The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T

On the morning of July 24th, before the market opens, the management team at AT&T (T) is slated to report financial results for the second quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year. As we approach that date, there are some key issues investors should keep a watchful eye on, with each on potentially having a significant impact on the future prospects of the telecommunications and entertainment giant. In all, while the picture will likely be good for the most part, there are some key weaknesses within the firm that will become very important to its future prospects.

Keep an eye on its strongest growth potential

For a company as large as AT&T, it might be difficult to think that there could be much in the way of growth opportunities for investors to enjoy, but the fact of the matter is that, in recent years, the company has seen explosive upside in one key part of its business: connected devices. Set up as a slice of its Mobility operations, connected devices include all the devices and related services associated with the company’s IoT (Internet of Things) ambitions.

Last year, for instance, the firm reported that it had 51.34 million connected devices that its users were subscribed to. This was up from just 38.99 million a year earlier (a one-year jump of 31.7%), and was up from the 31.59 million (for growth of 23.4%) seen in 2016. One key part of the business’s connected devices business involves the installation of internet-friendly devices in wholesale commercial cars. In 2017, the company added devices to 6.4 million such vehicles, while in 2018 it added them to 7.9 million.

Over time, connected devices continue to play a larger role in the company and its prospects. Back in 2016, only 23.5% of its subscribers under its Mobility business were attributable to these operations. Last year, that number had grown to 33.6%. Unfortunately, management has not provided any sort of revenue or earnings results attributable only to connected devices, but when you consider their size compared to the rest of Mobility and the fact that Mobility’s revenue last year was $71.34 billion, while its segment profits totaled $21.72 billion, it’s hard to imagine that this line of business is anything but very material.

So far this year, results have continued to come in strong. Total subscribers in the first quarter hit 54.43 million, up 30.4% compared to the 41.73 million seen the same quarter last year, while both revenue and segment profits for the Mobility segment grow. In a prior article, I dug deeper into the examples and importance of connected devices for AT&T’s future, and I would recommend that you read it, but the bottom line is that, thanks to the industry trends and management’s robust track record on this front, investors should anticipate strong performance here. Anything representing stagnation would be very disconcerting.

Some troubles are likely to persist

I view AT&T as a company in transition. Some of its business lines, like connected devices, represent strong upside and that’s where investment is most warranted, but at the same time the firm is dealing with other parts of its business that are in a state of inevitable decline. Such is the nature of any fast-changing industry, and the key to success is to grow the new opportunities by at least as quick as the old opportunities are declining.

In recent years, some of the problem areas of AT&T have included things like its Legacy Voice Data Services. In the three years ending in 2018, revenue for this line of business dropped 34.5% from $4.64 billion down to $3.04 billion. In the first quarter of 2019, we saw this set of operations generate sales of $683 million compared to just $806 million a year earlier, so it’s a safe bet to say this year won’t show any improvement.

Retail Consumer Voice Connections, which is made up of the company’s Retail Consumer Switched Access Lines, and its U-verse Consumer VoIP Connections business, has been incredibly hard hit by challenges, with the number of connections for the company plummeting from 11.23 million in 2016 to just 8.55 million last year. Although segment profits have remained in a narrow range, another issue recently has been the firm’s Business Wireline operations, which has seen revenue fall from $30.99 billion in 2016 to $26.83 billion last year, with the decline being chalked up in part to the switching of customers to some of the firm’s competitors.

Debt reduction should pick up some

One major goal highlighted by the management team of AT&T earlier this year was debt reduction. As of the end of 2018, the company had net debt of $171.30 billion. A sizable chunk of this was due to the firm’s acquisition of Time Warner that was completed in June of last year. Including net debt, the firm paid $180.4 billion for Time Warner, including $42.5 billion of which was paid for in cash. Due to cash flows in the first quarter of this year, the company managed to reduce net debt by $2.34 billion, but the company understands it needs to do more on this front.

In that effort, management elected in April of this year to sell off the 9.5% of Hulu it owned back to the streaming company in a deal worth (to AT&T) $1.43 billion. I heavily-criticized the transaction and still believe management erred on this. Another asset sale engaged in during that month was of its office space in the Hudson Yards, for which the company brought in gross proceeds of $2.2 billion.

Part of the rationale behind the Time Warner acquisition was that management believed significant synergies would result. By year three following the closing of the deal, the company said that it would generate $1.5 billion in run-rate cost synergies, followed by a further $1 billion in revenue synergies. Investors should keep an eye out on management’s progress, if any, on this front, but if some synergies have been realized now that it has been more than a year following the close of the purchase, any savings there, combined with typical cash flow generation and the two aforementioned asset sales, could allow AT&T to put a nice dent in its net debt picture. We do know that already this year the firm management to buy back, via tender offer, debt with an aggregate principal value of nearly $590 million, with interest rates ranging between 6.5% and 9.15%, but this doesn’t mean this was the only debt reduction during this time.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that investors are going to see an interesting quarter no matter how you stack it. On the one hand, you have the constant juggling involving growing attractive opportunities while trying to minimize losing ones. You also have the firm’s deleveraging and synergy ambitions, which alone could turn the needle on it depending on if the news is good or bad. Either way, investors should keep a very watchful eye as we approach earnings, because the market can be very unforgiving, especially if it weighs the bad news and overpowering the good.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.