbled ~16% on July 15, dragging down shares of CRZO from their initial highs and ultimately leading to CRZO trading just 2% higher on July 15. The 18% premium Callon Petroleum offered Carrizo Oil & Gas shareholders was nearly obliterated in just one day, highlighting the risks involved with all-equity deals (that premium was based on CPE’s volume-weighted 60-day average price). In this piece, we will cover why we still aren't fans of either company.

Deal Overview

Callon Petroleum will issue out 2.05 shares of CPE for each share of CRZO held by Carrizo Oil & Gas shareholders. Pro forma for the merger, shareholders of Callon Petroleum will own 54% of the combined company and shareholders of Carrizo Oil & Gas will own the remaining 46%. This is expected to be a tax-free transaction for CRZO shareholders.

When completed, Callon Petroleum will have a ~200,000 net acre position spread across two of the most prolific unconventional upstream plays in America. The Eagle Ford is considered a more mature play but still houses significant amounts of quality liquids-rich well locations, with the Permian Basin representing the backbone of the combined company. Future development activity will likely be focused heavily on the Permian Basin, specifically the Delaware Basin within the Permian, while the Eagle Ford will be used as a cash flow generator to fund those activities. Callon Petroleum repeatedly cited the combined company’s ~90,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin as the big opportunity going forward.

As an aside, we caution that some of the net acreage figures mentioned by management are rough approximations. We wanted to get more detailed figures, so we did some digging.

Carrizo Oil & Gas notes on its website that the firm has a 76,600 net acre position in the Eagle Ford and a 46,000 net acre position in the Delaware Basin. While Callon Petroleum has operational overlap in the Delaware Basin via its 45,200 net acre position in the area, its ~30,000 net acre position in the Midland Basin position (another sub-basin within the Permian) is too far way to realize meaningful synergies beyond marketing, logistics, and maybe modest cost-saving opportunities. Please note we derived the breakdown of Callon Petroleum’s acreage position from its 2018 Annual Report, keeping recent divestments in mind as the upstream company sold off some of its Midland Basin position this year.

Management expects there will be acreage trades and possible divestitures in the future once the deal closes. Ostensibly, this is to “high-grade” Callon Petroleum’s acreage position but in reality, it’s a tacit admission that there is no way the pro forma company’s cash flow generation will be strong enough to justify developing all of its opportunities. On a pro forma basis, Callon Petroleum should have a solid growth runway as it relates to potential well locations for the foreseeable future, with a modest amount of Eagle Ford locations complementing a larger Permian inventory.

We expect that the company will likely consider exiting the Midland Basin to focus on the Delaware Basin and the Eagle Ford play where the pro forma company has much larger positions. Ultimately, the proceeds Callon Petroleum could potentially receive from the sale of its Midland operations (if a sale were to materialize) will depend in part on the price of WTI, but at least chunks of its position should fetch a decent price considering they are in prime Tier 1 regions.

Financial Commentary

Last year, Callon Petroleum generated $468 million in net operating cash flow while spending $611 million on capital expenditures, resulting in significant negative free cash flow generation (Callon Petroleum was free cash flow negative from 2016 to 2018). In 2018, Carrizo Oil & Gas generated $654 million in net operating cash flow while spending $969 million on capital expenditures, leading to material negative free cash flows. Like Callon Petroleum, Carrizo Oil & Gas was free cash flow negative from 2016 to 2018.

Furthermore, Callon Petroleum exited March 2019 with $1.3 billion in net debt on the books. While that doesn’t include $0.25 billion in net cash proceeds from its Midland divestment which closed in July 2019, it’s clear the pro forma company is still heavily indebted. Carrizo Oil & Gas exited March 2019 with $1.7 billion in net debt on the books. That’s a big concern considering both firms are not generating free cash flow, and likely why shares of CPE and CRZO fared relatively poorly on July 15.

Synergies and future divestments will be required to bring down leverage. During the first quarter of 2019, the pro forma company generated $1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDAX and pumped out 102,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day net (71% crude oil). Adjusted EBITDAX isn’t a metric we have a lot of faith in; we prefer net operating cash flow and ultimately free cash flow (defined as net operating cash flow less capital expenditures), as that’s the best measure of the amount of cash a company is bringing in, in our view.

Callon Petroleum sees the combined company realizing $65 million-80 million in run-rate operational synergies by integrating each entity's development programs. Savings are expected to come from improved uptime, scale, and better focus. Additionally, Callon Petroleum is expecting $35 million-45 million in cash savings from reduced G&A expenditures, largely due to redundancies once the deal closes. We have a lot of faith that the G&A cost savings will be realized. The operational synergies will be harder to obtain but are still doable. Combined, that’s another $100 million in annual synergies that Callon Petroleum sees as justifying this transaction.

Optimized capital allocation is cited as another way the combined company will save money, which can be summed up as the company taking advantage of its scale to adjust to changing market conditions. If raw energy resource prices are elevated, Callon Petroleum will focus on short-cycle projects to capitalize on higher prices. If prices are subdued, the upstream firm will focus on bigger pad developments that effectively buy the company some time until the macro situation improves (due to its cash flow needs, wells on those pads would still need to be completed in a timely manner, but that can take months and months). There remains a ton of room for midstream-related synergies as well, with an eye on centralized water handling facilities and gathering systems.

Concluding Thoughts

There are simply too many (relatively) small upstream firms out there; consolidation needs to happen. Small upstream firms with negative free cash flows and large net debt loads are finding it very hard to tap capital markets these days, which is likely why Callon Petroleum opted for an all-equity merger with Carrizo Oil & Gas. Management is extremely confident that free cash flow generation is possible, in the future, with Callon Petroleum mentioning that it could generate free cash flow at $50 WTI by 2021. However, this is a story we've heard before and future free cash flows will be heavily dependent on capital expenditure budgets.

We caution that Callon Petroleum will need to allocate increasing amounts towards capital expenditures over the coming years in order to offset steep production declines at unconventional wells, which we refer to as the 'shale treadmill.' This dynamic could make free cash flow harder to realize than management and the industry at large assumes. For the most part, we see upstream oil & gas equities with large negative free cash flows as perennial call options on higher raw energy resource prices, but not great investments outside of special situations.

On top of the pro forma company's large net debt load, we aren't interested in shares of either upstream firm. Consolidation is a must now that oil prices have gone bust ($100 WTI is a distant memory, we see WTI as rangebound between $50-70 in the medium term), but the sector remains hard to invest in, in our view.

