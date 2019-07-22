Netflix: A Buying Opportunity Has Presented Itself

Thesis

A significant buying opportunity has presented itself for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) bulls as shares dropped -12% AH post the company's Q2 2019 results, which were affected by cyclicality and seasonality. I believe that the conservative guidance, the quality of upcoming content and the positive effects from the price increase should help the company beat Q3 and the FY guidance, resulting in more upside by the end of the year.

Introduction

I have never been a fan of Netflix stock although I like their platform content very much. I have been following Netflix (the company) for several years now, but I have never actually bought shares due to company-specific reasons that I am sure many of you are aware of. However, this time I decided to play the devil’s advocate by saying that the -12% drop at after-hours trading, just post the Q2 2019 results, was very exaggerated and I strongly feel that the company has every chance to beat its FY 2019 guidance.

Q2 2019 miss – rough but not surprising

Yes, Netflix missed some KPIs in Q2 2019, like that has never happened before. Companies constantly fall on lower than expected data as if investors and analysts expect that the management has some sort of a crystal ball that they see the future in. Sometimes you’re slightly below the guidance, sometimes you’re above, and investors have to learn to deal with that.

In the case of Netflix, they weren’t “slightly below the guidance”; they’ve missed their net paid streaming subscribers big time both in US and International markets. For NFLX, the total paid streaming subscribers net additions fell sharply to 2.7 million in the last quarter compared to the expected 5 million.

If we look at the historical performance of NFLX, we can see that the company has missed its Q2 subscriber guidance in three of the past four years and that happened right after a price increase in 2016 and also in 2019, so there is a clear pattern here.

Source: Yahoo finance

Also, if we take a look at Q1 2019, we can see that it was a record quarter for the company, so potentially there was a bit of pull-forward of subs from Q2 to Q1 as stated by the management in the last earnings call.

FY 2019 guidance is still a reachable target

I would advise investors not to focus too much on the cyclical Q2 2019 numbers and to focus on the bigger picture. There are plenty of examples for companies that miss badly one quarter and still manage to beat their FY guidance, I think that NFLX will be one of them. Why? Because of several reasons:

Stranger Things is still a thing – All over the internet, you can see people bursting from excitement due to the Stranger Things Season 3 and exactly due to that reason the expectations for NFLX were too high. Both management and analysts were expecting many new users to quickly open up a subscription and many old users to re-subscribe. Indeed, Stranger Things S3 broke many viewership records on the NFLX platform, but the season started on July 4th, meaning that it's very likely to see some of its positive effects transferred to the next quarter. I still expect ST S3 to provide significant benefits in 2019 compared to 2018 numbers. More great content is on the way – All of NFLX’s business is content-orientated and the company has huge plans for H2 2019 with shows like Orange is the New Black, La Casa de Papel, Vagabond, GLOW and other top series including some comedies. Subscriber numbers are just starting to grow. There are also many shows in local country languages that will be released which will target a specific group of users. Subscribers will shake off the price increase – Its normal for some people to leave the platform after a price increase, but remember that people are not watching Netflix because it’s cheap; they watch Netflix because it has high-quality original content. People hopping off and on is a normal thing and investors should be getting used to this by now and they shouldn't be blaming the price increase. The way I see things is that we have had more positives from the price increase than negatives. One positive effect was the renewed revenue growth.

Source: SA

Another positive was the increase in gross and operating margin.

Source: SA

I remain positive on paid subscriber numbers from this quarter onward given the upcoming content and it seems that NFLX’s management is positive too as they guided for accelerating Q3 2019 revenue growth of 31% YoY compared to 26% last quarter. They also guided for an increase in operating margin of 13% compared to 10% in 2018. It seems to me that both numbers are conservative as growth is being boosted by the price increase this year which should lead to margin expansion, if marketing costs don’t increase too much.

Conclusion, recommendation and risks

Although I am still not buying NFLX due to company-specific reasons, I believe that this quarter a significant buying opportunity has presented itself for those who feel like speculating. The -12% after hours drop does not seem justified to me given the fact that the subscriber miss was cyclical and I believe that the company is still expecting to beat FY 2019 numbers due to ST S3 and the strong content on the way. Also the benefits from the price increase outweigh the negatives so far.

For those of you who are bullish on NFLX, I would recommend buying its shares for a 3 to 6-month period as guidance and fundamentals show that the company should easily beat Q3 and FY results and now you can get the shares for 10 to 12% lower.

A risk to my thesis is Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) release in Q3 and further user outflow, but I view this as a low probability low-impact risk as NFLX has strong loyalty among the majority of its viewers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.