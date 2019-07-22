Spotlighting IQOS After A Strong Quarter At Philip Morris

The stock is not as cheap as prior to earnings, but investors can still find value here.

Tobacco industry giant Philip Morris International (PM) has grabbed the attention of the investing community after a strong quarter this week sent shares soaring. While the market loves when companies beat EPS estimates and raise guidance, the real star for long term investors was the continued strength of Philip Morris' reduced risk products segment which is obviously headlined by IQOS. We feel that the impact of IQOS on Philip Morris has been underappreciated, so today we will spotlight what impact the product's development has had on the company as a whole, where IQOS currently stands, and why it has us bullish on the company's future. Despite a share price run that is approaching 52 week highs, we fell that Philip Morris has more to offer - especially in the long term.

It Has Been Very Costly To Develop and Rollout IQOS

Philip Morris has been beaten up over the past several years due to a number of issues that have stagnated growth including FX exchange, and a bloated balance sheet. We covered those issues more in depth recently. What seems to have been forgotten, is that the development/roll out of IQOS is a process that has taken an immense amount of time and money to execute properly.

The first major investment took place in 2014 when Philip Morris spent 500 million Euros ($561 million USD) on its first reduced risk product factory in Italy. Since then, billions have been spent on R&D, CAPEX, and SG&A to research, develop, market, and commercialize IQOS. We can see that these expenditures have grown over time.

source: Ycharts

Philip Morris has been building a brand, and the cost to do so is certainly steep from a financial perspective. Fortunately, CAPEX has really come down over the past couple of years (while SG&A have risen). To date, Philip Morris has invested over $6 billion into IQOS. As IQOS comes of age, these investments will scale back down and Philip Morris will be left with manufacturing the HEET sticks to fulfill customer demand.

IQOS Has Come A Long Way.....

There are a few key metrics to monitor as IQOS continues to develop. Obviously, we are looking for the total number of IQOS users to grow. This has indeed been the case with a user base that has swelled to more than 11.3 million users since Q1 2017.

source: Philip Morris International

A growing user base will in turn result in growth of HEET stick volume, which is the replaceable/consumed unit that goes into the IQOS device to produce the nicotine for users. HEETs are ultimately where the margins are in IQOS for Philip Morris. The recent quarterly filing from this week saw HEET volumes up 37% Y/Y for Q2. Volume for the quarter was 15.1 billion HTUs. Management continues to hold their 90-100 billion volume target for 2021. The company projects that if its target is reached, net revenues from IQOS would amount to $8.5 billion - $9.5 billion. That would represent more than a quarter of corporate revenues this year.

This growth is important on its own, but it also is heavily influenced by geographic expansion into new markets. We also need to see market share growth so that we know that IQOS (as a brand) is succeeding. If the product is failing to blossom once it penetrates a market, than that is a poor omen for sustained success.

Philip Morris is continuing to see progress on this front. Market share in the EU is growing incrementally with Q2 share of 2.4% versus 1.0% a year ago. Share in Russia is up 2.9% versus 0.8% a year ago. The original market launch territory of Japan did see share fall from Q1 (16.9% to 16.6%) but remains up from Q2 2018 16.6% versus 15.5%.

Philip Morris isn't going to wow you each and every quarter, but when you step back and look at how far the metrics have come in just a year - it's easier to appreciate the progress that has been made with IQOS. The fact that Philip Morris can lean on its traditional cigarette business while it continues to build up IQOS is a blessing.

..... And There Is Still A Long Way To Grow

While management is focused on its 2021 HTU target of 90 billion, there is potential for IQOS to grow quite a bit further beyond that. IQOS is currently available in 47 markets. But in many of these markets, commercialization is not yet completed.

In addition, there are numerous markets where the product has yet to even launch. With South America, Africa, and the Middle East virtually untouched, IQOS will continue to gain exposure in the years ahead.

source: Philip Morris International

Another perk of IQOS for Philip Morris, is that it gives the company access to the United States - something that its traditional cigarette segments do not allow for. While Philip Morris sells cigarettes strictly outside of the US, sister company Altria (MO) is distributing IQOS within the US market as part of a licensing deal. The FDA gave Altria/Philip Morris clearance to sell IQOS in the spring, and it will be launching in its first market (Atlanta, GA) later this year.

It's difficult to forecast the potential in the US for IQOS, as Altria has also made a significant investment ($12.8 billion) into dominant US e-cig leader Juul for a 35% stake. Seeing how Juul will compete with IQOS, it remains to be seen what traction IQOS will have given Juul's first mover advantage and already high success rate. With some studies showing teens as being 16X more likely to use Juul than older smokers, it's very possible that IQOS finds easy traction by converting Altria's traditional customer base into IQOS users.

Shares Remain Attractive

We liked Philip Morris at $78 per share prior to its post earnings surge. This post earnings bump saw shares appreciate almost 8% this week.

source: Ycharts

Despite the run, we continue to see value in Philip Morris, especially for patient investors. On the long term end of things, the long runway for expansion that Philip Morris continues to have with IQOS provides growth and stability in what will eventually drive revenues (instead of combustible cigarettes).

If we look immediately at the next year or so, the stock remains reasonable on an earnings basis. Management raised its guidance to $5.28 (adjusted for FX) per share, placing the stock at 16.80X full year earnings. This is still in line with decade norms (10 year median PE of 17.09X).

The stock's FCF yield of 5.78% (6.25% based on 2019 FCF estimates) is lower than recent highs, but still remains in the high end of its range going back to 2012.

source: Ycharts

While existing investors benefited from the post earnings bump, the stock is still poised to deliver solid returns moving forward. Shares are no longer a bargain for traders, but long term investors have a lot to like as IQOS has shown enough to make us believers in the product's long term story.

