Telenor: Reasonable Results, Although Disappointing Free Cash Flow

On Tuesday, July 16, 2019, Norwegian telecommunications giant Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNF) announced its second quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were passable for a telecommunications firm as it posted relatively modest year-over-year revenue and earnings growth. A closer look at the company's results reveals that it was a relatively good quarter for Telenor as we do certainly see the company's growth story playing out here. As is always the case though, the results were far from perfect and there was a disappointment or two here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telenor's second quarter 2019 earnings results:

Telenor brought in total revenues of NOK 28.027 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 1.91% increase over the NOK 27.503 billion that it had in the second quarter of 2018.

The company reported an EBITDA before other income and expenses of NOK 11.087 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight decline over the NOK 11.337 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Telenor added 2.3 million mobile subscriptions during the quarter, which was more than the 2.1 million that it added in the prior year quarter.

The company reported a rather disappointing negative free cash flow of NOK 891 million in the quarter. In the same quarter of 2018, the company had a positive free cash flow of NOK 3.012 billion so this was clearly a decline.

Telenor reported a net income of NOK 3.095 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a significant increase of 17.01% over the NOK 2.645 billion that it earned in the second quarter of 2018.

As noted in the introduction, Telenor saw its revenues increase by a relatively modest 1.91% year-over-year. This makes this one of the better quarters that the company has had over the past year:

Source: Telenor ASA

However, it is important to keep in mind where these revenues are coming from. One of the things that many investors, myself included, like about telecommunications firms is that a large percentage of their revenues tend to be recurring as people pay their phone bills every month. However, they also make money from things like the sale of hardware and similar things that generate revenue on a one-time basis. What we ideally want to see is subscription revenue growth as that should point to the company having sustainable revenue growth. Unfortunately, that was not the case here as the company saw its subscription revenues decline compared to the prior year quarter:

Source: Telenor ASA

However, one thing that we do see is that all of this decline can be explained by weakness in the company's legacy fixed-line business and a handful of emerging markets in Asia. The decline of fixed-line installations has been something of a recurring theme among telecommunications firms for more than ten years as a growing number of consumers opt to use their mobile device as their only telephone and increasingly need the bandwidth of fiber optic fixed-lines to do things like stream high-definition video.

The other major place in which we saw subscription and traffic revenue decline was in Thailand, which Telenor services through its partial ownership stake in dtac (OTC:TACJF). However, this figure was actually up by about 2% compared to the first quarter. As I discussed in articles on dtac that were posted on this site last year (most notably this one), there was a pretty vicious price war in the Thai communications market last year as well-financed newcomers sought to steal market share, mostly at dtac's expense. This resulted in the company losing a lot of subscribers, especially prepaid ones, last year. The company has since reversed its fortunes though and has once again returned to growth. In fact, this quarter represented the first one since 2015 in which the company saw prepaid revenue growth. Overall then, it does not appear that the year-over-year subscription revenue decline is anything for forward-looking investors to worry about since the company has largely fixed the problem.

The Scandinavian region is one of the most competitive in the world as a number of companies are aggressively competing to grab market share in a region that is already very well equipped with technology and does not have much in the way of population growth. It was therefore nice to see that the company managed to deliver fairly solid performance in Norway during the quarter. We can see this by looking at the company's ARPU (average revenue per user), which increased in both its mobile and fixed broadband units in the nation:

Source: Telenor ASA

As we can see, Telenor's mobile and fixed broadband units delivered 2% year-over-year ARPU growth. As is the case with many other telecommunications firms, Telenor provides television services to residential customers. This operation also managed to grow its ARPU in the year-over-year period, showing a 3% increase. Unfortunately though, this improvement in ARPU was partially offset by declines of 19,000 mobile subscriptions, 16,000 fixed telephony subscriptions, and 7,000 fixed internet subscriptions. This served to hold the company's overall Norwegian-derived subscription revenues relatively stable:

Source: Telenor ASA

One thing that we do note here is that despite the overall decline in subscriptions, the company's fibre-optic subscription revenue increased dramatically. This is due to the fact that Telenor has been aggressively working to replace old copper wire installations with new fibre-optic ones. This work has been bearing so far as we can clearly see here:

Source: Telenor ASA

The company expects to improve on this growth and accelerate the number of new subscriber additions in the second half of the year. It did not state how it intends to achieve this goal though. Presumably, the firm will be increasing the rate at which it installs fibre-optic cables. This would likely result in continued loss of subscribers for its fixed-line services but presumably it would be able to make up for it with higher revenues from the fibre-optic side.

Without a doubt, the biggest disappointment that we saw here was the steep year-over-year decline in the company's free cash flow:

Source: Telenor ASA

One of the reasons for this was a settlement payment made to CAT in Thailand. This reduced the company's free cash flow by NOK 2.3 billion. Clearly then, if not for this payment, the company would have had a positive free cash flow. Fortunately, this was a one-time payment that should not be repeated in the coming quarters. Thus, we should see the company's cash flow improve due to the absence of this payment going forward.

However, the company's free cash flow went down by NOK 3.9 billion year-over-year but this payment only accounted for NOK 2.3 billion of that. The remainder of the decline was due to high investment levels in the first half of the year as the company spent a lot of money on things like the fibre-optic buildout that was just discussed as well as the company working to improve its infrastructure and roll out 3G or 4G network coverage, depending on the nation. For the most part, this was productive spending that should ultimately improve its ability to sell its services due to having a better network.

Overall, this was a reasonable quarter for Telenor as the company made good progress on a few core initiatives. It also saw some improvements in Thailand on a quarter-over-quarter basis, which was a very challenging market a year or two ago. The company's business does remain relatively stable, which is something that we like to see with a company like this and the free cash flow weakness that we saw in the quarter should be resolved in the second half of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TELNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.