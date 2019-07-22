How To Maximize Returns On Cisco's Purchase Of Acacia

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) recently announced its intent to buy Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) for $70 per share in cash. The $2.6 billion deal is an attempt by Cisco to expand and improve its data center service offerings by purchasing one of its optical component suppliers. This deal represented a 45% premium over ACIA's $48.06 close on July 8th, but unfortunately was still just a fraction of the prices it saw during the optical craze of 2016.

Data by YCharts

The purchase is set to close in the second half of CSCO's fiscal 2020, a time period that ranges from February to July of next year. ACIA closed at $64.75 on July 19, meaning that an investor would have a guaranteed return of 8.1% in six months to a year if they were to believe that this was essentially a done deal.

Risks and opportunities of this deal

As of April 2019, Cisco has over $35 billion in cash and nearly $20 billion in working capital. It has over $30 billion in long-term liabilities but a Cisco bond with a maturity date of June 15, 2020, has a yield of 2.15%; barely higher than a one-year government bond. As in other words, Cisco is extremely likely to have the $2.6 billion on hand to go through with the purchase and the market perceives very little risk that Cisco cannot come up with the cash by then. Buying Acacia is in line with the company's desire to improve its competitive position in the data center business through M&A. If this deal gets nixed, it won't be because Cisco somehow backed off. Therefore, in theory, Acacia must be worth at least $70 a year from now as the only way it would make sense for it to pull out of the deal is if it received a superior offer, net of any breakage fee with Cisco.

The main risk here stems from ACIA having substantial operations, technology and infrastructure in China at a time when Chinese and American relations are frayed as each country tries to one-up the other in trade and data security wars. The Chinese government may try to interfere with the timely closure of this transaction. In a way, a long position in ACIA is a bet that Chinese-U.S. relations stabilize over the next year. A put option position on ACIA would make a decent trading vehicle for those willing to bet on further deterioration between the United States and China.

How to maximize returns when betting that this deal will close

While it is not a 100% certainty that ACIA shareholders will receive $70 in cash per share from Cisco within a year from now due to macro and political forces, I believe that the more than 6% premium over the risk free rate is ample compensation for having to deal with the ever-present threat of political turmoil. However, there is a way for investors to increase their return on ACIA with simple financial engineering.

An investor who is considering purchasing ACIA at $64.75 should also consider writing $70 call options to formulate a synthetic dividend. A November $70 call option currently trades at $0.30. Assuming a 3 cent per option transaction fee, the net impact of the purchase of the shares and sale of the call option would be a stock price of $64.48. This would increase the return to 8.6% with the possibility of writing another call option once the November one expires.

An investor also has the choice to write a June 2020 $70 call option at $0.75 per contract. If the deal closes before then at $70, the options expire with no value. If there are delays due to the Chinese government or from other forces, chances are that ACIA is less than $70 by that time and the $70 call option expires worthless. Assuming a 3 cent per option transaction fee, the net impact would result in a $64.03 stock price, a 9.3% return.

Conclusion: not a trade for me yet, but it might be one for you

I have not personally opened a covered call strategy on ACIA yet, since I am a risk-loving trader looking for much greater volatility and upside over short time frames. A 9.3% return over six months to a year from a financially engineered low-risk position does not meet my risk-to-return expectations with the limited capital that I have, but that doesn't mean it is inappropriate for other investors.

ACIA's stock price has been very slightly pulling back since the second day after the initial spike on the announcement. So the spread between the market price and the $70 buyout figure has been increasing even as we inch towards that 6-12 month deadline for the deal to close. I will be watching ACIA over the next few months for an opportunity to profit from this deal. The ideal time may be right after a negative event that occurs between China and the United States, prompting a possible short-term panic sell on ACIA. If no such dip occurs, investors can also gauge that as confidence that the deal will go through even with possible political clouds hanging over it and reconsider the more than 8% return.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.