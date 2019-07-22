Citigroup: I'm More Optimistic Than Before

Last month, I made an argument that Citigroup (C) would have limited upside even with rates expected to fall. The main reason I made this argument was that even with a rate cut, interest rates are still trading near record lows on a holistic basis. Therefore, it is questionable as to whether this would significantly boost fixed income revenue, which is quite an important source of revenue for the bank.

That said, Citigroup’s most recent earnings quarter surpassed analyst expectations. While fixed income revenues declined by 4% in their own right, revenues including the Tradeweb gain were up by 8%. Equity markets fared worse - down by 9% in revenue year-on-year.

With that being said, we can see that net income for Global Consumer Banking was also up by 11% on a year-on-year basis. For North America in particular, we can see improved growth in deposit volumes, an increase of 7% in revenues from Citi-Branded Cards as a result of growth in interest-earning balances, as well as loan growth resulting in a modest growth of 1% in revenue for Citi Retail Services.

Source: Citigroup - Second Quarter 2019 Results and Key Metrics

Particularly, while I had argued that a price of $50-60 being more reasonable for entry at this time, the stock is up by 5.50% since June, in comparison to a nearly 2% gain for the S&P 500 over the same period.

Source: investing.com

Even though rates are expected to be cut this month, the growing consensus appears to be that the economy is strong enough to thrive without one. The main reasons motivating a rate cut are not necessarily growth related but the fact that inflation remains low and that a rate cut would be necessary to re-balance an inverted yield curve - as short-term rates are currently higher than long-term rates.

In turn, this would make longer-term fixed income instruments more attractive from a yield standpoint, and we would likely see more demand under this scenario. Given that Citigroup has quite a large exposure to fixed income, coupled with the fact that we have been seeing strong performance for Global Consumer Banking, I anticipate that this bank could actually thrive quite well in the event of a rate cut. This is particularly the case given that we have been seeing growth in both loans and deposits, and in spite of fears that falling rates might affect the bank’s net interest margin, recent performance has suggested that is not the case.

I take a bullish view on Citigroup and my assessment is that my prior target of $50-60 for the bank was misguided. I see it as unlikely that the stock will fall to this level in light of recent performance, and further upside is expected.

