Dine Brands Is Slowly Recovering, But There's Still Room For Improvement

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN) is an interesting company to analyze because it owns two well-known restaurant brands. You’d expect that this would be enough for the company to be successful. However, the reality is that in 2017, the company faced setbacks while it tried to target millennials. As a result, it lost its core base with families, boomers, and Gen X. Since then, it has once again tried to turn around its efforts to focus on Middle America, which were previously DIN’s bread and butter. Fortunately for investors, it appears that so far, DIN has been successful with its intentions. Still, I believe that DIN is fairly valued at this point, so it's probably best to wait for a pullback.

Overview

DIN operates franchises Applebee’s and IHOP. These are two well know American brands. Even today, they continue to be among the biggest in the US in terms of system-wide sales. Also, DIN’s results aren’t seasonal, given the nature of the underlying businesses. You see, DIN’s results tend to be tightly linked with consumer spending and other relevant macroeconomic factors. Also, consumer tastes and the prices of groceries affect the company’s results. This leaves DIN in a very interesting position. On the one hand, its restaurant businesses are relatively consistent throughout the whole year. However, on the other hand, DIN’s offerings are subject to the ever-changing and evolving whims of consumers, which cause fluctuations across the years.

Shifting consumer tastes have had a direct impact on the company’s results. For context, its revenues have declined considerably from $1.05 billion in 2011 to $773 million in 2018. This decline is mostly attributable to millennials’ eating habits. You see, this generation appears to prefer alternatives like cooking or delivery over casual dining (one of DIN’s segment). In fact, millennials might even choose QSR and fast food over casual dining. As a result, DIN has fallen out of favor for millennials, and this has translated into declining revenues for its Applebee’s segment.

Nevertheless, despite such a massive decline, DIN’s gross profits have fluctuated from $340 to $400 million. So even though the DIN’s top line has suffered dramatically, it somehow has managed to mitigate its effects. In my view, this is a testament of capable management that’s doing its best in the face of massive secular headwinds.

Nevertheless, these headwinds have strained the company’s balance sheet. In part, this is why DIN is now heavily indebted. After all, DIN’s has $1.87 billion in total debt, which is 14.5 times its yearly FCF. However, it’s worth mentioning that low-interest rates will probably alleviate this burden to some extent. I think that low rates will be incredibly beneficial for DIN because it could cause 1) valuation-multiple expansion, 2) strengthen the consumer, and 3) increase credit availability.

Competitive profile

Now, let’s get into the meat and potatoes of DIN’s business model. First of all, as you might expect, DIN’s market is highly competitive. After all, there are countless restaurant chains and local alternatives available in the US. Still, I think that both Applebee’s and IHOP have a well-defined market niche in their respective segments (casual dining and family dining). Also, both franchises cater to different consumer tastes while offering unique experiences. So as a whole, I believe DIN has a balanced portfolio with its two quality brands.

In my view, IHOP appears to be a very consistent brand, which is evidenced by its net store openings. There seems to be room for improvement but is nowhere near as bad as Applebee's (more on this later). So I think that IHOP as a whole will probably continue to deliver satisfactory returns to shareholders. This is why I think it’s best to focus on DIN’s central issue: Applebee’s.

However, in any case, it’s worth mentioning that DIN operates both Applebee’s and IHOP on a franchise business model, which gives it ample flexibility. You see, the nice aspect about this business model is that DIN receives cash up-front and doesn’t take the operational risks of running the restaurants themselves. Furthermore, this business model also gives the company the flexibility to withstand fluctuations in consumer demand. After all, franchising requires fewer fixed costs, which offers DIN flexibility in case demand declines over any specific period. Still, the main drawback from this model is that franchisees run their operations. This means that DIN has to perform quality controls, and if it fails to do so adequately, then the brand’s reputation can suffer.

Potential issues due to strategic blunders and lack of quality control

At a glance, I’d say that DIN has an excellent competitive position in its market. However, after closer inspection, potential issues arise. You see, while IHOP appears to be a solid performer for DIN, Applebee’s continues to face headwinds. After checking a few customer reviews, it seems that Applebee’s lost touch with customers during 2017. At that time, DIN tried to change its offering and pivot towards catering to millennials. After all, this generation is now the most significant demographic in the US. So it made sense to go after millennials.

The problem is that, as previously mentioned, millennials are entirely different from Boomers. As a result, casual dining (Applebee’s segment) is somewhat neglected by millennials. In my opinion, successful casual dining for millennials depends on delivering an experience and requires getting right a very precise set of variables like price, ambient, customer service, quality, alcohol alternatives, social media, to name a few. Unfortunately for Applebee’s, it seems that they fell flat in almost every single aspect possible. In fact, Applebee’s was even rumored to be considering a “ No Tech Tuesday” at some point. Talk about out of touch.

Therefore, I think it’s fair to say that DIN didn’t have the right culture to cater to millennials. Unfortunately, in the process of trying to appeal to millennials, DIN started to lose their base with Boomers and even Gen X. This proved to be an almost devastating double whammy for DIN. Luckily for shareholders, management quickly realized that it should return to its roots. This is why management says that they are now targeting once again, Middle America. In fact, during their last earnings call, management seemed upbeat about the results they’re seeing with Applebee’s latest customer reviews. They say that there are significant improvements in “brand affinity” and “recommend to a friend,” according to DIN’s internal tracker. So it is possible that DIN’s turnaround is starting to yield some results.

I think that going back to what was already working is very wise. You see, DIN is even bringing back classics from its previous menu’s, while at the same time retaining the lessons of its attempts to appeal to millennials. As a result, now Applebee’s appears to be a more focused franchise that’s starting to implement technology in its operations (Wi-Fi and guest-facing tech). So, even though DIN made some mistakes in Applebee’s, I think that now they can potentially come back stronger than before.

A slow turnaround

Naturally, these missteps have cost the brand a lot. However, I don't think that Applebee’s was the only restaurant that slipped up because the whole casual dining segment has suffered from changing customer trends due to millennials. Nevertheless, the fact that Applebee’s erred and lost some of its core customers is worrying. This is because it shows how quickly DIN’s prospects can turn sour if management disappoints.

Furthermore, let’s not forget that turning around a big ship like Applebee’s takes time. You see, despite management starting to implement corrective measures, DIN still has problems with customer service. There are many nightmarish experiences that people share on review sites about Applebee's. Therefore, I think there's a dissonance between online reviews and what DIN believes it is seeing on its internal tracker. It might be improving, but it still has a long way to go.

As you can see, customers now appear to be complaining about Applebee’s meal quality and service. This is interesting because management seemed happy about keeping its G&A expenses relatively flat. However, I think that they might be doing this at the cost of quality controls with franchisees. You see, it appears that DIN’s partners might be slipping and disappointing customers with poor meal quality and service. The problem with this is that if one location underperforms, this, in turn, hurts the brand and therefore harms other restaurants as well. This can force the company to try cutting costs even further to maintain the same profitability levels. As a result, DIN might fall in a vicious circle that could spell disaster over the long term.

We're pleased that we have been able to hold G&A relatively flat year-over-year despite increasing our total revenues, excluding company restaurant sales for the quarter by over 7% from last year. – Tom Song, DIN’s CFO.

In my view, it’s probably preferable to focus on customer satisfaction over short term profitability. I believe that every time a customer leaves a negative review, it diminishes the company’s business moat. After all, there are far too many casual dining alternatives for DIN to ignore customers’ feedback. Still, I do realize that DIN is investing in technology, which could improve its customer service significantly if done right. For example, it is bringing in Wi-Fi to its customers in its restaurants, enabling delivery services, and facilitating customer self-checkout. It remains to be seen whether or not these efforts will be enough. After all, there’s a high degree of execution risk in the implementation of these initiatives. However, more importantly, this doesn’t seem to address meal quality, which could prove to be problematic for the company’s future.

Valuation

In my view, DIN’s valuation looks a bit stretched at this point. After all, the shares have rallied over 40% YTD. I understand that the company is upbeat and forecasting an optimistic turnaround. If successful, this would likely translate into additional shareholder profits. However, the question remains, is it enough to justify an investment at these levels?

Well, as you can see, my valuation model suggests that DIN might already be fairly valued at this point. You see, if we use the analysts’ consensus as an input, then it appears that the shares have little upside at these levels. Nevertheless, this valuation might be too conservative if DIN can keep growing at double-digit figures over the long term. However, I think this will be challenging if DIN doesn’t fix its meal quality and customer service issues. Moreover, even if it does, other risks could potentially hamper the company’s growth prospects (execution, consumer trends, and macroeconomic risks, among many others).

Conclusion

In my view, I think that DIN is recovering nicely from its previous missteps. However, there's still a long way to go, especially in the Applebee’s segment. On the other hand, IHOP remains a consistent and reliable performer for DIN. However, as a whole, I don't think this is enough to justify an investment at these levels. After all, there doesn’t seem to be that much potential upside after this year’s impressive rally.

In my view, the shares could be a “buy,” but at a lower price. My valuation model suggests that at $80, the shares would give investors a 25% potential upside. So I think that could be an excellent entry for new investors (if DIN ever trades at such valuation ever again). Until then, I’ll sit on the sidelines and keep an eye on DIN.

