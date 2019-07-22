MannKind: Scripts, Cash, Debt, Activism

MannKind's (MNKD) shareholders have had an interesting week. The company made a move with debt, had a meeting with shareholder atavists, and saw a healthy recovery in scripts while coming off of a holiday week. With all of the happenings, the stock still sits right around a buck.

Scripts

For the week ending July 12, Afrezza scripts came in at 770. This represents a healthy recovery from the holiday week where the number was 584. In essence, this level of scripts was what I expected. The low end of my script projections for this week was 771.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

There is no reason to beat around the bush here. While progress is indeed happening in terms of script levels, it is slower and more modest than what is needed. Readers need to bear in mind that simply meeting my projections only means about $267 million in net revenue for the year. That would be growth of just $8.7 million year over year. On a percentage basis, that is year over year net revenue growth of 50%. For perspective, the growth for the same metric from 2017 to 2018 was $9.5 million and 122%.

In simple terms, the growth in net revenue is still presenting a very linear path. That linear path is much slower than needed when one considers that the costs associated with marketing Afrezza still outweigh the net revenues by a healthy margin.

Revenue

At this stage I estimate that cumulative net revenue for Afrezza stands at roughly $12.5 million. The development last week of the company advertising its copay card on the website GoodRx will be an interesting one to watch. The costs associated with the subsidies will come from the gross to net deduction. Wider adoption of the program could improve script numbers, but the bottom line revenue could see some downward pressure as a result.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Cash

The cash situation at MannKind is always a central issue to watch. This company has a cash runway issue which greatly impacts its ability to market the product in a manner that might deliver growth. The issue is that if you attempt to scale the current strategy the cash burn will increase dramatically. While MannKind is not quite treading water, it is not delivering the needed improvement in cash intake from Afrezza vs. cash outflow on the drug.

I estimate that as of July 19, MannKind has about $26.5 million in cash with $5 million of that total being restricted cash as it is in escrow to pay Deerfield debt due on August 31.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

The company made a move this week to handle the Deerfield debt which was due on July 18. The company repaid approximately $4.0 million of the Deerfield Financing Obligation that was due July 18, 2019, with $2.42 million in cash and by issuing 1,514,423 shares of the company’s common stock valued at $1.04 per share. In addition, the company also repurchased a warrant to acquire approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock from the holder thereof for approximately $433,000. Assuming that the company pays the remaining Deerfield debt in cash, and assuming it obtains a $12.5 million dollar milestone from United Therapeutics (UTHR), it will see its accounts run dry at the end of the year. Should the company handle the Deerfield matter in shares, the runway goes until the end of January of next year.

By any reasonable measure, the company needs to address its cash situation as quickly as it can, in order to extend the runway out further. There are some $1.60 warrants in play which could raise about $36 million after fees, but there is no guarantee that these get exercised. MannKind does have an ATM at its disposal, but lacks available shares with which to utilize it to its maximum potential.

Activism

On July 16, Hope For MannKind, a company seeking a distribution deal with the company as well as a shareholder activist movement, met with the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of MannKind. While I do not consider myself a fan of the Hope For MannKind business proposal, and I feel that there are many unanswered questions about the Hope for MannKind activist movement, they do raise many points that I have been discussing for years.

Hope For MannKind summarized the meeting in a memo which is available to shareholders. As far as I can tell, MannKind itself has not distributed notes or a summary of the meeting. Thus, readers should understand that the notes we see are from one side of a conversation.

The meeting was apparently about 3 hours long. It appears that much of the discussion revolved around shareholder dissatisfaction with the way things are moving. As stated, many of the points HFM is trying to raise are points I have been making for quite some time. The company responses, as reported, are about what one would expect.

As an outsider looking in (I have no position in MannKind), there are aspects which I feel are salient points to the movement and aspects that I feel are areas where the movement could be dropping the ball. In my opinion, a clear delineation between Vdex, HFM the distributor, and HFM the activist, needs to be made. Bill McCullough is a principal in Vdex, a principal in HFM the distributor, and a principal in HFM the activist movement. At this juncture it can be argued that these are all intertwined, and that could be very confusing to those trying to support. Indeed, it is possible for someone to support the HFM movement for changes, but not support the business requests of HFM the distributor or Vdex. At this stage McCullough has made several videos, which start off with the Vdex logo. While these matters may indeed be intertwined for Mr. McCullough, he should (in my humble opinion) be sensitive to those that may want to see shake-ups at MannKind but do not agree with the business proposal as currently constituted.

In my opinion, the HFM shareholder movement risks stalling unless it gets very clear on certain matters. The first is where the lines are drawn between Vdex, HFM the distributor, and HFM the activist movement. Blurred lines cause confusion and open the movement up to questions of conflicts. To his credit, Bill McCullough stated in a video that if a matter was between Vdex and shareholders that HFM would come first. The clear question is simple. Is he referring to HFM the distributor or HFM the activist movement? From all of the back and forth, it is apparent that Vdex as a stand alone model is not financially able to build out the way it desires and obtain the financing it desires unless HFM the distributor gets concessions from MannKind which include levels of exclusivity. Readers which want to be activists should be able to see clearly what they are supporting.

Many times, activist matters ultimately must go a more formalized route. That involves setting up a proxy, defining that proxy clearly, and having vetted lists of shareholders and committed shares with standing. Up to this point the HFM activist movement has been mostly informal. Even the meeting already held could be categorized as informal. There is a system to corporate governance. As an example, if the movement is seeking to replace Board members, the submission must be made 120 days prior to the meeting and be complete in resume, etc. Sometimes, even if there are great reasons to become an activist, a movement can die on the vine because of missing a certain window of time, or not following a procedure properly. I am not aware of whether or not HFM the activist movement is working on such things, but as yet I have seen no such indication. Some may think my words here are being critical or non-supportive of the activist movement. That is not at all the case. I believe this company needs some strong changes. As readers know, I am pretty realistic. That realistic side of me sees very clearly that this movement needs to take the next step from getting the crowd to chant to getting the crowd to focus on a clearly defined mission in a unified manner.

With no additional meeting apparently scheduled with MannKind, HFM the movement now has a window of time to define itself clearly, establish its process and path, and land on a set of goals which can be communicated to the group.

Closing

MannKind remains a speculative stock. The trading range at this juncture is rather weak. The battle ground now is the $1 mark. There is certainly buying opportunity here for those that are willing to take on more risk. The danger zone is $1, but there is also a decent shot at getting a pretty good pop on the upcoming news of a $12.5 million dollar milestone from United Therapeutics. The company has finished its requirements for manufacturing the clinical supply of Trep-T (Dryvaso), thus they are likely not far from obtaining that payment. As always, I call this a trader's stock. Those willing to trade for profit as well as those trading to build a position have a distinct advantage. A few 20% plays can add up rather quickly to profits or "free" shares. Stay Tuned!

