Lockheed Martin: Best Earnings Growth Among The Defense Stocks

The company is poised to get lucrative contracts on a regular basis as the military needs to maintain the latest technology for a competitive edge.

Lockheed Martin has the advantage of having the highest earnings growth among the large defense companies.

On this past Independence Day, I analyzed Lockheed Martin and the defense industry. These are the companies that produce the defense technology that enables the military to operate at peak performance to help to preserve our freedom.

Competitive Defense Stock Comparison

I compared Lockheed Martin (LMT) to the other major U.S. defense companies in terms of valuation and fundamental growth. I chose to leave out Boeing (BA) since they derive most of their revenue from commercial airplanes. Although valuation is similar among these companies, Lockheed Martin stands out with significantly higher returns on equity [ROE], returns on invested capital [ROIC] and higher earnings growth.

Lockheed Martin and the other defense companies are likely to get ongoing contracts for their defense products/systems as more advanced technology is needed to remain a step ahead of our potential enemies. Lockheed's above-average earnings growth might drive the stock to outperform their competitors and the broader market through 2020.

Here's a snapshot comparing the major defense companies:

Lockheed Northrop Grumman (NOC) Raytheon (RTN) General Dynamics (GD) Gross Margin 14% 22% 27.6% 17.9% EBITDA Margin 15.7% 16% 14.3% 14% Net Income Margin 9.9% 10% 11% 8.7% ROE 490% 39.6% 27.9% 27.5% ROIC 32% 11% 12.8% 12.4% Forward PE 14.3 14.6 13.5 14 PEG 1.24 2.27 1.26 1.8 EV/EBITDA 12.87 13.8 13.7 12.5 Expected Revenue Growth for 2019 8% 12.8% 6.8% 6.9% Expected Revenue Growth for 2020 5.6% 6% 6.3% 5.2% Expected EPS Growth for 2019 16.9% -9.2% 14.4% 4.7% Expected EPS Growth for 2020 21.4% 15% 12.3% 10.7%

Source: Seeking Alpha, Yahoo! Finance

A few things jump out from this table. Lockheed Martin's significantly higher returns on equity and investment as compared to their competitors is one key highlight. These high returns help drive Lockheed's earnings growth. Those high returns also demonstrate management's effectiveness.

Highest Earnings Growth Could Drive Stock Outperformance

That brings us to the other highlight from the chart: Lockheed's strong expected earnings growth for 2019 and 2020. Lockheed Martin is able to achieve this even after starting with a lower gross margin than their competitors.

The triple-digit ROE looks like an anomaly. However, Lockheed maintained an ROE over the triple-digit threshold for 7 out of the last 8 years. The company achieves these high ROEs through leverage. The debt to equity ratio is over 5.

A general rule of thumb is that the debt to equity ratio should not exceed 2. However, Lockheed's business requires a lot of capital and the company manages it effectively. So, higher than average leverage has been sustainable for many years.

The high debt to equity ratio does put the company at risk if the business declined as a result of lower defense spending. It is possible that the company could have trouble paying off its debt if revenue significantly declined. So, this is something that investors should keep in mind.

The good news is that Lockheed has a consistent growing business as defense systems need to be updated to the latest technology. That will help the company get an ongoing stream of new contracts over time. Therefore, if defense spending remains strong, Lockheed will benefit from their high leverage.

Source: airshowstuff.com - the F-35 Lightning II

Contracts Keep Pouring In - Backlog Grows

The United States and the nations that we sell defense systems to don't want to be left with outdated technology to protect their citizens. They want the latest defense technology for optimal protection.

Lockheed Martin recently received a contract for $562 million for Army tactical guided missiles for the U.S. Army and overseas military customers. The contract includes sensor technology that enables 'height-of-burst' capabilities (one of the key parts in guided missiles). The new feature helps soldiers address area targets.

The company's Sikorsky business recently received a $1.13 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to build 12 CH-53 heavy-lift helicopters. This advanced helicopter can lift up to 36,000 lbs. and is the most powerful heavy-lift helicopter ever built in the United States.

These are great examples of how Lockheed is getting contracts for newer technology. Of course, the company's F-35 fighter jet drives a lot of the company's revenue as it comprised 27% of net sales in 2018.

As of the end of Q1 2019, Lockheed's total backlog was $133.5 billion - that was 27% higher than the end of Q1 2018. The company expects to recognize 37% of the backlog within the next year and 65% of it over the next 2 years. With the backlog increasing, future revenue is also poised to increase.

While the company has been performing well, the stock is now pulling back from a recent overbought level as indicated by the RSI dropping from over 70 to about 64. Money flow reached a high point and appears to be pulling back a bit. So, the stock price could be in the middle of a larger correction or pullback on profit taking.

Evaluating Lockheed Martin's Balance Sheet And Cash Flow

Since the company requires significant capital intensity to build expensive F-35s and other defense products, Lockheed does take on a lot of debt. The balance sheet has $13.9 billion in total debt with $991 million in total cash.

The high debt is not currently an issue with the backlog increasing. However, it does present a risk if defense spending decreased. If the company experienced significant year-over-year declines in revenue, they might be challenged to pay off their debt. Since the major countries of the world are interested in maintaining the latest defense technology - the backlog could continue to grow from here.

There are about 1.2x more current assets than current liabilities on the balance sheet. So, the company is in good shape to handle short-term obligations.

There are about 1.06x more total assets than total liabilities on the balance sheet. With strong cash flow, Lockheed is in great shape handling their long-term debt obligations.

For the past twelve months, the company produced $4.17 billion in operating cash flow. From there, they repaid $950 million in total debt, $1.35 billion in capex, repurchased $1.47 billion of stock, paid $2.4 billion in dividends, and had $3.71 billion in levered free cash flow. It is important to note that they issued $600 million in new short-term debt and $600 million in new long-term debt during the past twelve-month period.

Long-Term Lockheed Martin Investment Outlook

Over the long term, Lockheed Martin could see continued strong increases in defense contracts from the U.S. and allied countries. Each country has a lot to protect. So, they are likely to ensure that they are upgrading and maintaining the latest defense systems and technology.

One of the risks for the company's outlook are significant changes in defense spending from the United States government or other countries. Defense spending could be reduced, which could negatively affect Lockheed's revenue and earnings. Changes in political parties and how government funds are spent could lead to reduced defense spending.

Even if reductions in defense spending are made, they probably won't occur over long periods of time. As technology advances, the U.S. and other countries will probably want to have the latest defense systems in place. So, while slowdowns in defense spending could take place, I don't think it would be sustainable over many years.

The global economic situation is another factor to watch. A recession in the U.S. and/or globally would likely have a negative effect on the stock. Lockheed's stock declined 44% during the 2008 financial crisis. It is possible that we could see a recession within the next few years as the economy is in a mature phase and new home sales, existing home sales, and vehicle sales might have peaked for this cycle.

While a recession would likely cause significant declines in the stock price, it could also create a good long-term buying opportunity. So, Lockheed Martin's stock is one to place on a watch list if it is not already owned.

I contribute to Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing where we offer a more in-depth analysis of individual companies. Try Margin of Safety Investing free for two weeks and get your first year for 20% off. Learn our 4-step investment process that top hedge funds use. Invest with us in a changing world that demands a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: This article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service, where subscribers had an early look at the article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.