Union Pacific: Hats Off!

Both the stock price and Union Pacific's full-year guidance need an economic boost in the second half of this year.

The first thing I thought when analyzing Union Pacific's (UNP) quarterly numbers was 'thank God I am not short.' The company is feeling tremendous pressure from slower economic growth as I discussed this year, but was able to once again beat estimates as a much lower operating ratio boosted the company's bottom line despite very slow volumes and declining freight revenues. It sure is not a great time to be long railroad companies as CSX Corp. (CSX) showed us, but shorting would prevent me from catching any sleep at night. In other words, Union Pacific is a great stock, now is just not the time to be long.

Source: Union Pacific

A Cheat Code Called Operating Ratio

In 2018, I frequently warned that the economy was about to peak. Unfortunately for the US economy, we did get downside momentum in 2018 as leading economic indicators have declined to levels just barely above the 'contraction zone' as I discussed in my most recent article.

What we see is that Union Pacific's total carloads and intermodal did follow the trend and started to contract in the first quarter of this year. Q2 average volume was down 4% according to weekly data which turned out to be the exact number Union Pacific revealed - which makes sense. At this point, the 4-week average growth rate of total carloads and intermodal has been at -7% or worse for 6 consecutive weeks which shows that the trend is clearly down.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

Q2 volumes were dragged down by 9% lower energy shipments thanks to slower sand and coal shipments partially offset by higher petroleum, LPG and renewables. Premium was down 5% as domestic was down significantly and more than offset small gains from international intermodal and finished vehicles. Industrial was up 2% thanks to higher construction shipments and plastics production growth. Agricultural shipments were unchanged.

Moving over to sales, the company reported total sales of $5.60 billion which is more or less in line with expectations of $5.58 billion and 1% below the previous-year quarter when sales totaled $5.67 billion. Freight revenue was down 2% as 2.75% higher core prices were able to partially offset the volume decline.

So much for the top line. Now starts the part that caused Union Pacific to rally more than 4% after earnings - at least while I am writing this. The company reduced operating expenses by 7% which boosted operating income by 8%.

First of all, Union Pacific's Unified Plan 2020 pushed up key performance indicators across the board.

Freight car terminal dwell -14%

Freight car velocity +4%

Train speed -6%

Locomotive productivity +19%

Workforce productivity +4% to 866 daily car miles per full-time employee

The total employee count was reduced by 8%. The Unified Plan 2020 has increased system train length by roughly 10% since the start of 2019 after train lengths have been pretty much unchanged in the quarters prior to Q1/2019.

The Q2 operating ratio declined by 340 basis points to 59.6% which is a new record low.

When adding 28% higher interest expenses and 14% higher income tax payments, we get net income growth of 4%. Diluted EPS was up 12% thanks to a 7% share count reduction and ended the quarter at $2.22 which is yet another beat. Wall Street was looking for $2.12 per share which marks the sixth consecutive earnings beat.

In the first half of this year, the company has returned $5.4 billion to shareholders. $1.25 billion in dividends and $4.15 billion through share repurchases. Unfortunately, adjusted debt has risen to $27.67 billion with an adjusted debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5 which is a multi-year high.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

With regards to the 2019 outlook, the company expects second-half volumes to be down 2%. In the first quarter, the company expected low single-digit full-year volume growth. The company also expects a sub-61% operating ratio in 2019 and a further decline below 60% in 2020.

Personally, I really hope the company is right with regards to volume growth. At this point, it's always difficult to disagree with the outlook of a Fortune 500 company. Nonetheless, at this point, volumes are down 7% on a 4-week average basis as I showed you already. The YTD average is at -3%. So unless volumes rebound in the months ahead, I am afraid to say that the company is going to miss its own guidance.

With regards to the stock price I have to say that I did expect the stock to soar after earnings. Investors were happy to see that Union Pacific was able to offset volume declines by higher efficiency which caused the stock to erase the losses after the CSX earnings release. Personally, I am going to stay on the sidelines for a bit longer until I get some signs of an economic bottom. I am not going to buy too much long exposure in a situation where we have not yet gotten enough signs that the economy is improving.

Source: FINVIZ

Once I am buying, I will likely buy both Union Pacific and CSX as I like both companies and their ability to generate rock solid bottom line growth during economic upswings.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.