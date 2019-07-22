Chewy: Enthusiasm Is Fading

Overall, shares of Chewy have lost more than 10% since closing their first day of trading at $35 per share.

Chewy also continues to lose money. Though EBITDA margins have improved, the company is still burning through cash.

Revenue growth of 45% y/y in Q1 was in line with expectations, but a dismal outlook calling for just 32-34% y/y growth for the full year roiled investors.

Shares of Chewy tanked nearly 7% after announcing its first quarter since going public at $21 per share.

When Chewy (CHWY) first went public last month and shot up 60% on the first day of trading, I couldn't quite place the enthusiasm. Investors were betting big on a spin-off of PetSmart that sold pet food online, and lost money doing it. Sure, the company spun a good story about the continued "humanization" of pets and the rapid shift of consumers to online for all of their pet needs - but when we look at Chewy's cold, hard numbers, there's little to support the company's ballooning valuation.

It turns out that ever since Chewy's IPO, the market's enthusiasm for this name has cooled off as well. Chewy's first day of trading - as is the case for many overhyped IPOs - was the company's peak, and since then, shares have peeled back approximately 13%. The loss was exacerbated further after Chewy released a mixed Q1 earnings report and even more worrisome forward guidance in the company's first earnings release since going public.

A company's first earnings release is often a momentum-setting milestone. These days, IPO investors have come to expect a regular cadence of "beat-and-raise" quarters in which old numbers continuously get tossed out the window and replaced by rosier figures. Chewy broke that rule in its first-ever quarterly update, hence the punishing of its stock.

Growth rates expected to taper off, calling into question the company's overfull valuation

The biggest concern here is Chewy's growth deceleration. Chewy's story is all about capturing market share from brick-and-mortar retailers and capitalizing on the opportunity from pet owners spending more and more of their income on pet needs. With Chewy's growth rates coming down so fast, however, it's difficult for investors to continue overlooking the company's losses and waiting for it to scale to profitability.

Here's where Chewy's guidance landed for both Q2 and the full-year FY19:

Q2 revenue of $1.12-1.14 billion (+39-42% y/y growth) versus consensus of $1.12 billion (+39% y/y). This also implies between three to six points of sequential deceleration versus Q1 growth of 45% y/y.

FY19 revenue of $4.675-4.750 billion (+32-34% y/y growth), lower than consensus of $4.882 billion (+38% y/y).

Obviously, the full-year miss in guidance is the most concerning metric. Recall that last year, Chewy's revenues of $3.53 billion had grown at a rapid 68% y/y clip. The fact that growth rates have sliced in half merely a year later - and in the year that is supposed to get a publicity bump from the IPO - is truly concerning.

Chewy's declining growth rates also give investors pause when it comes to assessing its outsized valuation. Again, a high-multiple valuation rests on the hopes of high growth, but amid these softer growth rates, it makes more sense for Chewy's valuation to come down.

At the present share price around $31, the company has a market cap of $12.23 billion. After we net off the $29 million of cash in the Q1 balance sheet, plus the $111 million of IPO proceeds that have not yet hit the balance sheet, we arrive at an enterprise value of $12.09 billion. This puts Chewy's valuation at a stark multiple of 2.6x EV/FY19 revenues, assuming the midpoint of the company's FY19 revenue guidance range.

Though the stock has certainly deflated since its IPO, its valuation multiple hasn't come down substantially from the ~3x mark at which it was originally trading, especially as revenue expectations for FY19 have come down. For reference, Amazon (AMZN) currently trades at a ~3.5x forward revenue multiple, though this richer multiple is warranted by Amazon's higher-margin mix of businesses (such as AWS):

In my view, investors are better off continuing to avoid Chewy. Until the company can get its profitability on track, it's difficult to view it as anything other than an overvalued pet food retailer whose once-exaggerated growth rates are on the wane.

Q1 download: growth cools off, but on the bright side, gross margins lift

Let's dive into Chewy's Q1 results in further detail:

Figure 1. Chewy 1Q19 results

Source: Chewy 10-Q filing

Revenues grew 45% y/y to $1.11 million, in line with consensus expectations. As previously mentioned, however, Chewy's Q1 growth rate represents a massive deceleration from the full-year FY18 growth rate of 68% y/y. The company's scale has become its own enemy.

Here's a few additional metrics from CEO Sumit Singh's prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

Active customers grew 3.5 million year-over-year to 11.3 million active customers. Net sales per active customer increased approximately 9% from $315 dollars to $343 dollars. Autoship customer sales, as a percent of net sales, represented 67.1% of our revenue."

Autoship is Chewy's subscription-order option, and the company has noted strong traction within its customer base. To support continued growth in subscription orders, Chewy has rolled out eight new operations centers across the U.S. It also rolled out a notification system on its mobile app for all subscribers, which it hopes can continue to drive recurring sales.

Growth deceleration notwithstanding, one of the highlights of Chewy's quarter was a bump in gross margin, up 330bps y/y to 22.9%. Chewy's CFO highlighted "disciplined execution" and "supply chain efficiencies" as the primary drivers behind the margin lift.

Unfortunately, neither revenue growth nor gross margin improvement was able to stave off the continued cash burn at Chewy. Operating cash flows widened to -$51.1 million in the quarter (a 13% y/y increase), and if we consider -$12.2 million in capital expenditures in Q1, free cash flow in the quarter was -$63.4 million.

Figure 2. Chewy cash flows

Source: Chewy 10-Q filing

Recall that Chewy's liquidity is fairly sparse, with just $29 million of cash on its current Q1 balance sheet plus $111 million in IPO proceeds that hasn't yet been recorded on the books. Fortunately, the balance sheet is clean of debt, so borrowing funds seems to be a viable option - but regardless, if current burn rates continue, Chewy will have to tap the capital markets fairly soon.

Key takeaways

A company's first earnings release since going public is often the best opportunity to justify a high valuation to investors, but in Chewy's case, it merely hit expectations for Q1 while offering a rather sour outlook for the full year. This kind of quarter will leave a bad taste in investors' mouths, especially before Chewy hits its lockup expiration. Continue to stay on the sidelines here.

