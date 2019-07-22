Celestica: Some Downside To Consider

There are some issues that may be avoiding the stock to rebound for some time.

The stock price has been declining for two years, and the chart does not suggest any turnaround.

Celestica is an electronics manufacturing services provider that seems like a good value investment.

Celestica Inc. (CLS) came into my radar, because of its low Price/Book ratio of 0.70 and P/E of around 10x, which is three times lower than the current S&P 500 CAPE ratio of 30x.

At first sight, it looks like a value opportunity. For instance, it has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Value grade of A. Other research sites regard it as good value.

Praveen Chawla, in his SA article Celestica: Down But Not Out, claims that the stock is a buy because it is “cheap, out of favor, conservatively financed, and owned by an astute controlling shareholder.”

I agree with the out of favor, but have a different point of view regarding cheapness, financing, and control. This article is not about arguing Chawla’s thesis, but warning possible investors to wait for better fundamentals to support the thesis, or to stay away from the stock.

Business

Celestica Inc. is a Canadian company that used to be an IBM (IBM) division. Incorporated as an independent firm in 1996, it provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally.

It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The former accounts for 40% of revenue, but at the same time is growing at 10%, while the latter is the largest revenue generator, but is growing at -12%, and it is causing problems to the company due to its declining low margins.

CLS’s clients include Cisco (CSCO), Dell (DELL), Hewlett-Packard (HPQ), and Oracle (ORCL) in the CCS segment, and Applied Materials (AMAT) and Honeywell (HON) in the ATS segment.

As I already mentioned, the company has some issues that you should consider before buying the stock.

Bearish sentiment

As shown in the chart below, the stock price has been declining since Q3 2017, from more than $14.50 to around $6.50 as of July 2019. The trend looks healthy:

Source: StockCharts.com

I’m not a great technical analyst or charter, but I don’t see any favorable pattern forming on that chart. In fact, the stock has broken the support level (black line) established in 2012, as the chart below indicates:

Source: YCharts.com

When a price breaks support or resistance, it oftentimes keeps moving beyond such levels. Thus, the trend is strong, in my opinion, and a pullback is unlikely.

Turnaround situation that may underperform management guidance

The company is carrying out restructuring actions to reduce costs and eliminate some underperforming programs of its CCS segment that are not aligned with its strategy. Sales from that segment will decrease by $500 million, but margins are expected to rise.

When a company is doing restructuring efforts it is because of issues that are influenced by (1) management decisions, or (2) external factors. In the case of management decisions (errors), the changes to be made are under control of the company, and a solution is more attainable, but in the other case, it has to adapt to a changed environment, which is the case of CLS, and it is often a difficult task to complete.

The fact is that CLS has proved that it doesn’t have the ability to change and adapt to an industry that does it rapidly. The services offered by this company are a sort of commodity, so it must grow sales and keep expenses under control to satisfy investors. But sales are expected to decrease by $500 million, as I mentioned before. This is not a comfortable situation for the company.

I wouldn’t expect the results of these efforts to be in line with the management expectations. For instance, Q1 2019 sales were $1.4 billion, while the guidance was $1.45–$1.55.

So the decrease in sales will not be $500 million (the management expected it on its guidance), but $1 billion at least. If the market realizes this fact as the company reports the quarters to follow, the stock may decline further.

The company has also seen decreased demand from top customers like Cisco and Juniper Networks (JNPR). The image below provides more details:

Source: 20-F

It is worth noting that those customers were the only ones generating more than 10% of revenues each until 2017. In 2018, Dell took the place of Juniper. In 2016 and 2017, Juniper represented 11% and 13% of revenues, respectively. So what happened with Juniper in 2018? There is no mention in the filing.

The point is, CLS is losing revenues from its top-paying customers. Keep in mind that the top 10 represents ~70%.

Lack of earnings power

The gross, operating and net margins of the company have been decreasing in recent years:

Source: 20-F

This negative growth has been influenced by the CCS segment:

Source: 20-F

Other companies are doing way better in the electronics manufacturing space. Industry averages for gross, operating and net margins are ~40%, ~30%, and ~20%, respectively.

The debt has been increasing rapidly

As you can see in the table below, there was no debt in 2014, then it was raised to ~$250 million, to end up near $750 million in 2018, due to some acquisitions:

Source: 20-F

The debt/equity ratio is 0.58, which is above the industry average of 0.22, and is increasing. This ratio amounted to 0.14 at the end of 2017. Should the company continue its acquisition efforts in the ATS segment, the financial risk would be significant.

Furthermore, cash/debt is about 0.56x, down from 2.78x a year ago, so cash in hand no longer covers debt.

Activity ratios are deteriorating

The following exhibits are some activity ratios that the company summarizes in its filings:

Source: 20-F

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

I appreciate the fact that the company includes this data in its filings.

As you can see, most ratios have been deteriorating, with Q1 2019 not only confirming the trend, but raising the speed of it.

From Q1 2017 to Q4 2018, days in A/R (collection period) and days in inventory have increased from 61 and 47, to 62 and 61, respectively, suggesting that the inventory is piling up.

In the same period, days in A/P (payment period) also increased from 58 to 65, suggesting that the company may have trouble paying its suppliers.

The result of this is that the cash cycle has increased from 50 to 58 days. The company is getting slower at generating cash.

The real problem was in Q1 2019, when all these ratios jumped about 10 days. Days in A/R got to 71, days in inventory to 74, and days in A/P to 70, resulting in a cash cycle of 69 days (from 58 in Q4 2018).

Industry averages for days in A/R and inventory turnover are 47 and 4.41x (~80 days in inventory). In the former, the company is underperforming by 14 days, while in the latter, it is doing better, but getting closer to that figure (from 7.78x in Q1 2017 to 4.93x in Q1 2019).

A growing cash cycle could hurt operating cash flows, but what worries me the most is days in A/P and the relation with suppliers. A payment period that is greater to the collection period is desirable by management, but it shouldn’t be so high to hurt supplier relationships.

NEO compensation is not supported by financial or stock performance

As you can see in the chart below, management (NEO – Named Executive Officers) compensation is near $20 million, which not only is high when compared with earnings (20%), but is also growing while the stock has been declining for two years. Management compensation should mirror the stock performance, or at least the firm’s performance, but it hasn’t in either case. This situation is not ideal for most value investors. The image below provides more details:

Source: 20-F

Exposure to tariffs on Chinese imports

The company has 20% of its manufacturing facilities in China, as indicated in this listing:

Source: 20-F

Keep in mind that CLS runs a low-margin operation, thus adding tariffs to the equation is not a winning formula. The company could run into losses, or see its earnings reduced, because of not being able to raise prices to its customers.

Valuation

The diluted share count is 146.33 million, which multiplied by a price of $6.62 as of July 12 gives a market value of $969 million. With 2018 earnings of $98.9 million, the stock trades at 9.79x TTM earnings.

When the stock is compared to the overall market (S&P 500 PE equals 30x), it looks cheap. But, in comparison to the industry average of 8.48x, it trades at a premium of 15% to its peers.

Another measure of undervaluation is its Price/Book ratio. In this case, the company had a book value of equity of $1.392 billion at the end of Q1 2019. So the P/B ratio amounts to 0.69. Peers are trading at a premium to book value.

It's good to note that the average price target from analysts is $8.35 (up 26%).

Without considering the issues discussed above, the stock is not as cheap, as it looks. For example, it could trade lower to around 8.5 times its earnings, more like its industry, or it could trade at a premium to book value as its peers. So, adding the issues is not a winning formula. The stock is a sell.

Conclusion

Celestica shares look undervalued to the overall market, but are trading at a premium to its industry valuation. The company features many issues to be considered a value opportunity. Remember that one of the risks of a value pick is getting into a value trap.

As Warren Buffett wrote in one of his letters to the shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway:

“… energies and talent are much better employed in a good business purchased at a fair price than in a poor business purchased at a bargain price.”

I think that the stock will trade downwards in the next months, with the likelihood of reaching $5 per share or less. I wouldn’t recommend to buy it; wait for better fundamentals. It is a sell.

* If you enjoyed reading the article, please, scroll up, press the “FOLLOW” button, and spread the word. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.