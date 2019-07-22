Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount

Considering the discount and the low leverage, buying back share is a great capital allocation decision.

By many measures, the market now values the company at a discount.

The decrease in the stock price since the beginning of the year contrasts with the higher WTI prices.

Since the beginning of the year, Enerplus' (ERF) stock price dropped 18.55% while the WTI spot price increased by 28%.

Yet, management raised its 2019 production guidance a couple of months ago. And liquids production is expected to represent more than 55% of the total production.

Also, due to its low debt, the company isn't under any obligation to pay down debt. At a WTI price above US$50/bbl, management's main focus is to balance return to shareholders (via share buybacks and dividends) against production growth.

This development is an opportunity to have a close look at the valuation based on the recent results and the updated outlook.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Free cash flow and low leverage

Due to the timing of the capital program, Q1 production dropped by 9.5% quarter-over-quarter. Compared to the previous year, production increased by 4% to reach 88,583 boe/d.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

But with the ramp-up of the capital program during the rest of the year, management increased the 2019 production guidance in the range of 97,000 boe/d to 101,000 boe/d. The midpoint of the updated 2019 production guidance represents a 6.2% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted funds flow was C$21.16/boe, which is comparable to the adjusted funds flow per boe the company reported over the last several quarters.

Source: Presentation June 2019

We still need to take into account the sustaining capex to estimate the free cash flow potential associated with a flat production. Management doesn't provide any information about the sustaining capex, but we can estimate it.

DD&A expenses amounted to C$9.52/boe during Q1 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

But this number doesn't represent the real sustaining capex as DD&A corresponds to accounting standards that reflect historical costs.

Instead, we can use the FD&A costs as a proxy for the sustaining capex. The 2018 reserves report shows a 3-year average proved FD&A cost of C$7.55/boe. But I prefer to exclude the results of the significant asset sales in 2016 as they are not representative of the current operations.

Source: 2018 reserves report

Taking into account the last two years, proved FD&A costs averaged to C$14.95/boe.

Thus, assuming adjusted funds flow of C$21.36/boe based on Q1 results, the free cash flow potential associated with a flat production corresponds to C$21.36/boe - C$14.95/boe = C$6.41/boe.

With a capital program of C$160.8 million during Q1, the net debt stayed low. At the end of the quarter, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio was 0.5x. In addition, the senior notes repayment schedule is spread over the next several years.

Source: Presentation June 2019

Considering the low risks and the low costs of its debt, the company doesn't need to reduce it.

Instead, management mentioned the importance of buying back shares in the current market environment. So, let's have a look at the valuation of the company to estimate the potential impact of the share buyback program.

The discount and the free cash flow justify the share buybacks

We estimated above the free cash flow potential of C$6.41/boe assuming Q1 oil and gas prices and flat production. Applying a 12x multiple to this free cash flow estimate values the company at C$11.52/share.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The current stock price at C$8.65 provides a 25% discount to this fair value estimate. And the corresponding free cash flow yield is 11.1%.

A couple of months ago, I wrote about higher free cash flow yield opportunities with some Canadian producers (here and here). But Enerplus has a much safer debt profile.

The flowing barrel valuation below C$25,000/boe/d is also attractive considering liquids are expected to represent about 55% of the total 2019 production.

Due to the diversification of Enerplus' assets in Canada, and in the U.S., the comparison with similar producers isn't easy. Yangarra (OTCPK:YGRAF) is a small low-cost Canadian producer with a similar production mix. WPX Energy (WPX) produces partly in the Bakken formation where Enerplus operates an important part of its oil production.

Source: Author, based on company reports

In any case, even if the comparison is far from perfect, the point is to highlight Enerplus' reasonable flowing barrel valuation compared to its peers, no matter how you compare the producers.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Based on the assets, Enerplus also seems undervalued. The 2018 reserves report indicates a proved NPV of C$3.271 billion (at a 10% discount rate).

Source: 2018 reserves report

Taking into account the net debt and the number of shares at the end of Q1, the proved NAV and 2P NAV amount to C$12.05/share and C$17.48/share, respectively.

Source: Author, based on company reports

As a coincidence, Enerplus' and Yangarra's proved and 2P NAV/share are similar. But, as shown in the table below, the market values Enerplus at a much lower discount to the PDP, proved, and 2P NAV compared to Yangarra.

Source: Author, based on company reports

The NAV estimates must be considered with the corresponding assumptions, which are not particularly conservative. Oil and gas prices assumptions for 2019 correspond approximately to the realized prices so far. But the report assumes higher prices every year over the long term.

Source: 2018 reserves report

In any case, considering the various valuations proposed above, Enerplus seems undervalued. In the challenging energy environment in North America, the market offers more attractive opportunities, though. But the current valuation justifies the focus on share buybacks.

In the Q1 MD&A report, management wrote:

Enerplus renewed its NCIB commencing on March 26, 2019 for a period of twelve months. The NCIB renewal allows the Company to repurchase up to 16.7 million shares, representing approximately $190 million based on its most recent closing share price.

With the stock price now at C$8.65, the cash outflow to repurchase the maximum allowed number of shares represents only C$144.5 million. And with the annualized dividend of about C$29 million, the company has the potential to repurchase the maximum number of shares, which corresponds to approximately 6.9% of the diluted shares. As a comparison, I estimated above Enerplus' potential to generate a free cash flow of C$6.41/boe * 99,000 boe/d * 365 days = C$231 million (assuming Q1 prices and flat production).

Conclusion

The drop in the stock price since the beginning of the year represents an investment opportunity in Enerplus. But in the context of the challenging oil and gas environment in North America, the market offers more attractive discounts.

Enerplus is less risky than many of its peers with its low debt ratios and its free cash flow, though. And considering the discount, the focus on share buybacks over the dividend shows management's intelligent capital allocation decisions in the interest of shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.