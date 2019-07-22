RealPage Has A New Secret Weapon

I suggest buying in on a pullback. Speculators may wish to buy on a break above $67.

RealPage meets the criteria for the software Rule of 40 but the stock price is slightly overvalued.

The company has over $900 million in revenues TTM and has a goal of $1.5 billion in yearly revenues by 2022.

RealPage, Inc. (RP) is a leader in real estate software and data analytics. Real Page has revenues of $900 million but has a target of $1.5 billion in revenues by 2022. With two recent developments, the acquisition of Hipercept and the announcement of RealPage AI Screening, it appears that they might just succeed.

These two developments, plus 25% YoY revenue growth and healthy free cash flow margin, make me bullish on this Growth-At-a-Reasonable-Price (GARP) stock. However, the stock price is modestly overvalued and I suggest waiting for a pullback to $61 before pulling the trigger. Speculators may wish to buy on a breakout above $67.

AI Screening

We are entering a new era of digital transformation where big data and artificial intelligence are being used in almost all industries to improve efficiencies and reduce workloads. Property management is no exception.

Tenant screening is traditionally based on credit score and employment. Now with AI, not only can an applicant’s ability to pay the rent be established, but also the applicant’s willingness to pay, resulting in a better tenant screening tool.

RealPage has been working on an AI-based screening app to determine the willingness of applicants to pay rent for the last 2 years and this secret weapon is now being unleashed. The company has access to 30 million actual lease outcomes to evaluate tenant performance, along with 3rd party consumer financial data. The massive amount of data gives RealPage a significant advantage over competitors' tenant screening apps.

AI Screening results will typically be available in seconds instead of hours with a predicted average saving of $31 per apartment per year.

I should note here that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Bureau of Consumer Protection (BCP) filed a complaint against RealPage for failing to ensure the accuracy of tenant screening information that the company provided to property managers. Apparently, some applicants were falsely assigned with criminal records in the generated reports. RealPage agreed to pay $3 million to settle the charges.

While this issue has been put to bed, the use of AI for tenant screening could potentially lead to further violations of the law, especially since application denials will be obscured by the AI algorithms and alternative data.

Acquisition of Hipercept

The second event of note was the acquisition of Hipercept, a company that provides data services and analytics to institutional real estate owners. Hipercept has developed products and services that are complementary to RealPage’s existing solutions. Once the acquisition has been completed, RealPage will hit the road running with a fully integrated platform that will expand the functionality of the Underwriting Analytics product RealPage released last year.

One aspect of this acquisition that has me excited is that RealPage does limited business outside of the USA. Hipercept has operations in Asia, Canada, and Europe, giving RealPage a stepping stone for international expansion.

Company Fundamentals

When it comes to software companies, I don't rely on traditional value factors; instead, I focus on other measures, such as the software company "Rule of 40" and relative valuation, a concept that I recently developed that compares forward sales multiple versus estimated sales growth.

Revenue Growth

RealPage had a good year with trailing-twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of 25.5%.

Free Cash Flow Margin

RealPage's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since the company went public and is currently sitting at a very healthy 14.3% of revenues.

The Rule of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has balanced growth with cash flow and is considered financially healthy.

In RealPage’s case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 25.5% + 14.3% = 39.8% or ~40%

Since the calculation comes out to approximately 40%, I conclude that RealPage is financially healthy.

Efficiency Score

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the forward EV/Sales estimate multiple versus the YoY forward sales growth in MS Excel for 75 software stocks from my digital transformation stock list. A linear trendline is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and “next year’s sales estimate” mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using “current year’s sales estimate” and “next year’s sales estimate” also provided by Portfolio123.

The reason for using analysts’ estimates is because SaaS stocks tend to make a lot of acquisitions which can muddy the results of the scatter plot. The analyst estimates account for these acquisitions and the estimates are updated frequently. This makes for a cleaner chart. The sales estimates, unlike EPS estimates, are usually quite accurate for most SaaS companies except that they are usually a little on the conservative side.

I use an exponential best-fit trend line as it appears to be more appropriate than a linear trend line for this application. As sales growth goes up, the valuation goes up exponentially. The trend line was calculated using MS Excel. I consider the stocks sitting above the trend line to be overvalued while stocks lying under the trend line are undervalued.

As can be seen from the above graph, RealPage sits slightly above the best fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me, at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation. Based on the above chart, I conclude that RealPage's stock price is modestly overvalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe.

Technicals

RealPage’s stock chart shows a wedge or consolidation pattern. There is a potential breakout if the stock price penetrates $67. Investors can also look for a better entry price by waiting for a pullback to approximately $61.

Given that RealPage has good growth and FCF margin, and meets the Rule of 40, I believe that RealPage is a good investment candidate as a “Growth at a Reasonable Price” stock. The stock price is slightly overvalued, and investors should wait for a pullback to $61. Speculators may want to buy on a breakout of $67.

Investment Risks

An investment in RealPage comes with several risks. For starters, the bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between the USA and China.

SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation.

Products and services are hosted by data centers, not only in the United States but also in Europe and Australia. Natural disasters, politics or terrorism could cause a disruption of service or delays in product releases and cause harm to RealPage's operating results.

RealPage faces intense competition and failure to compete successfully could harm their business and operating results. Competitors include Yardi, Inc., Entrata, Inc., MRI Software LLC, AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), and CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

As I mentioned previously, RealPage has had legal problems with tenant screening in the past, and the use of AI in this process may lead to further legal issues, potential lawsuits, loss of reputation and clients could decide to disassociate themselves from RealPage.

Summary

RealPage provides real estate software and data analytics to 12,200 clients that manage the operations of approximately 16.2 million rental real estate units. The company has over $900 million in revenues and has a goal of $1.5 billion in yearly revenues by 2022. I believe that this goal is plausible providing that the economy remains bullish and if the new products are successful. In addition, RealPage now has a growth path for international expansion.

The company meets the software Rule of 40 but based on the valuation versus efficiency score chart, the company is modestly overvalued relative to other software stocks. Therefore, I suggest that investors wait for a pullback to $61 before buying. Stock speculators may wish to buy in on a breakout above $67 as the stock price may continue to ascend from there.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. There is also intense competition in the real estate software and data analytics market. RealPage has had legal problems with tenant screening and there is the possibility that they may have such problems in the future, especially when using AI for tenant screening.

