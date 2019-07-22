MORT: Attractive 7.3%-Yielding Dividend, But Sustainability Is An Issue

ETF Overview

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) owns a portfolio of mortgage REITs in the U.S. The fund tracks the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index. MORT’s portfolio of mREITs is generally sensitive to the difference between short-term and long-term interest rates. Although its dividend yield of 7.3% is attractive, the nature of mREIT’s high payout ratio makes MORT’s dividend vulnerable. Therefore, we expect dividend cuts when its net interest margin compresses or even turns negative. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we think investors may want to wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

High sensitivity to interest rate changes

Mortgage REITs provide financing for income-producing real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and earning income from the interest on these investments. Like many other financial institutions, mREITs also face interest rate risks. The success of an mREIT depends on its ability to acquire assets at favorable spreads over borrowing costs. Seeking Alpha contributor Valuentum describes this well in his article, “mREITs are heavily dependent on short-term interest rates, which impact borrowing costs, while longer-term rates on mortgage-backed securities often are a key source of their interest income.”

In such an environment, if an mREIT’s average short-term interest rate is higher than the average long-term rates on its mortgage-backed securities, its net interest margin will become negative. This means the mREIT will be losing money. On the other hand, if the average short-term interest rate is lower than the average long-term rates, its NIM will remain positive and the company will have a positive net income.

Readers may wonder why we are bringing this into our discussion. The answer is because we have recently seen a yield inversion where the short-term rate is higher than the long-term rate. As can be seen from the chart below, the spread between the 10-year treasury yield (think of this as a long-term interest rate) and 3-month treasury yield (think of this as a short-term interest rate) has turned negative since late May 2019. It has since stayed below zero. This is called yield inversion. In this rate environment, it will be quite challenging for mREITs in MORT’s portfolio to maintain positive NIMs.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

High dividend yields but vulnerable

Since mREITs are required to pay 90% of its taxable income to their shareholders in the form of distribution, its dividend yields are usually much higher than other equities. Therefore, we expect MORT to have a high dividend yield as well. As can be seen from the chart below, MORT has a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is high compared to other high dividend ETFs. However, it is still a bit less than its peer the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) who has a yield of 8.9%.

Data by YCharts

Despite its high dividend yield, we believe MORT’s dividend is vulnerable when its NIM continues to compress. The following chart illustrates the impact of a flattening yield curve on MORT’s dividend. A flattening yield curve is similar to NIM compression of an mREIT. As can be seen from the chart, as the yield curve (purple line) flattens, MORT’s dividend gradually declines as well. This is because the mREITs in MORT’s portfolio have high payout ratios. Therefore, as its net interest income declines, it has no other way except to cut its dividend in order to keep its payout ratio below 100%.

Data by YCharts

Comparable management expense ratio

MORT’s management expense ratio of 0.41% is slightly lower than its peer REM’s 0.48%. In terms of fund performance, MORT delivered a total return of 105.8% since 2011. Despite its lower dividend yield, its total return is still higher than REM’s 95.6%.

Data by YCharts

Macroeconomic analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. The economy in the U.S. continues to run at full capacity. In Q1 2019, U.S. GDP growth rate reaccelerated to 3.2%. In the same time, its unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. This is the lowest we have seen since 1969. However, the uncertainties surrounding global trade tensions has the potential to derail the U.S. economy. As we have discussed earlier in the article, the yield spread (U.S. 10-year treasury yield minus 3-month yield) has recently been inverted. This is not good news for mREITs. Therefore, we do not see this environment as favorable for mREIT ETFs such as MORT.

Investor Takeaway

Although MORT has an attractive dividend yield of 7.3%, we do not think MORT’s portfolio of mREITs will perform well when the yield has inverted. Since we are already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, we do not see the risk/reward profile compelling. Therefore, we think investors should wait on the sidelines until the beginning of the next economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.