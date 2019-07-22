Sleep Well At Night Investing In Inspire Medical

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) went public in early 2018, and the share price has more than doubled since then. Nonetheless, I think there is still money to be made in this rapidly expanding medical technology company.

An introduction to Inspire

Inspire makes implantable medical devices (neurostimulators) to treat sleep apnea. Essentially, the device monitors the patient’s nerve output and detects that he or she is trying to breathe but cannot because the airway musculature is relaxed and blocking the airway. It then stimulates the throat muscles to contract, thereby clearing the airway. They make the only FDA-approved device of this type, and it is indicated in only certain situations (non-central apnea, in cases where the patient is not successfully using a CPAP machine).

Several long-term studies have demonstrated that it works well at reducing sleep apnea, and that the patients are highly compliant (over 90% continue using the neurostimulator weekly). Meanwhile, the company is continuing its R&D to improve their product by making it smaller, connecting its data to IoT, etc., and clinical trials continue to build evidence of its effectiveness.

What I love about Inspire is that it is solving an unmet need (non-compliant CPAP patients), has demonstrated efficacy (hugely reduced apnea-hypopnea index), and customers love it (patients have a 92% satisfaction rate). Although it requires a surgery for implantation, the result is way easier to use than putting on a noisy CPAP mask every night. I think many companies succeed by making life easier for their customers. This product fits the bill.

Inspire is rapidly expanding

After accounting for its approved usage (e.g., it is only approved for patients that are not-compliant with CPAP and meet certain anatomy requirements), the company estimates that its total addressable market is $10 Billion in the US. Moreover, they currently get about 10% of their revenue from operations abroad, mostly Germany, and are looking to expand in Europe and Japan. Revenue in 2018 grew about 77% over 2017, and was 66% in Q4. (Note that Q3 and Q4 tend to be slightly seasonally high for them while Q1 is seasonally low for them, due to insurance deductibles being met/unmet). Gross profit margin is consistently about 80% every quarter.

Company strategy

Although there is some potential future competition in the US from a similar type of device made by ImThera, Inspire currently has the only FDA-approved device, and therefore a monopoly for the next couple of years at least. The company’s strategy, therefore, is to expand as rapidly as possible to grab a dominant position in the market, while sacrificing profits in the short term. This involves the following 2 main prongs: 1) Grow awareness of their product, and 2) make their product affordable through insurance.

They grow awareness of their neurostimulators primarily by working with physicians to make sure they know about this treatment option and to train them in the surgery. Their reason for going public was to get the money to hire more salespeople and thus rapidly spread the business. This is what they did over the last year. The 77% revenue growth in 2018 was associated with a 66% growth in sales reps in the US and a 48% growth in centers where the surgeries are performed. Management expects growth in the sales force to continue steadily in 2019.

They also grow awareness of their product by directly targeting ads to potential patients. Additionally, their continuing studies on patient outcomes help to address physician concerns and win acceptance of the procedure.

A major obstacle is getting insurance to pay for the procedure. They have a contract for patients in the VA hospitals and on Medicare, and they won coverage for Aetna patients last year. At the end of 2018, there were coverage policies by 18 US payors covering 45 million people. Impressively, this has already increased greatly so far in 2019, in part due to coverage policies of many of the Blue Cross Blue Shield organizations in various states, and also the recent coverage policy of UnitedHealthcare.

Currently, 35 payors representing 125 million people now offer coverage for the surgery in the US. That’s a third of the US population, and demonstrates rapid acceptance by insurers. People not automatically covered may nonetheless be eligible for coverage. In this case, Inspire works with patients to get approval from their insurance companies, and has a 16-person team devoted to this. But obviously, it’s much better to just have the insurance payors on-board to begin with, as it means less hassle for the company, for patients, and for physicians.

Future growth

Management guided for revenue to increase 32-38% in 2019, which is great, but would represent a large slowdown compared to the pace of last year’s rapid expansion. I think management was sandbagging a bit, and they have noted that this didn’t include the impact of the latest coverage policies. They already increased guidance to 36-42% revenue growth after reporting Q1 results. The number of cooperating centers is expanding nearly as fast as revenue, and the number of positive coverage policies is expanding even faster (Fig 1). I suspect that this will result in a higher rate of revenue growth this year, and especially next year.

(Fig 1. Image created by author from data in Inspire Medical's annual and quarterly reports)

Conclusions

Recent expansion of insurance coverage policies will make it easy for Inspire to rapidly grow revenues. This is supported by the growing sales team and we are seeing results in the growing number of centers. Somewhat like same-store sales, centers can be divided into cohorts based on the year they began conducting surgeries. Each cohort continues to increase the number of patients served every year, so this bodes well for Inspire to see huge growth the next several years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.