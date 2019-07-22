How And Why To Own Baidu

Investors are afraid to own Chinese stocks right now, and down about 30% YTD, fewer Chinese stocks exemplify that fear more than Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Baidu lost money last quarter for the first time in many years as a result of increased expenses. Trade negotiations between the US and China are creating uncertainty and central bankers are warning of a global economic slowdown. There's a lot to fear when it comes to investing in Baidu, so is it time to be greedy?

Current Value

Let's start by attempting to establish a fair value for Baidu by summing up its major components. Baidu's main and most valuable business is search where it commands an impressive 15% of the global search market, second only to Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with ~75% globally. In 2018, Google has operating cash flow of $50B with at least $40B coming from search. Baidu with roughly 1/5 the market share would come to $40/5 = $8B, with a 50% discount to be conservative, gets us to $4B. Attaching a 15x multiple would mean the fair value of Baidu's search business is about $60B. There's been talk that Baidu is losing share in the search market to competitors, but the stats make it clear that Baidu has maintained its dominance:

Search Market Share in China

The stakes in Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) and iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) are easy because they are publicly traded:

Ctrip - 19% * $20B = $3.8B

iQIYI - 58% * $14.25B = $8.2B

Its Apollo business is a little more difficult to value using US comparisons, but we do have some useful data points. Ford's (NYSE:F) Argo AI is now worth $7B based on the recent investment by VW (OTCPK:VWAGY), and GM (NYSE:GM) Cruise is valued near $15B after SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) investment. Analysts have speculated that Waymo could be worth $175B, but that's speculation, so we'll ignore that number entirely. Apollo is well established as the self-driving leader in China, so we ought to be able to conservatively assign it a value similar to a mid-tier US equivalent, i.e. Argo AI.

Beyond iQIYI and Ctrip, Baidu has other investments. In the last year alone it has put $440M into WM Motor, $310M into Xinchao Media, $600M into NetEase Cloud Music, plus Baidu Ventures has $500M in early stage tech/biotech investments. These other investments are worth roughly $3B using market prices.

Finally, current assets not already counted equal $23.5B - total liabilities of $19.5B = $4B. This number excludes goodwill and intangible assets to be conservative.

Growth Potential

Cloud Computing, a $14B industry in China in 2018 is a major growth source for Baidu. An IDC study found China IaaS grew by 88% and PaaS by 124% with the Baidu Cloud achieving more growth than any other service provider, bumping it up into the top five public cloud services in China. Compare that to a $300B cloud computing market worldwide and it becomes clear that China has a lot of room to grow. Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure exceeded a $20B ARR. I'll use Microsoft because I didn't think it was fair to use AWS, the market leader as a comparison point. Even so, assuming the Baidu Cloud can only achieve a quarter of Azure's success and will trade at a conservative 2x P/S ratio gets us a value around $10B.

Baidu's China leadership in smart speakers with DuerOS is perhaps one of its most undervalued growth drivers.

Global Smart Speaker Market Share

This expands Baidu's market share in overall advertising beyond search into the product space. This makes Baidu enormously valuable to a company like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), China' largest retailer by revenue, in its fierce battle against Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). Given that the two have been partners in this space since 2017, expect that relationship to grow moving forward, especially with Baidu Maps and Apollo having applications in logistics and delivery. Baidu's DuerOS is being installed in homes, hotels, communities, and cars, meaning Baidu will be advertising to, and gathering information on, consumers wherever they are.

Furthermore, because the Chinese smart speaker market is fairly mature, unlike cloud, it's likely that the current leaders will be the leaders going forward. Valuing this business is difficult with competitors playing the long game, selling hardware with low margins in exchange for advertising, licensing, and information gathering dominance later. We do know that some of the largest companies in the world, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alibaba, and others are aggressively pursuing this market, meaning they think it will be meaningful to their bottom line. Operating cash flow for Alibaba in FY19 came in at $22.5B, and we can make a conservative assumption that they wouldn't be chasing this market for anything less than 10% of that, ~$2B. Attaching a 15x multiple would value the smart speaker market around $30B.

Putting the Value Together

Search $60B iQIYI $8.2B Ctrip $3.8B Apollo $7B Other Investments $3B Other Assets $4B Cloud $10B Smart Speakers / DuerOS $30B Total $126B

How To Own Baidu

Assuming you agree that Baidu is undervalued, let's look at using long-dated options to limit our risk while maintaining a healthy upside. We'll consider a call spread with strikes above the current price for those looking to maximize upside as well as a protective collar for the risk-averse. The tables below use options expiring Jan 2021, with Baidu currently trading at $112/share.

Call Spread

The goal in buying the lower strike call is to spend as little as possible while keeping your break-even price low, which typically means buying a call with a strike price between the stock's current value and 10% above that price. The $120 strike fits those conditions at the current stock price. The upper strike call is a balance between maximizing upside and minimizing overall position cost, which means choosing a strike that's achievable by the expiration date. If $126B is fair value, let's take half of that, $63B, equating to $180/share at the expiration in Jan 2021. The risk-reward for this hypothetical position as of this writing on 7/18/19 with Baidu trading at $112/share for one contract:

Call Spread Cost (Max Loss) $1,300 Max Gain $4,700 Break-even $133/share Max Gain % 360% Annualized Max Gain % 240%

Protective Collar

The risk to the call spread is that Baidu needs to increase 19% by 2021 to simply break-even. A protective collar sacrifices upside for downside protection and avoids leverage. It requires the owner to buy 100 shares then buy a put and sell a call for equal amounts. As a hypothetical example, consider buying the $80 put and selling the $170 call for a net cost of zero.

Total Collar Cost $11,200 Max Gain $5,800 Max Loss $3,200 Break-even $112/share Max Gain % 52% Annualized Max Gain % 34%

For those considering owning shares outright, a protective collar allows for a respectable ROI while providing protection in the case of a black swan event.

Conclusion

At Baidu's current stock price, it's an extremely compelling value and growth investment. Its mature businesses fund its growth opportunities without having to take on debt. Despite the upside, owning a piece of the business comes with risks. Fortunately, those risks can be appropriately mitigated through the use of options. With earnings coming up, I would caution against going all in, regardless of the strategy you choose. Undervalued stocks can always get cheaper, and it's important to have some dry powder should that opportunity present itself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.