Alcoa: Thoughts On Q2 Results

The company has a healthy balance sheet and will be a great buy as soon as economic growth bottoms.

Shipments expectations have not been revised while the aluminum market continues to be in a deficit.

Alcoa (AA) just released its Q2 results. Unfortunately, almost everything that could have been a headwind turned out to be a headwind. The risks of a further economic decline I discussed in my previous article turned out to be the number one reason of second quarter troubles. The company missed sales expectations and saw a 101% adjusted EPS decline. Adding to that, the company suffered from falling profitability ratios and lowered full year global aluminum demand expectations. The stock continues to be in a very dangerous situation and traders should continue to monitor the situation from the sidelines.

Source: Alcoa

What Happened?

Let's start by acknowledging that Alcoa has erased all of its Q2/2018 gains as adjusted EPS came in at -$0.01. This is 101% below an adjusted profit of $1.52 per share in Q2 of 2018 but well above expectations of -$0.34. The company has reported contraction since the third quarter of 2018 which makes sense given that the global economy peaked in Q1 of 2018. The US started to fall in Q4 of 2018.

Source: Estimize

Sales totaled $2.71 billion in the second quarter. This is slightly below expectations of $2.79 billion but 24% lower compared to the prior-year quarter as realized aluminum prices fell by $456 per mt to $2,167. Realized alumina prices declined by $91 to $376 per mt. These numbers are not that important since aluminum prices are out there and it is really hard to surprise analysts with realized prices meaning that nobody is shocked by the 17.4% Y/Y aluminum price decline.

What matters more is the company's change of COGS. Alcoa's COGS declined by $542 million. COGS as a percentage of total sales rose from 76.1% in Q2 of 2018 to currently 80.5%. This is 440 basis points higher on a year-on-year basis and 90 basis points on a sequential basis.

SG&A and R&D expenses rose by 80 basis points to 2.8% of total sales in the second quarter.

In addition, the company lowered its full year demand expectations. Global aluminum demand is expected to soar between 1.75% and 2.25%. This number is 0.75% lower ex-China. In the first quarter, the company expected global demand to grow by at least 2.75% which means expectations have been lowered by 100 basis points.

Also, the company's projected global primary aluminum deficit is expected to be between 1.4 and 1.0 Mmt. This is down from previous expectations of 1.9 to 1.5 Mmt deficit.

With regards to the full year shipments outlook, Alcoa reiterates its outlook for bauxite, alumina and aluminum. Total annual bauxite shipments are expected to be in the range between 40.7 and 48.0 metric tons. Total alumina shipments are projected to come in between 13.6 and 13.7 million metric tons with aluminum shipments between 2.8 and 2.9 million metric tons.

Source: Alcoa Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

That said, the company's financial position did not improve. Alcoa ended the quarter with adjusted net debt of $3.4 billion which is $100 million higher compared to the first quarter. The cash balance declined to a new multi-year low of $834 million as cash from operations was $82 million. This reflects payments of $406 million of prior-year income taxes. Cash used for financing activities was $71 million and cash used for investing activities was $199 million. Free cash flow was negative $7 million.

Nonetheless, the current ratio remains at 1.50 with a healthy debt/equity ratio of less than 0.40.

It was no surprise that the stock would perform poorly after the economy peaked in 2018. The graph below compared the Alcoa stock price to the leading ISM manufacturing index (orange line). At this point, Alcoa is trying to bottom which makes sense given that the stock is just $6 above the 2015 lows.

It also helps that aluminum prices are up 3.7% in the past month.

Source: MarketsInsider

Nonetheless, it is still very early to buy the stock as economic growth has not yet bottomed as I explained in this article. I am keeping this stock on my watchlist as I have no doubt that this company will be one of the biggest winners of the next economic upswing. Aluminum is in a deficit and global growth expectations will more than likely improve once economic growth bottoms.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock is trading at 13.1x next year's earnings. The price-to-sales is at 0.36 with a price-to-book ratio of 0.83. All of these numbers are new cycle lows which makes sense because stocks like Alcoa tend to become 'cheap' during times when future expectations are falling. Why pay a premium for a stock in an economic downtrend? This will quickly change when economic growth starts to bottom. Just look what happened in 2016 and 2017 when the return of economic growth pushed the stock up almost 300%.

Source: TradingView

I could see myself buying this stock over the next few weeks if we get early signs of a growth bottom. At this point, I do not have a position.

