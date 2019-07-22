All Eyes On Fed With Critical Week Of Housing Data Ahead

With a critical week of New and Existing Home Sales data ahead, a particularly strong or weak print could have significant implications for the magnitude of the Fed rate cut.

Real Estate Weekly Review

A dynamic that surely further enrages critics of the Federal Reserve and the immense power of a small group of economists over investment markets, US equity markets gyrated this week on every utterance of Fed members in a series of speeches ahead of the most closely watched interest rate decision since "liftoff" in December of 2015. US equity markets retreated from all-time record highs set in the prior week as investors debate the magnitude of the near-certain interest rate cut at the end of this month. With economic data coming in largely as-expected over the past three weeks, a critical week of home sales data could be the tipping point between a 25 and 50 basis point cut.

The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) each retreated more than 1% on the week despite a 6 basis point pull-back on the 10-Year Yield. Economic data was mixed this past week with retail sales beating estimate, but housing data remaining choppy. Homebuilder sentiment beat estimates but housing starts and permits remain soft. The broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) delivered their third-worst week of 2019, pulling back more than 2% despite an otherwise solid start to earnings season with anther steller quarter from logistics giant Prologis (PLD).

On the week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, which tracks the GDP-weighted performance of the US Housing Industry, finished the week lower by 1.8%, led on the upside by a modest 0.4% retreat from the Homebuilding (ITB and ITB) sector following earnings from NVR (NVR), which reported a solid 6% year-over-year rise in net new orders. Homebuilder earnings have been better-than-expected so far this quarter despite continued softness in the broader measures of home construction, suggesting that a growing share of building activity is accruing to the largest homebuilders.

As we'll discuss below, home construction has seemingly sputtered just as the largest demographic wave in America enters the housing markets in full-force, putting continued upward pressure on home prices and rents. Ironically, considering the fact that housing inflation - a result of lack of housing supply - is responsible for the majority of total inflation since 2012, a Fed rate cut may have long-term deflationary effects to the extent that it stimulates further new home construction.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Starts & Permits Remain Soft

Housing starts data missed estimates in June, dragged down by a dip in the highly volatile multifamily segment following a surge in the prior month. Single-family housing starts were actually decent, rising 3.5% from the prior month and showing signs of stabilizing amid a downtrend that began in early 2018, just as the Fed's rate hike cycle became more incrementally more aggressive. Noting the slowdown in the US housing market throughout last year, we were critical of the Fed's course of monetary policy throughout 2018, particularly the ill-advised December rate hike which is still having lingering cooling effects on the US housing market. Again, considering that inflation remains largely non-existent outside of the housing category (CPI ex-Shelter is averaging less than 1% since 2012) we think that monetary policy remains significantly tighter than warranted by economic conditions.

Housing permitting data was also soft with the seasonally-adjusted rate of building permits pulling back to the lowest level in more than two years. Total permits are lower by 2.4% over the last twelve months, the slowest rate of growth since late-2011. While single-family starts data was decent, single-family permitting continued to skid and is lower by 2.6% over the past year. That said, regardless of the Fed's rate decision in July and beyond, we expect the back-half of 2019 to see a solid reacceleration in building permits and housing starts data, driven by the tailwinds from lower mortgage rates, more manageable construction costs, and easier year-over-year comparables.

While the hard data has yet to see the full effect of the expected reacceleration, homebuilders are optimistic that the tailwinds are indeed on their way. Homebuilder sentiment beat estimates in July, ticking up to 65 from 64 in June. All three index subcomponents improved over last month with strong readings in current and future sales. Consistent with home sales and starts data, the South and West regions continue to drive the gains while the high-tax Northeast region continues to lag. The divergence between homebuilder sentiment and growth in single-family housing starts has widened this year, suggesting that either homebuilders are overly optimistic or that single-family housing starts are set to recover following the slowdown in 2018.

By nearly every metric, single-family housing markets remain significantly undersupplied. Household formations outpaced new housing starts by more than 100k in 2018 as the vacancy rate for both owner-occupied and renter-occupied homes reached multi-decade lows in the fourth quarter. The United States has been under-building homes since the early 1990s, and that trend of underbuilding has intensified dramatically since the housing bubble burst in 2008. A shortage primarily rooted in sub-optimal public policy at the local, regional, and national levels, the US is building homes at a rate that is less than 50% of the post-1960 average after adjusting for population growth.

Retail Sales Solid in June, But Growth Still Slowing

After reaching the fastest rate of growth since 2012 in the middle of last year, retail sales growth has generally moderated over the past several months, but data was generally better than expected in June following a strong May. The gains over the past month were led by a reacceleration in the e-commerce category, which has been on a downtrend since peaking above 12.5% growth in late 2017. The Brick & Mortar sales category slowed to 2.7% growth over the past year, which was the slowest since late 2017. A good sign for the housing market, last month's retail sales gains were led by strength in the building materials and furniture categories while department stores and electronics retailers were weak.

We recently published Retail REITs: Fears of Retail Apocalypse 2.0. Store closings have unexpectedly surged in 2019. For retailers, the more significant issue over the last two years has not been on the demand-side, but rather on the expense-side. Before even considering the margin hit from tariffs and excess inventory, labor costs have risen considerably over the last two years as eighteen states raised their minimum wage in 2018 and many cities (largely in already high-cost markets) have raised minimum wages over the last two years, oftentimes far above market rate, which has begun to result in retail job cuts and store closures. Hourly earnings surged to 5% in early 2019, outpacing the roughly 3% growth in retail sales, while retail has been negative on a year-over-year basis for all of 2019.

Despite the strongest year for brick-and-mortar retail sales since 2012, retail REIT metrics have generally softened over the last several quarters. While 1Q19 earnings were marginally better than expected on relatively low expectations, full-year guidance may be difficult to achieve if recent retail trends continue. Open-air shopping center REITs have been the relative outperformers within the retail sector since 2017. The bifurcation between top-tier and lower-tier retail REITs continues to widen as retailers focus investments into the highest productivity locations.

2019 Performance

After surging through the first few months of this year, the gains have been harder to come by for the REIT sector, which is now higher by roughly 17% so far this year on a price-return basis. The S&P 500, meanwhile, is higher by 19% and the Nasdaq is higher by 24%. The US Housing sector has climbed 21% this year led by the 30% surge in Homebuilder stocks and strong gains across the Homebuilding Products and Home Furnishings sectors. At 2.05%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 64 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 120 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

This week, we published Healthcare REITs: Signs of Life. A favorite of yield-oriented investors, Healthcare REITs have struggled over the past four years with a myriad of headwinds as the sector awaits the long-anticipated demand boom from aging Boomers. The “aging boomer” thesis is certainly no secret. The healthcare real estate industry - especially senior housing - has seen ample speculative supply growth in anticipation of this coming demand.

Senior housing fundamentals appear to be stabilizing after several years of weakening occupancy and rent growth. The construction pipeline is finally cooling just as demand should begin to accelerate. Rising home values and the worsening housing shortage are an often-overlooked factor that will positively affect healthcare REITs as seniors tap growing home equity savings to pay for health services.

We also published Industrial REITs: It’s Prime Time. Amazon’s (AMZN) push towards two-day and same-day delivery has sparked a supply chain “arms race” among retailers and logistics providers of all sizes. Speed is all about supply chain densification. Riding the e-commerce wave, industrial REIT performance has been relentless over the past half-decade. Consumers increasingly demand speedy delivery, and retailers need industrial REITs to deliver it.

Bottom Line: Critical Week Of Housing Data Ahead

US equity markets retreated from all-time record highs set last week. With all eyes on the Fed, investors aren’t sure whether “good news is bad news” or vice versa. Economic data was mixed this past week with retail sales beating estimates, but housing data remaining choppy. Homebuilder sentiment beat estimates but housing starts and permits remain soft.

Home construction has sputtered just as the largest demographic wave in America enters the housing markets in full-force, putting continued upward pressure on home prices and rents. With a critical week of New and Existing Home Sales data ahead, a particularly strong or weak print could have significant implications for the magnitude of the Fed rate cut. REITs delivered their third-worst week of 2019 this past week, but real estate earnings season started on a high note with another stellar quarter from logistics giant Prologis.

Expect plenty of excitement next week from the slate of economic data releases, beginning with Existing Home Sales Data on Tuesday. Pending Home sales data, which generally leads existing sales by a couple of months, has been solid in recent months, suggesting that we'll finally begin to see some strength in the long-sputtering existing sales data. New Home Sales data is released on Wednesday and economists are expecting to see a solid jump in June to around 660k. Finally, we'll get our first look at GDP data on Friday with economists expecting to see 1.8% growth, slowing from the 3.1% rate achieved in the first quarter.

