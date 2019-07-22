WiMi Hologram IPO: Expensive Augmented Reality Stock

WiMi Hologram expects to use the proceeds to finance R&D efforts, fund strategic acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes.

With augmented reality services, WiMi Hologram Cloud (WIMI) will be a name to be remembered after the IPO. Notice that the company reports 62% gross profit margin and double-digit revenue growth. With that, in our opinion, EV/Forward revenue of 13x is too expensive. Other AR stocks trade at less than 7x sales. Additionally, like other Chinese companies, WiMi Hologram is a controlled company.

Business And Market Opportunity

Founded in 2015, WiMi Hologram Cloud offers augmented reality-based holographic products that are utilized for advertising and entertainment.

In 2018, the company made 80.5% of its revenue from holographic AR advertising services. Market participants will most likely appreciate an analysis of the company’s advertising business segment.

Users can utilize the company’s holographic AR advertising tools to insert 3D objects into video footage. Currently, the company makes use of leading online streaming platforms in China to introduce augmented reality-based ads.

The amount of views is impressive, and it increases at a high pace. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company’s holographic AR ads were seen 2.3 billion times, 91% more than that in the same quarter in 2018. The total amount of views in 2018 was equal to 6.6 billion, 34.7% more than that in 2017.

The company’s average revenue per customer in 2018 was equal to RMB 1.5 million or $0.218 million. It is very high. The company has a low amount of clients. As shown in the lines below, WiMi Hologram had only 121 customers in 2018:

“During the year ended December 31, 2018, we had 121 customers, as compared to 97 customers during the year ended December 31, 2017. Average revenue per customer was approximately RMB 1.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2018, as compared to approximately RMB 1.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2017.” Source: Prospectus

As shown in the image below, advertisers get access to an application programming interface, which offers 3D models that can be embedded into the client’s films. WiMi also provides data analysis, data mining, and other systems that permit users to assess how viewers interact with the software.

The AR advertising market in China is large and is growing at a high pace. Frost & Sullivan notes that the total market was equal to RMB1.5 billion in 2016, and it should reach RMB7.8 billion by 2020. It represents a CAGR of more than 71%.

17% Revenue Growth And 62% Gross Profit Margin

Growth investors will appreciate the figures reported by WiMi Hologram. In 2018, operating revenues were equal to $32.8 million, 17% more than that in 2018. Besides, the gross profit margin approximated to 62% and 58% in 2018 and 2017 respectively. The table below offers further information on the matter:

Additionally, value investors will appreciate that the company’s FCF is somewhat stable. In 2018, the FCF was equal to $14.4 million, 6.3% less than that in 2017. In 2018, purchase of property was $0.06 million. The company does not need a lot of properties to generate FCF, which is quite ideal. Note that growth investors don’t appreciate the acquisition of fixed assets. Many times, it is very tough to sell fixed assets when there is lack of liquidity.

Also, it is ideal that the company’s net income was positive and equal to $12.9 million, 21% more than that in 2017. See the image below for more on the net income and the calculation of the FCF:

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.1x and $22 million in cash, the company’s financial situation appears to be very stable. However, the company reports a significant amount of intangible assets, which market participants will need to assess carefully. Keep in mind that accountants have difficulties in determining the valuation of intangible assets and goodwill. See the image below for more details on the company’s assets:

As shown above, goodwill and intangible assets represent 64% of the total amount of assets. Let’s assess some of the acquisitions executed by WiMi Hologram to understand the impairment risk. Notice that many purchases took place a long time ago. In the prospectus, there is not a lot of information on the assets acquired.

On March 31, 2017, WiMi Hologram acquired Skystar Development Co., Ltd for $8 million. Goodwill and intangible assets registered represented 99% of the net assets acquired. With these figures in mind, most analysts will expect a certain amount of impairment risk from the transaction. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Among the liabilities, there are certain items that market participants will not appreciate. Firstly, in 2018, there are non-current shareholder loans that approximate to $18.6 million, 44% of the total amount of liabilities.

Besides, the company reports $16 million payable to related parties. As shown in the image below, the company executed several transactions in 2015 and 2017 with four related parties. Market participants may not appreciate the transactions. It is challenging to know whether the associated parties got a better deal because they had ties with WiMi Hologram. The image below offers further information on the matter:

See below for more details on the company’s liabilities:

Use Of Proceeds

WiMi Hologram expects to use the proceeds to finance R&D efforts, fund strategic acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes. Read the lines below for more details on the matter:

Expected Capitalization

As shown in the image below, WiMi Hologram expects to sell 4 million ADSs at $7.5 to $9.50. The company plans to receive a maximum amount of $38 million, so with $22 million in cash on December 31, 2018, the total amount of money will approximate to $60 million.

After the IPO, the company expects to have 116.611 million shares, including class B shares and class A shares. Each ADS represents two shares. At $9.50 per ADS, the expected market capitalization will be equal to $553.9 million. As shown in the image below, WiMi Hologram expects to convert the convertible preferred shares as the IPO goes live.

With cash of $60 million and debt of $18 million, the enterprise value equals $512 million. The company reports revenue of $32.8 million and revenue growth of 17%, so forward revenue of $39 million is conservative. Hence, WiMi Hologram sells shares at 13x sales.

Other companies operating in the AR industry are not trading at more than 7x forward sales and report more revenue growth and gross profit margin than WiMi Hologram. With this in mind, most savvy individuals will not pay more than 7x sales for the company.

It Is A Controlled Company With A Dual Class Structure

As shown in the image below, directors control 88.7% of the total amount of shares. Additionally, there is a director that owns 88.4% stake in the company and manages several companies that hold shares of WiMi Hologram. The image below offers further details on the matter:

As shown in the lines below, WiMi Hologram is expected to be a controlled company with two types of share classes. Most market participants will dislike the company’s equity structure. Note that the Board of Directors may not be independent. It means that directors could make decisions to benefit the largest shareholder, which may damage the interests of minority shareholders.

“Upon the completion of this offering, our outstanding share capital will consist of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares, and we will be a “controlled company” as defined under the Nasdaq Listing Rules because Jie Zhao, our Chairman, will beneficially own 100% of our issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares and approximately 64.2% of our issued and outstanding Class B ordinary shares.” Source: Prospectus

Conclusion

WiMi Hologram has an innovative business model and will most likely show fantastic operating performance in the future. With that, the company reports 17% revenue growth and 62% gross profit margin, which is not enough to justify an EV/Sales ratio of 13x. Besides, the fact that the company is expected to be controlled is not ideal. Most investors will wait to see whether they can acquire shares at more modest valuations. A buying opportunity could commence at 5x-7x sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.