IBM: A Worse Quarter Than It Initially Appears

A lot has been said over many quarters about IBM’s (IBM) declining revenue, but not quite as much about its profit. In this article, I’d like to take a dive into IBM’s profit breakdown for the second quarter, which doesn't seem, to me, to be impressive once you look at how it was done. Overall, this quarter didn’t seem all that strong to me and the profit growth appears to be largely the result of one-time gains.

Revenue (Briefly)

Revenue for the quarter wasn’t too exciting. We saw growth in the cloud segment and the global business services segments. We also saw offsetting declines in the global technology services and systems segments, largely a result of the product cycle associated with the IBM Z mainframes and GTS’s refocus to higher-margin services. Considering the cyclical nature of the systems segment and the currency headwinds, this quarter’s revenue decline wasn’t so bad. It’s nice to see some growth in the cloud segment, though it’s still nothing compared to the double-digit growth of other cloud providers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Where The Profit Came From

IBM posted an EPS beat this quarter, which is business as usual for a company with a heavy buyback program. This wasn’t the whole profit story, however, since the company managed to post an increase in net income vs. quarter two of 2018. This was a very slight increase though, as the net income for the company increased by only 3.91% or $94 million. The actual gross profit for the quarter was lower YOY, $9.01 billion vs. $9.199 billion last year, or a 2% decrease YOY.

Despite the lower gross profit, IBM did post an earnings beat and I attribute this almost entirely to an increase in “other income” and a lower tax rate. Outside of this category, the company’s expenses rose across the board by a total of $802 million. The company was saved by a $1.027 billion increase in “other (income) and expense” for the quarter compared to a year ago. Had we seen no change in this category, the company’s total expense would have been $7.27 billion, and their net income, after income tax at the effective tax rate of 9.7%, would have been $1.8303 billion. This translates to a diluted EPS of $2.06 for the second quarter, a significant YOY decrease and a number that would have shocked investors.

Source: IBM Q2 Press Release

This fortunate income came from the sale of software assets and real estate properties, along with hedging benefits as discussed in the earnings call.

Source: IBM Q2 Earnings Call Transcript

The benefit of the software sale did effectively cancel out the $500 million SG&A charge with the approximately $78 million that IBM was ordered to pay the state of Indiana. However, these weren’t the only benefits that IBM saw in the quarter. IBM also saw a $120 million increase in other income from hedging benefits and $270 million from a real estate sale. Management stated that “there was effectively no P&L benefit” from the real estate sale, though considering how close this year’s net income is to Q2 of 2018, that $270 million could have been the difference between profit growth and profit decline.

Even after all this additional income, IBM’s “income from continuing operations before income taxes” is still lower than a year ago. The company’s effective tax rate this quarter of 9.7% vs. 13.5% a year ago is what pushed the net income to be comparably higher.

Overall, I am not impressed by IBM’s earnings beat for this quarter, since it seems to be primarily based upon one-time gains and a lower tax rate. Though these divestitures may be smart moves in the long term and help lower costs for the business and help total profit margins, they are not the basis for sustainable profit growth.

Some Concerns I have Going Forward

This quarter’s profit growth was largely driven by one-time gains and the EPS beat was the result of buybacks, which as of July 9 are suspended. My concern here is that in the next couple of quarters, IBM will need real growth to show any YOY improvement in numbers. We started seeing some revenue growth in the cloud and global business services segments this quarter, which is hopefully continued going forward, but we will likely continue to see a deceleration in the global technology services and systems segments as we come off of the new IBM Z mainframe product cycle and the GTS segment pivots to higher-margin services.

IBM’s purchase of Red Hat will, of course, impact earnings, but according to the press release, it will not benefit earnings until the end of the second year after closing.

Source: IBM Q2 Press Release

This means that, in the meantime, IBM will have to show some growth on its own, and enough growth to overcome the $175 million increase in interest payments each quarter due to the debt taken on in order to purchase Red Hat. IBM’s continuing cost cuts and layoffs may help lower expenses, which will help profit, and presumably, the $500 million charge for readjustment was a one-time thing, but the company’s rising expenses for this quarter don’t imbue confidence.

Conclusion

Overall, this quarter was a bit disappointing. IBM’s revenue was lower, as expected, but not terrible considering the cyclicity of the systems segment. Their profit was boosted in appearance by their buyback program and they only managed to eke out an increase in net income from one-time gains from divestitures and a lower tax rate. I'm also not happy to see IBM's interest expense more than double, though hopefully, the benefits of the acquisitions outweigh the costs in the long term. Going forward, I think a lot is riding on the Red Hat merger and I’m waiting to see the update on August 2 before I decide to change my position in IBM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.