TRI Pointe Group: It Is Quite Attractive In The Long Term

The possibility of achieving 20%-30% annual returns, with the risk of losing 10% of your stake in ten years, is a nice risk-reward trade-off.

The management says that it can double in five to ten years, and if it succeeds, investors would be highly rewarded.

The market is focusing on short-term issues and is not seeing the long-term potential.

In spite of the company’s recent growth, the stock is trading at low valuations.

Source: 10-Q

Investment Thesis

With the markets reaching record highs and the valuations getting higher, it is difficult to find proper investment opportunities that match most investors’ expected returns.

In such an environment, stocks with low valuation multiples offer a good margin of safety in the case of a market crash or a recession. In some cases, these stocks could outperform major indices.

TRI Pointe Group (TPH) is a homebuilder from California that ranks in the US top ten public homebuilders, although being founded just ten years ago. It trades at roughly 7x TTM EPS, and at 87% of book value.

Sales and EPS had a CAGR of 18% and 33%, respectively, during the last five years. The management expects business to double in 5-10 years.

Despite the growth story, the stock price is near record lows. The company had a bad quarter, which raised concerns about future prospects. I see this performance as a one-time issue, thus, the company should continue growing and therefore, the stock along with it.

If the company is able to perform as the management expects, the stock would be quite attractive at current prices. In fact, it could generate returns of 20%-30% in the next 5-10 years.

Business

Founded in 2009, TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is a national homebuilder which operates through six brands in ten states:

Maracay – Arizona

Pardee Homes – California, and Nevada

Quadrant Homes – Washington

Trendmaker Homes – Texas

TRI Pointe Homes – California, Colorado, and the Carolinas

Winchester Homes – Maryland, and Virginia

The company offers financial services to its clients as well. These services include mortgage financing and title services.

It had 146 active selling communities as of March 31, 2019, and owns or controls 27,740 lots. It builds houses with sizes between 1,000 and 5,500 sq. ft. with base sales prices between $200,000 and $2.2 million.

The management in charge has 29 years of experience working together and has created more than $1 billion of wealth for its investors during the company’s short life without accounting for stock repurchases.

The market is overreacting to recent issues

Q1 2019 was a bad quarter for the company, but the management expected it to be worse. The fact is that it is not different than its predecessors, Q3 and Q4 2018, which also failed to outperform similar periods in 2017.

Looking at the chart below, you may notice that the last six months of 2018 were weaker than the same period of 2017, and even some months of 2016. Q4 2018 was lower than the same period of 2016; such a miss!

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

I think that the company touched bottom in December 2018, and Q1 2019 was a recovery quarter. Look at the difference between January and February and March, when the company nearly matched the best of 2018 monthly figures.

During Q1 2018, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) was between 70 and 72 points, while it was between 58 and 62 points during Q1 2019. I like the fact that with an HMI of roughly 10 points lower in February (71 vs. 62) and March (70 vs. 62), the company achieved almost the same results as in 2018.

I think that the rest of the year will outperform the same period of 2018. Keep in mind that the Fed may cut rates in July and later this year, and that recent employment data is favorable to the housing market.

Also, the market is not recognizing the cost savings effects that the executive order, signed by Donald Trump in June 25, will have on the company’s financials.

The executive order has the goal of reducing regulatory burdens that are causing 25% of affordable housing costs. In fact, a new council will be established to identify policies at all government levels that must be contributing to the increase of cost of affordable housing development.

The council will recommend policies to streamline the regulatory burdens that would speed the development of affordable housing construction.

The stock has huge potential if the company doubles between 10 years

The management estimates that the business will double in 5-10 years. The company’s sales have grown at a CAGR of 18% for the last 5 fiscal years. At this pace, sales would double in 5 years, but as the probability of a recession in those 5 years is high, there must be some years of lower or even negative growth, so 10 years is a more realistic and attainable goal.

My valuation is based on the following assumptions:

Sales to double between 5 and 10 years according to the management guidance.

Gross margins of 25% and 30% (from ~20% during 2018) in 5 and 10 years, respectively, as a result of the regulatory changes, recommended by the council created by Donald Trump to reduce the cost of housing development. As I said earlier, these costs are expected to decrease by 25% industry-wide, so it is reasonable to expect 5% and 10% decreases in 5 and 10 years, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenditures of 15% of sales, which is 500 bps higher than that of 2018.

Financial income to grow at a CAGR of 22%; one third of the 67% growth seen in the last 5 years.

Income taxes to remain at 26%; the upper side of the guidance from the last conference call.

Diluted share count to decrease by 10% in 5 years, or 20% in 10 years. During 2018, the company bought back $146.1 million worth of shares (10.4 million shares), which represented at the time 6.6% of the total diluted shares. At such a pace, there would be no difficulty for the company to perform as I assume.

According to www.reuters.com, the stock has traded in the range of 6.05x and 26.36x TTM EPS. The latter was only seen closely after the IPO. In subsequent years, the stock has traded at lower tops, near the 20x valuation. So I expect the stock to trade at a P/E of 6x-14x.

I believe that my assumptions are conservative enough, so the company could even perform better.

The result from the assumptions above is the following table:

Source: Author’s table with data from the 10-K.

The model above gives us 6 prices to process. The price of the stock at July 18 is $12.62, so let’s see the possible returns:

5 years:

$22.93 is equal to 81.69% or 12.68% annually

$38.21 is equal to 202.77% or 24.80% annually

$53.49 is equal to 323.85% or 33.48% annually

10 years:

$38.88 is equal to 208.08% or 11.91% annually

$64.79 is equal to 413.39% or 17.77% annually

$90.71 is equal to 618.78% or 21.80% annually

The worst-case scenario is doubling in 10 years, and expecting a P/E of 6x, with an annual return of 11.91%. The best-case scenario is doubling in 5 years, and expecting a P/E of 14x, with an annual return of 33.48%. It seems unrealistic, right?

The fact that the price is depressed has an important role in those returns. They wouldn’t be so nice if the stock was trading at a normal valuation.

Those are the possibilities in case the company is achieving its goal between 5 and 10 years, what if it doesn’t?

I think that given the history of this company, the wealth created, and its experienced management, the worst-case scenario is earnings being flat to the 2018 figures in 10 years, the stock trading at 6 times those earnings (6 x $270 million equals $1.62 billion market value) and a share count of 140 million (a 4.5% reduction from 146.5 million), implying a share price of $11.57 or a 9% downside potential.

The risk/reward is appealing. You would be risking 9% of your position for the possibility of earning up to 33% in annual returns, or an absolute gain in 10 years of more than 1,600%, multiplying your wealth by 16 times.

Risks

The company has been growing since the IPO, but the stock has been trading sideways (this is the greater risk in my opinion):

Source: YCharts.com

The company doesn’t achieve its goal of doubling in 5-10 years. It could take longer, or not even be attained at all.

A change in management, such as the departure of its CFO in 2020.

High concentration in California. Roughly 50% of sales are from that state. The problem with this is that the average price for a house is getting too high and people are buying less. Fortunately, the company is growing into other regions. This could diminish this risk.

Conclusion

I feel very bullish about this stock in the long term. It offers a risk-reward setup that is very nice. I mean, what is the probability of the company not doubling in 10 years? I think it is low. The company would only need a CAGR of 7% in sales to double in 10 years, and the past performance is almost three times that figure (18%), it seems like a done deal. So you could expect annual returns between 10% and 30% with very little risk. My rating is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.