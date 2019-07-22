Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund: 2019 Mid-Year Review

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) is a closed end fund with $358 million in total assets under management and an inception date going back 15 years to 2004. The fund primarily invests in equities representing 80% of holdings but also includes high-yield and investment grade corporate bonds. ETO utilizes leverage currently borrowing about 26% of total assets which supports its investment management process but also increases volatility.

The returns here are benchmarked against the MSCI World Index which has comparable exposures to global equities, but presents a different risk profile. Data shows that while ETO has outperformed its benchmark in recent years and even significantly in 2019, we highlight a growing premium to NAV that has reached 6.1%. We think potential investors should proceed with caution at current levels. This article highlights the characteristics of ETO and reviews its recent performance.

Composition of ETO

Before moving on to see how ETO is doing, let's take a look to see what it really is. The fund name literally include the words "tax-advantaged," "global," and "dividend." Tax-advantaged in this case simply refers to the fund investing in dividend-paying stocks that receive favorable federal income tax treatment, essentially taxed at a lower rate compared to capital gains for most investors. The idea here is that if the dividend income is the primary source of the equity returns, then indeed, the effective taxes should be lower over a comparable period against a non-dividend- paying stock that presented an equal return over the same period and subsequently sold together. The quirk however, is that when looking at the underlying holdings of ETO, investors may be surprised to see some big non-dividend-paying stocks taking a prominent role among the top holdings.

This isn't necessarily a "knock" on ETO but since the fund includes the word "dividend" in its name, you may think this had a major yield focus or would avoid non-dividend paying stocks altogether. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and Facebook Inc. (FB) are among the top 10 holdings and represent 6.9% of the total fund. The issue here goes back to ETO's benchmark which for the purposes here we look at the MSCI World Index ETF (URTH) which also includes these three particular tech giants, but with a smaller representation at 4.8%. Oftentimes, investors look beyond a simple allocation to the S&P 500 (SPY) particularly for the reason to avoid exposure to large cap tech stocks, the inclusion within ETO is one weak point in our opinion and goes against what the fund name infers.

Next, when looking at the geographic exposure of ETO, approximately 45% of holdings are from outside of North America which is actually a better exposure to "global" investments compared to the MSCI World Index with only 34% outside of North America. Compared to URTH, ETO is overweight Europe and underweight Asia. Clearly, many U.S. stocks are "global" multinationals but in our view it comes down to semantics how investors interpret the words "global" and "world" if U.S. stocks play such a prominent role.

On this point, this is more of a statement against URTH that has a high exposure to North America. We would like to see other regions more represented in a diversified portfolio. MSCI World Index only includes developed market equities and like ETO does not have exposure to emerging markets, another weak point in our view.

In terms of distribution, ETO pays a monthly distribution of $0.18 per share that currently represents a 7.5% yield. This is achieved from its leveraged asset base and aggregating the period dividends and interest income from underlying holdings along while regularly realizing long-term capital gains. The actual amount that is attributable to the fund's investment income or is less than a 2.2% yield or 26.2% of the monthly distribution for June.

Again, total return is the stated objective of the fund but investors picking out ETO from a list may be under a false assumption given "dividend" is featured as part of the fund name. There may be a tax advantage in focusing on dividend income but the benefits will be limited if the yield is only a portion of the actual distribution. The other consideration here is that ETO carries an expense ratio at 2.1% that is considerably above URTH at 0.24% and SPY at just 0.09%. Our view is that the managers really need to present a compelling performance record to justify such premium, and we don't think there is.

ETO June 2019 Distribution Period. Source: Eaton Vance

ETO Performance

Data shows that 2019 has been a banner year for ETO up an impressive 41% on a total return basis, well ahead of 21% for SPY and 19% for URTH. In context, this gain compares to the fund ending 2018 at depressed levels during a period when market displayed historically volatility in late December. The 41% return this year reflects, in part, a massive bounce from its lows in late December. This corresponds to the strong equity market performance in general as stocks have been supported by better than expected economic growth and earnings. More dovish policy stance by the Central Bank has also improved sentiment. Going back through a 1-year period, ETO is up 9.96% on a total return basis compared to 5.62% for URTH and 8.89% for SPY.

Going back to 10 years, ETO has outperformed its MSCI World Index benchmark over nearly every period by average annual return. On the other hand, there is a growing disconnect between the NAV and market price return that has accelerated this year. As of the end of Q1 from official data by the fund manager Eaton Vance, the NAV return was 16.98% while the market price had increased 31%. The NAV returns which are a better reflection of the performance of underlying holdings show a less significant outperformance to the MSCI World Index compared to the market price total return. This divergence is based on a growing premium to NAV discussed more below.

ETO fund performance as Q1 2019. Source: Eaton Vance

Notice in the graph above the deep under-performance of ETO in late 2019 when it fell nearly 30% from its high of the year. This highlights the fund's higher volatility and corresponding lower risk-adjusted return. Over the past 5 years, ETO has displayed a higher Beta of 1.271 compared to 0.8512 for URTH. 30-day volatility is also higher at 11.87% compared to 7.69% in the MSCI World Index ETF. Also notice that ETO had a historical max drawdown of 71.64% during the financial crisis, well beyond the 55% observed even in SPY.

Premium To NAV

As mentioned, ETO's premium to NAV has climbed to a current 6.09% which is well above the 5-year average discount of 1.2%. By this measure, ETO is expensive relative to the discount investors have traditionally been able to buy in at. For reference, the discount to NAV reached -0.71% as recently as early June, which makes the sharp rise in the premium even more distributing. While we're sure current investors don't mind the current premium dynamic, potential investors should monitor this metric as an important consideration.

While an explanation for growing premium is difficult to quantify, we think it's based on the strong performance year to date 2019 particularly against its benchmark which has attracted the attention of investors that may be "buying now and ask questions later" looking to invest alongside the management team. Still, the current premium is unjustified in our opinion and warrants caution from potential investors.

Conclusion

Beyond the market price performance in 2019, we don't find a compelling enough reason to invest in this fund. From the issues we've addressed in this article, we don't like the currently high premium to NAV and 2.1% expense ratio. While ETO NAV has outperformed its MSCI World Index benchmark, we think the use of this index essentially "lowers the goal post" for total-return-oriented investors. We believe there are better options among CEFs for income.

We believe this index is a poor benchmark as it does not accurately represent world investment opportunities by focusing only on the developed market with no consideration for some regions and emerging opportunities. If the point to focus on developed market is to target potentially more stable and less volatile companies, ETO's leverage and risk profile largely defeats that purpose. Our conclusion is that the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund should consider a name change in the future with a new benchmark to better highlight its broad global-developed market, total-return strategy. We rate ETO as an "avoid" at current levels particularly as we are more bearish on the overall market. We expect ETO to underperform in the next downturn.

