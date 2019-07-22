Tele2: Earnings Show Clear Signs Of The Heavy Competition In Sweden

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Swedish mobile-focused telecommunications firm Tele2 AB (OTCPK:TLTZF) announced its second-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very impressive as the company reported significant top-line revenue growth. However, closer investigation reveals that while the overall report was good, there was nothing particularly jaw-dropping about it. The company does generally continue with the goals that we have outlined in previous articles as well as continue to shed some of its operations in emerging markets, which may prove to handicap the company's growth in the future.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from the company's second-quarter 2019 earnings results:

Tele2 brought in total revenue of SEK 6.794 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a 32.88% increase over the SEK 5.113 billion that the company brought in during the second quarter of last year.

The company reported an operating profit of SEK 431 million in the most recent quarter. This compares rather unfavorably to the SEK 835 million operating profit that the company reported in the same quarter of 2018.

Tele2 completed the sale of its operations in Kazakhstan and entered into an agreement to sell its operations in Croatia.

The company reported an EBITDA of SEK 2.231 billion in the most recent quarter, which compares very favorably to the SEK 1.332 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Tele2 reported a net profit of SEK 2.130 billion in the second quarter of 2019. This represents a dramatic 380.81% increase over the SEK 443 million net profit that the company reported in the second quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reading these highlights will notice is that Tele2's revenues increased by a fairly remarkable 32.88% year over year. However, it is important to keep in mind that the two quarters are not perfectly comparable. This is due to the fact that Tele2 acquired Swedish telecommunications giant Com Hem in the fourth quarter of 2018. Therefore, the company's results from the second quarter of last year would not include the revenues generated by this operation but they did in this one. If we compared the two quarters on a like-for-like basis, we can see that the combined firm's top-line revenues went down 1.93%, going from SEK 6.928 billion a year ago to SEK 6.794 billion in the current one. We also see that other financial metrics did not deliver the same high growth rate that they appear to at first:

Source: Tele2 AB

As we can see, when we account for the fact that Tele2 is a much larger entity than it was a year ago, its financial performance looks much closer to what we generally expect from a telecommunications firm. With that said, we still see a slight year-over-year decline in revenues, which is rather disappointing. This was caused by the company's fixed-line revenues declining faster than its mobile revenues went up. The move away from fixed-line installations is something that has been happening in the industry for quite some time as an ever-growing number of consumers are opting to use their mobile phone as their only phone. This trend has been occurring in pretty much every country in the world and is quite noticeable in highly-connected nations like Tele2's home country of Sweden. The problem with Sweden is that the high level of competition makes it difficult for companies to make up all of the lost fixed-line income on the mobile side. We can see this quite clearly in Tele2's results as its Swedish-derived revenues were down 3% year over year (after adjusting for the effects of the merger):

Source: Tele2 AB

This revenue decline took place despite the company expanding its subscription base in the country, which provides support for the assertion that the high level of competition is weighing on the company's performance:

Source: Tele2 AB

We see further evidence of the high level of competition by looking at the company's ASPU (average sales per user), which was down 9% year over year:

Source: Tele2 AB

Tele2 does note though that the market is improving somewhat at the premium end of the market as certain groups of consumers appear to be willing to pay more for extra performance or features. In response to this then, the company has begun to move its Tele2 brand upmarket with the hopes of capturing some of this segment and thus reversing the ASPU decline that we see above. We will have to wait for later quarters to see if anything positive comes of this but the company does sound quite optimistic about the impact that it has had so far.

Another move that Tele2 has been making in order to more effectively prosper in these challenging market conditions is implementing a cost-cutting program. This is similar to what some other Scandinavian firms in the industry have been doing. It did not describe exactly what cost reductions it has implemented, other than to say that realized synergies following the merger with Com Hem accounted for part of it. We can certainly see the results of this efficiency program on the company's results as its EBITDA from the nation increased by 4% year over year:

Source: Tele2 AB

For the most part, as investors we are more concerned with a company's profitability than its revenues as the profits are in theory the money that the company can pass through to us. In this regard then, we should be quite happy to see this rising EBITDA. Ultimately, a company cannot indefinitely increase its profits if revenues do not increase, so we still need to keep an eye on whether or not the rebranding program is a success.

The highly competitive market environment in Sweden is one of the primary reasons why I have not been a supporter of the company's plans to divest its operations outside of the core Nordic and Baltic regions. In particular, we have seen the company recently sell off its operations in Kazakhstan and just this quarter it reached an agreement to sell off the Croatian unit. These markets both have a greater potential for growth than Sweden or any of the highly developed markets in the Baltics and so by selling off these units the company is choosing to abandon this growth potential. Fortunately, the company is paying out an SEK 6.00 per share special dividend funded by the proceeds from these sales that investors can take and redeploy into something with greater growth potential.

Overall, what we see in these results is that the Scandinavian countries, particularly Sweden, are highly competitive markets for telecommunications firms to operate in. Tele2 has historically done a fairly effective job at doing this and we do continue to see that here. It does continue to be uncertain whether or not the company's efforts to rebrand itself into the premium segment of the market will be effective or not but it is certainly a reasonable thing for the company to try. I personally am not a fan of it pulling out of less developed markets since that will likely make it much more difficult for the firm to grow its operations and profits going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.