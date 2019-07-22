Broadcom Inc.: Nothing More Than An M&A Financial Engineering Story

A cursory look at the last five years for Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) would have one believe the company is firing on all cylinders, taking advantage of a boom in information technology innovation. Since 2013, the company has grown revenue from $2.5 billion to a projected $22.6 billion in 2019. The stock price has followed, rising from $53 to near $300 since the end of 2013.

A closer look, however, shows a growth-hungry CEO, Hock Tan, embarking on a debt-financed acquisition binge. The company's management and board clearly believe that bigger is better, business models aside. What was once a communications semiconductor business is beginning to morph into a tech conglomerate.

A 2018 deal to buy software provider CA Technologies for $19 billion was the first sign that Broadcom could no longer grow focusing on chips alone (an offer to buy industry juggernaut Qualcomm was rejected earlier in the year). In recent weeks we learned that the company was negotiating with Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) until talks broke down over price. What anti-virus and identify theft protection (SYMC owns Lifelock) software have to do with AVGO's existing business is an open question, but paying $17 billion for Symantec would satisfy the need to keep getting bigger. CEO Tan seems to be paid handsomely for the growth-by-acquisition strategy, oddly, as he was the country's highest paid CEO in 2017.

There is no question that one can be successful creating shareholder value with an M&A focused strategy with interest rates at such low levels. The question becomes what investors should be willing to pay for that corporate roll-up strategy when the underlying growth of the acquired businesses is so unimpressive. Companies like CA and Symantec are hardly growing, and the same was true of the likes of Brocade, Emulex, LSI Logic (three other completed deals under Tan's leadership).

The problem is that at some point, leverage becomes maxed out and the next deal (which needs to be very large to move the needle) becomes harder to pull off. If investors get discouraged and bid down the shares, shifting to largely stock-for-stock offers also gets complicated/less accretive. We saw that with Valeant Pharmaceuticals, though admittedly that is an extreme example.

I am not saying AVGO is the next Valeant, but it does not seem obvious to me why this company, with a market cap now surpassing $120 billion should trade at such a premium to other large tech players with minimal organic growth. Based on my estimate for 2019 EBITDA ($9.21 billion), AVGO stock fetches an astounding 17x EV/EBITDA and the company's net leverage ratio is about 3.5x based on March 31st financial statements.

Detailing Broadcom's Miniscule Organic Growth

Let's dig deeper to highlight the minimal organic growth of the underlying businesses within the AVGO corporate umbrella. The legacy company, called Avago, booked 2013 revenue of $2.52 billion (FYI: Avago bought Broadcom a few years ago, took its corporate name, but kept the AVGO stock symbol). Since then Hock Tan has made 7 material acquisitions. I searched through the SEC database to determine the annual sales of each in the most recent fiscal year prior to being gobbled up by Broadcom. Here is the list:

Broadcom ($8.4 billion)

CA Technologies ($4.25 billion)

LSI Logic ($2.4 billion)

Brocade ($2.35 billion)

Emulex ($450 million)

CyOptics ($200 million)

PLX Technology ($100 million)

If we add up the revenues acquired via M&A and tack on Avago's 2013 legacy revenue figure of $2.52 billion, the total comes to $20.67 billion.

For comparison purposes, the current sell side analyst consensus estimate for Broadcom's 2019 revenue is $22.65 billion.

That means that over the last six years, organic growth for Broadcom has been less than 10 percent cumulatively. To me that looks much like a company such as Intel (INTC), which is a dominant cash-generating company that trades for 8.5x EV/EBITDA and 15x annual free cash flow.

In fact, INTC even made the mistake of buying an anti-virus software company - McAfee for $7.7 billion in cash back in 2010 - thinking there would be some synergies. They sold 51% to a private equity firm in 2016 at a loss and recently are considering an IPO that could value the company at just $5 billion. Losing out on Symantec might be a blessing for AVGO's shareholders.

How Does This End?

A couple different scenarios could play out with Broadcom. One, their pace of deals slows as debt mounts (more than $37 billion today), which means that earnings and dividend growth sinks, and the company's valuation premium slowly erodes at investors shift to other companies. Two, they continue to grow via M&A, finding bigger and bigger targets to move the needle on synergies and earnings accretion. That route runs the risk of buying more and more disparate businesses and raising borrowing costs as lenders see less and less synergy potential (and lowering returns on each deal), either of which or both could spook investors.

At any rate, the current business strategy (minimal organic growth, lots of M&A) cannot last forever. And without a desirable underlying business there is little for the company to fall back on. They can't sell the entire company to somebody else, as nobody would want what they have built. The only outcome it seems is that the company loses its premium valuation slowly over time and trades in-line with a company such as Intel (8.5x EV/EBITDA and 12x earnings). In that case, the stock is likely to fall quite a bit from current levels.

For now it seems like Wall Street still views this company as the old Broadcom, a fast-growing communications chip provider supplying most of the high growth end markets within the tech space. However, a closer look seems to show that such a company no longer exists. Instead we are left with an M&A fueled tech conglomerate that shows no signs of wanting to slow things down anytime soon. Buyer beware.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.