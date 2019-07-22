Has Netflix Fallen Enough?

Introduction

Due to missing internal projections of subscriber growth (with an outright decline in the US subs, and a significant miss in the international subs added number as well), this is what happened to Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock:

Volume was heavy at over 31 million shares traded and the stock closed close to its low for 2019. The after-market reaction was similar to what happened on 7/15/2018 (another earnings release date), but last year the stock quickly recovered during the day, finishing with a mere 5% decline. In contrast, this time around, it went and stayed down.

Comments ranged from "this is a one-time subs miss, don't miss the forest for the trees" to "the end of the bull market is here, and this is proof." Stocks with the highest expectations priced in are the most likely to disappoint, and moreover to correct the most violently when such misses occur. However, to determine when a correction has gone far enough, and an extremely optimistically priced stock has now become a bargain, some fundamental analysis is critical.

In the rest of this article, I model US subscriber growth and International growth separately. I start with the most recent year-over-year levels of growth and slow these growth rates down exactly as they have been slowing in the data the last several years. I also model annual revenue per user starting with current levels and build in some growth assumptions on pricing that reflect different pricing realities in the two markets. I then generate 2024 Operating Earnings estimates for a range of 2024 operating margins. I ignore debt, debt refinancing and the servicing of that debt completely, assuming no credit crisis of any type in the next 5 years, and continuing improvement in the FCF generation profile of NFLX. I do all of this not because I necessarily believe these to hold, but because I want to arrive at a "blue skies, no storm clouds" valuation range. Once I have a range of operating earnings for a much slower growing by 2024 enterprise, I generate a future value by taking a 20x multiple of Operating Earnings (a healthy, optimistic multiple for a top-notch leader in its competitive landscape) and dividing by the future share count assuming a constant number of share dilution (3 million shares per year, the average the last 5 years). Finally, I take a range of discount rates, again fairly optimistic, generating a small matrix of stock prices today, covering a range of operating margin and discount range assumption.

Analysis

US subscriber growth went negative in the most recent quarter but looking at quarterly numbers indeed misses the forest for the trees, particularly on the heels of a recent price increase. Those who were price sensitive clearly left but others added the service at the higher price. A more reasonable approach is to take year-over-year subscriber growth, and decline that growth going forward at the same rate it has been declining at the last couple of years. I do the same thing for international subs growth.

Table 1: Subs Growth by Segment

Current Subscribers (000s) 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 60,103 US Growth 7% 6% 5% 4% 3% 91,459 International 34% 30% 27% 25% 20% US Subs 64,310 68,169 71,577 74,440 76,674 Int Subs 122,555 159,322 202,338 252,923 303,508

US Subs growth from this year to next continues at 7% and slows to 3% by 2024, reaching 76 million households (currently 60 mil). International grows at 34% and has only slowed to 20% by 2024. In 2024 international has reached 303 million households (currently 91 mil).

Table 2: ARPU by Segment

Annual/User 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 US ARPU $145 $147.90 $150.86 $153.88 $156.95 Int ARPU $107 $111.28 $115.73 $120.36 $125.17

Some judgement is required to allow for price increases in the two markets. In the US, I believe that price increases above inflation are not consistent with continuing to grow subs at the rates I have assumed, so I assume 2% growth in revenue per user. In international, which is emerging markets-heavy and thus have faster income growth, I assume 4% growth is possible while massively growing market share. While I will discuss this more in the concluding section on this point, I should point out that ARPU growth is directly related to the competitive landscape: in markets where there are a lot of competitors with good content, raising prices any faster than others are raising them is impossible. In markets where NFLX is the sole streamer (such as the US was in the early days), it is possible.

Table 3: Revenue by Segment

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 US Revenue 6,881,192 7,585,827 8,283,723 8,959,674 9,597,603 Int Revenue 13,113,391 17,729,305 23,416,866 30,441,926 37,991,524 Total 19,994,584 25,315,132 31,700,589 39,401,601 47,589,127

Table 3 is arrived at simply by multiplying 1& 2 and summing the two segments. We note that at the 2024 horizon, we have gone from 2018 revenue of 15.8$ Billion to $47.6 Billion. Yes, a lot has to go right for 5 years for all of the above to work, but it is entirely within the realm of probability.

Table 4: Margins, Operating Earnings and Share Count

2024 Margin 12% 13% 14% 15% 2024 Op E 5,710,695.25 6,186,586.52 6,662,477.79 7,138,369.07 2024 FV@20 x Op E 114.21 123.73 133.25 142.77 Share Count in 2024 467

2019 Operating Margin to date is 12.3% while full-year 2018 was 10.2%. I expect margins to continue to increase slowly, but a lot depends on content expenses and the efficiency of those expenses. It also depends on how marketing, tech/development and G&A scale over those 5 years. I've therefore used a range, with 12% being the pessimistic side (it doesn't get any better than here, son!) while 15% is improving margins with scale (if the optimistic international growth assumptions can be hit, I actually don't think they'll have trouble reaching 15% margins at all). So, at the 15% margins, we have $7 billion in Op Earnings; future share count (which starts with today's fully diluted numbers and adds 3 million shares per year, based on looking at the last 10 years of financial statements, which starts at higher share issuance but has slowed the last 5 years to this rate) in 2024 estimated at $467 million shares. Taking a multiple of 20x operating earnings (for a moderate growth company, a fair equity value is usually around 14x opE, given that we're assuming NFLX is still growing fairly fast internationally in 2024, 20x seems right for equity) results in a future value range from $114 to $143 billion depending on our margin assumptions.

Table 5: Discounting to Present

Margin in 2024 12% 13% 14% 15% FV per share / DR 244.57 264.95 285.33 305.71 5% 191.63 207.60 223.56 239.53 6% 182.76 197.99 213.22 228.45 7% 174.37 188.91 203.44 217.97 8% 166.45 180.32 194.19 208.06

Dividing the future firm equity value by the share count across the margin scenarios results in the future values (2024) shown in the first row. The range is 244 to 306. How should we discount those values back to the present? In my view 5% is extremely speculative - the debt almost yields 5%. It is absurd to discount equity by just a little more than a company's debt is yielding. Most likely debtholders get paid back in lots of scenarios much worse than the one we have considered. Even in a bad scenario where international growth stops completely in 2022, debtholders get paid back, whereas equityholders will really earn nothing at today's price. In fact, running a number of scenarios suggests that debtholders get paid back in 80% of reasonable scenarios (all of which exclude a severe recession and credit crunch) whereas for equityholders to have upside, the top 20% of possible scenarios have to realize. With a risk profile like this, even the highest discount rate I have shown would probably not be enough for me (but I think of myself as a fairly conservative value investor in my long-term longs). But if forced to choose my favorite value from the table above, I would choose the 15% margin and 8% discount rate value, which is a tad under $210.

Discussion

Any Excel monkey with a year of studying for the CFA level 1 can throw together tables like the above. The questions that need to be answered are really ones of judgement about the ranges of assumptions used, and having a sense of the probabilities relative to the market's pricing.

My first point vis a vis judgement is that I have purposefully ignored the debate about free cash flow, debt and content obligations. I have assumed that the growth ramp will continue, fitting only first-order and second-order changes in the numbers (in the technical sense, I have fit a function that matches the first and second derivatives of the income statement), and assumed that at $47.6 billion in revenue, NFLX will have no issues servicing however much debt it ends up with by 2024 (current numbers are $12.6 billion in debt, with a decent chunk of recently issued debt still in cash; content obligations are only disclosed for the near term but with the next 2-3 years seeing a large push to replace licensed content with Netflix original content, we could certainly see debt double or even triple, but this would still be under 2024 revenue, hence a non-issue if you buy the growth numbers). This aspect of my approach may legitimately be seen as a "blue-skies, ignore all risks" valuation by NFLX bears. But that is what equity investing is about - if you are concerned about the worst 20% of scenarios, you are usually a debt investor, not an equity investor.

How reasonable is it to fit the first and second derivatives to project revenue growth of a fast-growing company that to date has had zero real competition, recently faced some competition (Prime and Hulu/Vudu) and is about to face a lot more competition? Here, I think there is real risk to the analysis. For example, after year 2 or 3 of the forecast horizon, internal competition could get quite large, with Disney (NYSE:DIS), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) no strangers to international markets.

And that is maintaining a US-centric focus: the world's largest entertainment complex, measured solely by the number of eyeballs that have ever watched its content, is actually located in India - Bollywood. Bollywood content has been seen by 500-700 million Indians, throughout the Middle East and Africa. So we are only touching the tip of the iceberg if we limit our imaginations to competitive threats based in the US when we think about international markets.

Turkey, Korea, Spain, Italy, Japan... many have significant creative talent, experience in production and marketing, and local market advantage. Expect one or more of AAPL or AMZN to develop alliances to offer locally produced content by local companies globally, in the same way that Amazon sources physical products globally and sells them globally. Netflix has no intrinsic advantage in these spaces. I therefore expect price wars for both talent (increasing costs and lowering margins) and subscription prices (lowering revenue, and making my ARPU growth rates possibly optimistic).

I will re-iterate one point. Anyone who wished to invest based on fundamentals must make no concessions on the discount rate. The discount rate for equity should be higher than the debt rate the company can borrow at. The factor by which it is higher should reflect the relative uncertainty of the estimates. For example, when valuing a utility, it is okay to just add a little margin to the debt rate, say 1-2%, because utilities are regulated, boring, and almost never go out of business; their revenue growth rates can be estimated to 5-10% accuracy out 5 years and the 1-2% risk premium is because you stand in line behind debt investors for your dividends, which are less certain.

Commodity/cyclical companies (oil, mining) are at the opposite end and near impossible to forecast revenue by within 50%; I therefore require at least 400 bps above their debt rates by which to discount equity. In the case of NFLX, the growth assumptions I have used are so full of optimism that there is a significant downside risk caused by this optimism. It will be near impossible to beat the rates used above, based on first and second derivatives, and a million ways with a million reasons to undershoot, none of which can be foreseen perfectly. This is why, given my risk-aversion level, I would require a 9% cost of equity capital for such a position.

Each investor has a different risk aversion. But any investor who discounts future values at the 5% level is basically showing indifference to the distinction between debt and equity. If you are happy with discounting your cash flows by 5%, you are basically saying you are happy with 5% returns on your entry point. Anyone happy with 5% returns on all their equity investments is likely to suffer many cases where assumptions disappoint and the returns actually end up more like -50%. Indeed, buying a collection of perfectly priced firms at the tail end of a decade-long bull market using 5% discount rates to justify their valuations is the fastest way to earn less than debt investors that I know of.

Conclusion

I have been an NFLX subscriber since the DVD days and still am. This is the first year where canceling NFLX in favor of something else came up as a topic of discussion in our relatively higher-income household. We decided not to cancel, keeping Hulu, Vudu, Amazon Prime and NFLX for now, but noting that with the recent price increase, if AAPL or Disney+ had content we liked (we are finding it harder and harder to find new things that interest us on NFLX whereas those others are still "fresh" to us, as we have added them 4, 3 and 1 years ago), we would bring up our total entertainment budget up for review next year or the year after.

I suspect a significant percentage of households will be having these discussions in the coming years; internationally, particularly outside Europe, this kind of discussion is going to be much more significant. Discussions like these, multiplied by millions of households, directly drive the growth assumptions I have used in Tables 1 and 2. Especially as the higher-income segments are penetrated first, and streaming subscriptions are more aspirational for households in lower and middle-class settings in emerging markets, the out year growth rates are particularly optimistic given the evolving competitive landscape.

I recommend that any investor, long or short, fiddle with the margin and discount rate assumptions a bit, and play around with the growth assumptions as well to get a sense of sensitivities in terms of potential downside scenarios.

