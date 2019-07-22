Monopoly Man's Monthly Strong Buy Pick: Iron Mountain

But I have another idea that I have been pondering, and although this one is not a catalyst, I believe investors should consider the potential opportunity.

In order to close the valuation gap, Iron Mountain must be able to improve leverage while continuing to grow the dividend by 4% to 6% per year.

The Bank of America analyst opted to lower the price target for Iron Mountain from $33 to $25, or 22% downside.

On Friday, July 12, I published a piece called, "A Monopoly of REIT Dividends."

It was all about filling up your portfolio with the best of the best real estate investment trusts, or REITs. And, since it was too entertaining of a concept not to mention, I began by comparing purchasing the picks I made with playing the classic Hasbro game. Here’s just a bit of what I said:

In the U.S. REIT sector, the board is much larger than the game of Monopoly. The sector has its very own classification (under the [Global Industry Classification Standard] GICS) and is well over $2 trillion in enterprise value. These days, one can invest in practically every property category imaginable. The good thing about the REIT version of Monopoly is that the gamer (or investor) can pick and choose his or her holdings by carefully analyzing the businesses that generates the best growth. And in order to select the best growers, we decided to screen (from the intelligent REIT lab) for the optimal REITs based upon their historical, current, and future growth prospects.

Now here’s something the two “games” share: You don’t build the perfect portfolio on one trip around the board.

As anyone with skin in either game will tell you, it takes time, patience, and a growing amount of money to amass a good monopoly.

Trust me on this one.

Photo Source

It Takes Going Around the Block a Few Times

Or don’t trust me on this one. Consider it for yourself instead.

When you’re playing with pastel paper money, thimbles, irons and miniature metal cars, you’ve got limited moves. Normally, you’ll skip over five, six, seven, or more spaces with every turn you take.

But even if, for the first trek around the board, you rolled snake eyes every single time – allowing for the absolute maximum amount of moves – you’d still only land on 19 spots.

Moreover, not all of them would be buyable properties. We do have Oriental and Vermont Avenue, Electric Company, Virginia Avenue, St. James Place and Tennessee Avenue, Illinois Avenue, Atlantic Avenue, Water Works, and North Carolina and Pennsylvania Avenues.

But you’d also find yourself faced with:

Community Chest (for better or worse)

Income Tax – where you’d have to pay 10% of your wealth or $200

Jail (just visiting)

Free Parking – where you do get a minimum of $500, probably including that income tax you just paid – but you still don’t get to expand your real estate empire the way you should be doing

Chance (for better or worse)

Luxury Tax – where you have to pay $75

That’s from a visual standpoint. According to the rules, though, a third of the way through that circuit, you’d wind up being sent to jail. And, this time, you wouldn’t be “just visiting.”

See my latest article: "Go To Jail, Go Directly To Jail, Do Not Pass Go"

While I sincerely doubt you’d face that latter issue when it’s real cash you’re working with and you’re not literally rolling die to determine your destiny (at least I sincerely hope that’d be the case) there are still some significant limitations to consider.

Photo Source

Unless You’ve Already Landed on Park Place…

Who knows. Perhaps you already landed on the ultimate Free Parking. Perhaps you have enough money right this second to buy up every REIT on your perfect monopoly list.

But I’d be willing to wager that’s just not the case. Not yet anyway.

So you’re working with a set amount of cash to build up your real estate empire. While I suppose you could buy up minuscule amounts of each one, then grow from there, that’s not necessarily recommended.

First off, what else is in your portfolio? Remember: As diversified as REITs are in and of themselves – covering such economic segments as healthcare, biotech (laboratories), technology (data centers), communications (data centers), housing, retail, and higher education, just to name a few – I still wouldn’t recommend stocking up on them and them alone.

Instead, you need a proper balance of stocks and bonds, commodities and the assets those commodities are used to build.

Recognizing all of that is why I wrote what I did in that “Monopoly of REIT Dividends” article. Particularly this part:

When I was a kid, I always won playing Monopoly, and now I’m providing you with some of my secrets in order for you to win big… by that, I am not suggesting that you “bet the farm” on one REIT and pretend that’s your allocation to real estate. The game is all about finding the right balance between research, capital allocation, and happiness. The last one – happiness – is important, and I hope you find my articles useful and productive. And to continue spreading the love (happiness), I plan to commence a new series on Seeking Alpha called “Monopoly Man’s Monthly Strong Buy Pick.”

So, with that goal firmly established, let’s get right to this month’s pick…

A Strong Buy Pick On Sale

Just over a week ago Bank of America downgraded Iron Mountain (IRM) to underperform, citing declining recycled paper prices, of all things.

Keep in mind that the analyst is not a dedicated REIT analyst. He’s a tech-side specialist and one of the things that I have often said is that Iron Mountain is a hard company to follow because of the complicated revenue drivers.

Remember that around 63% of IRM’s revenue is storage (and 82% of profits) and 35% is service-related (and 18% of profits). Within the service businesses, the shredding business represents around 10.3% of revenue.

Source: IRM Investor Presentation

The shredding business (part of the service revenue) represents around $400 million of IRM’s $4 billion in annual revenue, just to put things in perspective. The BofA analyst downgraded IRM based upon “declining recycled paper prices” that could “create insurmountable headwinds” to 2019 guidance.

The analyst explained that Iron Mountain is pursuing a “bold” strategy of shifting the mix to the higher-growth data centers and emerging markets.

“Bold” is right and that is precisely why I am an investor in Iron Mountain. It’s funny that just a day before (the BofA downgrade, that Iron Mountain obtained an upgrade from Wells Fargo with an Outperform rating and a $38 target, and 20% upside.

Also, in early July, Moody’s Investors Service revised Iron Mountain to stable from negative. Specifically, the rating agency affirmed the corporate family rating of Iron Mountain at Ba3. The rating for the company’s existing senior and subordinate debt has also been maintained at Ba3 and B2, respectively.

To be clear, to the best of my knowledge Iron Mountain never releases a forecast for its paper shredding and there’s really no way to know how paper prices will impact the business because every customer has a different contract. Instead, the Bank of America analyst opted to lower the price target for Iron Mountain from $33 to $25, or 22% downside.

That definitely sounds crazy, especially when you consider that Iron Mountain previously discussed the fact that paper prices were moderating and reductions could become a headwind in 2019. Again, the shredding business is a very small portion of the business model, especially when you factor in the revenue generated from paper resales.

But again, I’m a REIT analyst, and while paper prices certainly play a role in the company’s operations, the analyst was basing his downgrade on future trends in the service business (that represents 18% of overall profits).

The True Value of Iron Mountain

What I think is being missed by the BofA analyst, and frankly many other analysts, is that Iron Mountain has considerable value it can unlock with its owned real estate properties. As I explained in a research note (on the marketplace a few days ago),

As of Q1-19 Iron Mountain owned 314 properties spanning ~30M square feet. The owned facilities are an average of 94,000 square feet (compared with lease facilities that average 53,000 square feet).

For modeling purposes, let’s assume that Iron Mountain orchestrated a sale/leaseback for all 314 properties at a rent of $6.50 per square foot and a 8.0% cap rate (reasonable considering IRM’s BB- credit rating).

Source: iREIT

Assume now that Iron Mountain decides to monetize the entire owned portfolio and lease the buildings back to a company like Realty Income (O) or W.P. Carey (WPC). This would result in around $2.5 billion that could be unlocked, and this means the company could deploy the funds into its higher growth data center business.

That’s not so “bold,” is it?

To be clear, Iron Mountain owns 13 operating data center buildings and has around $210 million of data center projects in development (the company values the data portfolio at $2.5 billion). So the sale/leaseback idea would likely result in around $2 billion in proceeds, since there are 13 data center facilities owned by Iron Mountain.

But I can see how the company can easily tap into the REIT or private equity business to monetize its owned warehouses and use the capital to reduce debt and grow its data operations. I expect to see that happen, sooner than later.

In a recent article, Rida Morwa said, “IRM is worth in excess of $36, or 20% higher from here” and we estimate Iron Mountain’s NAV at around $40 per share (Sentieo consensus NAV is $42.10). As you can see below, shares are now trading at $30.06 (down -12.3% over six months).

Source: Yahoo Finance

Closing the Valuation Gap

In order to close the valuation gap, Iron Mountain must be able to improve leverage while continuing to grow the dividend by 4% to 6% per year. The company has “allocated $703 million for dividends in 2019” and it said,

It expects constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth to be flat to 8%, and AFFO growth to be up 1% to 8%.” It also “expects stronger adjusted EBITDA growth in the second half of the year after expected ongoing expenses in the second quarter, which are a residual effect of the higher costs incurred in March.

So the company has already telegraphed a softer Q2 but stronger growth in the second half of the year. The company prefers to utilize the AFFO metric because it’s higher than FFO (due to the fact that the company has service-related revenue) and based upon the AFFO metric, we consider the dividend safe (we modeled historical and forecasted AFFO per share below using F.A.S.T. Graphs data below):

As you can see, our model estimates 2019 AFFO per share of $3.01 (-1.3% from 2018) but a strong rebound of +7.6% growth in 2020. This model forecasts Iron Mountain will continue growing its dividend in 2020 by around 3.3%. This should, in turn, further accelerate eight consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Source: iREIT

Again, not to harp on the sale/leaseback option, but we consider this a great way for Iron Mountain to reduce leverage. The company is rated BB- by S&P (not a blue chip on our book) and its lease-adjusted leverage ratio of 5.8x is a tad high (due to the softer adjusted EBITDA performance in Q1-19).

The company anticipates that leverage will decline “in the back half of the year,” coming closer to the normalized 5.5x range. It’s counting on capital recycling to reduce debt, but we believe that one way to get the company to investment grade status is to unload the real estate and lease it back to a net lease REIT.

But I have another idea that I have been pondering, and although this one is not a catalyst, I believe investors should consider the fact that Equinix Inc. (EQIX) is a prime time buyer.

In 2018 Equinix generated over $5 billion in revenue for the year and this REIT is well-positioned to grow its “digital transformation by leveraging its superior global reach, scaled digital ecosystems, and the most comprehensive interconnection portfolio in the industry.” According to the company’s 2018 Annual Report,

More than 9,800 companies, including a diversified mix of cloud and IT service providers, content providers, enterprises, financial companies, and network and mobile service providers, currently operate within Equinix IBX data centers. These companies derive specific value from the following elements of the Equinix platform offering.

Now, in 2018 Iron Mountain generated over $4.2 billion of revenue and the company has 225,000 customers (including approximately 95% Fortune 1000) located in 50 countries around the world.

If I were Equinix, I would see a tremendous opportunity to enhance its global digitization footprint by combining with Iron Mountain’s enviable 225,000 customer base around the world. The real value for the Iron Mountain business model are the customers that Equinix can capitalize on to deliver efficient scale by cross-marketing the services currently offered by Iron Mountain.

As far as I’m concerned, this deal is a no-brainer!

But, as I said, M&A is not the reason I’m maintaining a Strong Buy on Iron Mountain (actually, it’s stronger now after the BofA-triggered selloff). As I said at the outset, this month I am commencing my Monopoly Man series and Iron Mountain is the card that is being played.

Whenever the financial markets fail to fully incorporate fundamental values into securities prices, an investor’s margin of safety is high. The value investor’s purpose is to capitalize upon “a favorable difference between price on the one hand and indicated or appraised value on the other (Ben Graham).”

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

