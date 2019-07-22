Quarterly Review Of DivGro: Q2 2019

In Q2-2019, DivGro generated dividend income of $6,346, topping last year's first-quarter total by 35%.

Dividend Income

In Q2-2019, I collected dividend income totaling $6,346, down 6% from the dividends received in Q1-2019 but up 35% from the dividends received in Q2-2018.

I received quarterly dividends from 71 different stocks and funds:

The following chart shows DivGro's dividend income by quarter:

Dividend Changes

Last quarter, I reported projected annual dividend income (PADI) of $25,258. This quarter, PADI decreased to $24,310 and relative to the total capital invested, DivGro's projected annual yield is 4.41%.

The following table shows the stocks that announced dividend increases in Q2-2019. I'm including the new annual dividend and yield on cost (YoC).

Company Ticker Increase Annual Div New YoC UnitedHealth UNH 20.00% $4.32 2.49% TJX TJX 17.95% $0.92 2.08% JPMorgan Chase JPM 12.50% $3.60 3.44% Medtronic MDT 8.00% $2.16 2.37% Travelers TRV 6.49% $3.28 2.83% Exxon Mobil XOM 6.10% $3.48 4.45% Johnson & Johnson JNJ 5.56% $3.80 3.49% Apple AAPL 5.48% $3.08 2.95% Procter & Gamble PG 4.00% $2.9836 3.65% International Business Machines IBM 3.18% $6.48 4.56% PepsiCo PEP 2.96% $3.82 3.28% Realty Income O 0.22% $2.718 5.74% WP Carey WPC 0.19% $4.136 6.36%

DivGro's average YoC is 3.83%, down from the 3.92% reported at the end of Q1-2019.

I'd like to see dividend increases of at least 7%. Only four dividend increases in the table topped 7%, which is disappointing, but the arithmetic average of all the increases in Q4-2018 is 7.13%.

Some stocks announce dividend increases more than once per year, so it is better to look at year-over-year increases. Here is a chart of the one-year dividend growth rates of stocks in DivGro, as of 30 June 2019:

At 9.3%, the (arithmetic) average year-over-year dividend growth rate of dividend growth stocks in my portfolio is well above 7%, which makes me a very happy dividend growth investor!

And here is a chart of the 5-year dividend growth rates of my dividend growth stocks:

Generally, I would expect stocks with smaller dividend growth rates to offer higher yields.

Here is a summary of the dividend yields offered by stocks with the lowest 5-year dividend growth rates, and a column showing the so-called CDR number, which sums the dividend yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR]:

Company Ticker Yielding 5-Yr DGR CDR AT&T T 6.16% 2.09% 8.25% Chevron CVX 3.81% 2.15% 5.96% Verizon Communications VZ 4.23% 2.60% 6.83% WP Carey WPC 4.86% 2.81% 7.67% Procter & Gamble PG 2.58% 2.99% 5.57% Philip Morris International XOM 4.64% 3.93% 8.57% National Retail Properties NNN 3.80% 4.30% 8.19% Realty Income O 3.88% 4.38% 8.26% Main Street Capital MAIN 5.71% 4.44% 10.15% Merck MRK 2.69% 4.56% 7.25% Exxon Mobil XOM 4.64% 4.75% 9.39%

Proposed by Seeking Alpha author Chowder, a CDR above 12% is considered "healthy" for dividend growth stocks. If the CDR falls between 8% and 12%, then the position warrants closer monitoring, and if the CDR is below 8%, due diligence and a consequential decision about the position is called for. (For Utility sector stocks, Chowder used levels of 8% and 5% instead).

So, I'll need to monitor these stocks and carefully consider if I want to continue holding my positions in CVX, MRK, PG, VZ, and WPC.

Transactions

This quarter I deployed new capital (bonus deposits, IRA contributions, and passive income) as well as options income to add new positions and to expand existing positions. I also trimmed and closed some positions.

New Positions

Accenture (ACN) — new position of 10 shares

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) — new position of 10 shares

Gap (GPS) — new position of 300 shares

Qualcomm (QCOM) — new position of 35 shares

Wells Fargo (WFC) — new position of 54 shares

Expanded Positions

Amgen (AMGN) — added 10 shares and increased position to 60 shares

CVS Health (CVS) — added 100 shares and increased position to 300 shares

FedEx (FDX) — added 15 shares and increased position to 30 shares

3M (MMM) — added 20 shares and increased position to 60 shares

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) — added 200 shares and increased position to 500 shares

United Parcel Service (UPS) — added 15 shares and increased position to 50 shares

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) — added 100 shares and increased position to 300 shares

Closed Positions

Eversource Energy (ES) — sold 100 shares and closed position

Extra Space Storage (EXR) — sold 55 shares and closed position

Federal Realty Income Trust (FRT) — sold 40 shares and closed position

Trimmed Positions

Main Street Capital (MAIN) — sold 500 shares and reduced position to 250 shares

Realty Income (O) — sold 200 shares and reduced position to 50 shares

Procter & Gamble (PG) — sold 100 shares and reduced position to 100 shares

I covered these transactions in monthly reviews and other articles on my blog, so I won't rehash details here. Some transactions resulted from options assignments, while others continued my effort to strengthen DivGro's risk profile.

To assess risk, I utilize Dividend Safety Scores provided by Simply Safe Dividends (SSD):

From left to right, the colors represent Borderline Safe, Safe, and Very Safe dividend safety scores. (I no longer own Very Unsafe or Unsafe dividend growth stocks).

DivGro now contains 84 different positions. Of these, 74 are dividend growth stocks, five are dividend-paying stocks, and one is a CEF (closed-end fund). I also own four stocks that do not pay dividends.

Here is the distribution of DivGro's holdings by sector:

Market Value

At the end of Q2-2019, DivGro's market value represented a simple gain of 48.3% on the total amount invested. Of course, this does not take into account the timing and size of cash deposits. DivGro's internal rate of return since inception is 14.0%.

After some losses in May, my portfolio recovered in June and things are looking good at the end of Q2-2019:

Portfolio Statistics

In quarterly reviews, I like to monitor general portfolio statistics.

First, let's consider the weight of individual holdings in DivGro. I prefer to see equal weights, but this is difficult to achieve because I sell covered call options and to do so I need 100 shares (or multiples of 100 shares). Quite naturally, therefore, my portfolio will not be ideally weighted.

Walt Disney (DIS) (3.41%) is now my largest position, followed by INTC (3.03%) and TROW (2.65%). I don't like having positions much larger than about 3.5% of portfolio value, and I'm happy to see that all my positions are now less than 3.5% of portfolio value.

Next, let's look at the contribution of each position to DivGro's PADI, which depends not only on the stock's yield but also on the size of the investment. Here, T dominates with about 5%:

Single positions that contribute more than 6% to DivGro's PADI make me nervous. While T's contribution is about 5%, the stock's dividend safety score is 55 and deemed to be Borderline Safe. While I'm not too concerned about T's dividend safety, I wouldn't want to see the stock's contribution to PADI to grow much beyond the current level.

Here is a chart showing the distribution of dividend yields of stocks in my portfolio:

SKT remains the top-yielding position in DivGro, followed by IRM, MO, and ABBV. The arithmetic average yield of my portfolio is 3.15%. Instead, if I weigh yields based on each position's contribution to PADI, then the average yield is 3.91%.

Finally, let's look at the payback percentage, or how much of my original investment I've received back in the form of dividends. Generally, stocks I've owned for a long time will have larger paybacks, but dividend yield also plays a role: payback will grow faster for stocks with larger yields.

After selling a significant portion of my MAIN position, the payback of the remaining shares is 71%.

DivGro's position-weighted average payback percentage is 7.9%.

Goal For Q3-2019

Recently, I published several articles in which I ranked dividend growth stocks using a quality scoring system. First I ranked Dividend Aristocrats, which are select S&P 500 stocks that have increased their dividend payouts for 25 consecutive years or more. In a companion article, I ranked the Dividend Kings, an elite stocks group of stocks with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases. And last week, I ranked high-quality, high-yielding dividend growth stocks.

In Q3-2019, I'd like to do a similar ranking of the dividend growth stocks in my portfolio. Any positions with low-quality scores should be fair game for deletion!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

