Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (07/12/19)

We’ve recently stepped away from our weekly review in order to finalize our Q2 2019 letter, which our readers can find here. Now back to the weekly reviews.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of July 12, 2019.

EIA reported a crude draw of 3.1M barrels for the week, one affected by Hurricane Barry. Both imports and exports were lower significantly as the hurricane moved its way through the Gulf of Mexico. With a percentage of GOM rigs shut-in, US production also fell ~300K bpd.

Refinery utilization decreased slightly by 0.4%, as PADD 3 refineries began curtailing back ahead of the storm. We’d anticipate another week of affected data, which makes for difficult comparisons in the next report, but total production outages exceeded the decline in refinery throughput, which sets up for more bullish crude reports.

Compared to 5-year averages, this week’s report was bullish for crude and bearish across the board for petroleum products. Let’s just go through the charts quickly.

Gasoline inventories increased by 3.6M barrels, whereas distillates increased by 5.7M barrels. Both increases represent a significant build over the comparable 5-year average (2014-2018), and we can see the inflection in the charts.

Total products increased by 14.8M bpd, but was offset by the 3.1M barrel crude draw, leaving total liquids elevated for the year.

Overall total crude and products again increased significantly as fuel used in transportation (gasoline/diesel) led the build. In total, crude and petroleum products increased by 11.7M barrels for the week.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

This week and the upcoming July 19th report will likely be volatile. We saw significant builds in total products (again 14.8M barrels), but the hurricane greatly affected shipping transit through the GOM. Consequently, product exports which has averaged 5.3M bpd in the past 4 weeks, fell to 4.5M bpd, representing an ~800k bpd fall, or a 7.2M barrel difference on the exports side. Now you’d think imports would also fall, but total imports of petroleum products increased by almost 260K bpd, or 1.8M barrels vs. the 4-week average. Overall about 9M barrels of the 14.8M barrel build was likely affected by the weather, so put the entire build into context. Expect more as we head into the July 19th reporting week. Over the next four weeks, however, the numbers should revert as delayed exports/imports sort themselves out logistically overtime, so what appears to be big builds in products could draw heavier in the next few weeks.

