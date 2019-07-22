Pinduoduo's Policy Smarts, And Lessons From Translation

By ALT Perspective

Last week, China released a slew of economic data (CQQQ) (FXI) that were not fantastic but sufficient to keep market participants delighted as the numbers were better than consensus forecasts. While the Q2 2019 GDP growth at 6.2 percent was the lowest since records began in March 1992, it was nonetheless within market expectations.

What pleased the investors more was the retail sales data for June 2019 which advanced 9.8 percent year-on-year. Not only did it surpassed estimates but it was also the sharpest gain since March 2018, defying a multi-year downtrend. The impressive growth was contributed in most measured categories, though the sales of automobiles (17.2 percent vs 2.1 percent), cosmetics (22.5 percent vs 16.7 percent), and jewelry (7.8 percent vs 4.7 percent) performed outstandingly.

Source: Tradingeconomics.com

The dazzling outperformance of automobile sales was attributed to desperate discounting measures by car dealers to clear their inventory of models that do not meet the more stringent emission standards set to be implemented on July 1, 2019. The phased reduction in subsidies for 'new energy' vehicles has also attracted buyers to bring forward their purchases. At the same time, sales of second-hand cars registered a powerful rebound in June. The China Automobile Dealers Association announced that 1.24 million vehicles were sold at second-hand auto fairs last month, an increase of 7.18 percent compared with May and up 17.76 percent year on year. The rising receptivity of the Chinese consumers towards used cars bodes well for car marketplace apps like BitAuto (BITA) and Autohome (ATHM).

As for the other retail items like cosmetics, readers of Chinese Internet Weekly wouldn't be surprised with the good set of results given the oft-mentioned hype for the June 618 shopping extravaganza made popular by e-retailer JD.com (JD). JD.com had reported sales of beauty products increased 170 percent year-on-year during the first 30 minutes of the 618 shopping festival. Its gross merchandise value ('GMV') rose 27 percent year-on-year during the first 18 days of June. JD Worldwide claimed that its cross-border sales of beauty products soared 412 percent year-on-year. Other e-commerce players like Alibaba Group (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD) also achieved impressive sales growth.

Pinduoduo is riding its rural base to thrive against rivals

Besides aggressive promotions launched by the e-commerce giants, a key driver in the sales growth was the deeper penetration into the lower-tiered cities. Pinduoduo is the undisputed leader in the rural markets. 59 percent of Pinduoduo's 618 shopping festival sales came from Tier 3 and below cities, higher than Taobao Mobile's 53 percent and JD.com's 48 percent.

Source: QuestMobile, WalktheChat

Pinduoduo's focus on rural consumers has enabled it to ride on the poverty alleviation theme supported by the central government. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China plans to lift all of the country’s rural impoverished out of poverty by 2020, an ambitious target. To begin with, basic needs in food and clothing as well as access to education, medical care, and safe housing, would be guaranteed by the government.

Last week, Pinduoduo signed an agreement (in Chinese) with the Yunnan Provincial People's Government Poverty Alleviation and Development Office to partner in eradicating poverty in the province. The former would assist poverty-stricken households to cultivate commercially desirable agricultural products for sale on its e-commerce platform that would ostensibly reach a wider market and consequently better pricing and profits for the farmers.

Source: Yunnan.cn

The west part of China is generally of high elevation and Yunnan is a good example. The massive investments into infrastructure (e.g. a series of long and high bridges) to connect Yunnan to the richer provinces in the northern and eastern areas have solved the hardware issue. Pinduoduo has demonstrated its savviness in being the bridge to bring the output of the previously stranded farmers to its app users located in other cities following improved accessibility.

Pulite suspension bridge - the third highest in the world (Source: Highestbridges.com)

Longjiang suspension bridge - longest in China (Source: Highestbridges.com)

The ongoing endeavors by Pinduoduo to seek new suppliers to distinguish itself from the pioneers JD.com and Alibaba could be the reason why its stock outperformed the rest of the Chinese internet sector. In particular, the sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) even declined 0.9 percent for the week in spite of the favorable macro data releases. As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF to be holding the most representative stocks in the sector.

Pinduoduo's share price appreciation last week was all the more amazing considering that major investment bank Credit Suisse downgraded its stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target by 21.4 percent, citing low prospects of profitability at the e-commerce player. The bearish report followed several others in the past few months which resulted in Pinduoduo's consensus price target falling from above $32 per share in March to below $28 presently.

NetEase's rumored listing failed to lift its stock

A big loser for the week, NetEase (NTES) might be surprising considering the favorable news of a potential listing at its online education arm Youdao. According to reports, the education tech subsidiary focusing on preschool to high school education could be seeking a valuation of about $2.0 billion. Even though the edtech space is highly competitive, as with many other online businesses, Youdao has proven its mettle being China's largest online education platform with over 800 million internet users across the populous country. It also boasts more than 17 million daily active users. Fellow U.S. listed education groups include TAL Education (TAL) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU).

However, such speculations are not new and could be the reason why investor response to the news was tepid. Netease founder Ding Lei and NetEase's CEO Zhou Feng had in April last year said the company had not ruled out (in Chinese) a direct listing for the e-learning unit, leading to sporadic rumors of a listing since then. In late May this year, media reports emerged citing NetEase's engagement (in Chinese) of two prominent underwriters for the IPO of Youdao.

Shareholders could also be concerned with the reduced ownership by the parent company on a business that is achieving humongous growth. For instance, Youdao's popular K12 live-streaming courses saw 2018 revenue tripling from the previous year. Interestingly, the intention to list Youdao could also have been misconstrued by the market that the unit is facing rising regulatory pressures, on top of the ever stiff competition. This led some investors to be pessimistic about its prospects, listed or not.

Perhaps most damaging to NetEase share price last week was the presence of some media reports claiming that NetEase's media division was undergoing (in Chinese) yet another round of retrenchments (NetEase conducted a layoff exercise earlier in the year). NetEase dismissed the reports, refuting claims that NetEase Media was left with just over a hundred employees.

Economic Lessons Learned From 'Chinglish' Signs

During my recent trip to a fourth-tier city in China, I had many a chuckle coming across several less-than-ideal translations on signs installed by the four-star hotel I was staying at. Beyond the lighthearted moments those translations brought me, I think there are important takeaways for investors in Chinese companies.

The saying goes ‘a picture tells a thousand words’. The problem is that left alone, there could be dozens of interpretations, many unintended by the source of the picture. Thus, besides providing three representative photographs as follows, I will elaborate on what came into my mind from the episode.

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective

The city was amazing, considering that the vast area around the convention center I was attending the conference was largely wasteland and within a few years, has the essential infrastructure and a viable town center. Taking the road, it’s easy to notice a hive of construction activity ongoing that would see people from other cities moving in, industrial players operating their soon-to-be ready plants, and businesses taking advantage of the new economic vibrancy. Even the hotel I was in opened for business only in late 2017, which interestingly was the same year which the Chinese authorities gave orders to “eradicate poor translations that damage the country’s image”.

Thus, the so-called ‘Chinglish’ signs got me thinking about a few matters. Firstly, we have seen it from the trade war between the U.S. and China that the U.S. want their demands codified into law while the Chinese side is reluctant to acquiesce. As we can appreciate from the Chinglish photos that the challenge for China is always putting into practice what Beijing wants. The ancient saying goes ‘the Emperor is far away, I can do what I want’ is still resonates today, particularly for the cities further away from the influence of the central government.

The situation here is not so much of defiance but weak compliance and the imperative to grow the GDP. There are commercial translation services and reasonably good free apps available like Baidu (BIDU) Translate and NetEase's Youdao.com (see snapshot below). However, it was likely that there was a tight deadline to complete the hotel and get it ready for business. Performing a proper translation was probably one of the last things on the operator’s mind, compared to say safety and aesthetics.

Source: Snapshot by ALT Perspective from Youdao.com (with reference to the earlier photograph showing 'WEAK ROOM‘)

Extending this thought to the trade war, I believe the Chinese officials know that full compliance by every Chinese company on the to-be-agreed trade terms would be difficult. Unfortunately, non-compliance detected would be met with swift retaliation from the U.S., for instance, in the form of reinstatement of tariffs. Codifying the demands into law would make it even more onerous for the Chinese side to effect.

Thus, we should allow ample time for the process and I believe the U.S. negotiators would not lift tariffs until they are certain of the progress. For us investors, we should be more patient. A comprehensive resolution in the timeframe of a year seemed more plausible rather than within months. In the short-term though, we could get bite-sized deals targeting specific issues that would help move things along.

Secondly, the very presence of the bilingual signs even in lower-tiered cities, albeit not perfect, demonstrates the openness of China towards foreigners, and also the intention to shift from manufacturing-led growth to services like tourism. While we get amused by the grammatical and spelling errors, foreigners who are not proficient in Chinese would be glad that they could more than make out something from the signs, rather than being utterly clueless otherwise. On the other hand, most ‘Western’ countries don’t offer signs in Asian languages. The exposure to English and other cultures put Chinese tech companies in good stead when they expand overseas.

On the contrary, many international companies find it difficult to thrive in China and the common excuse is the complex operating environment in the communist country. Is that really the case or are foreigners just less inclined to appreciate the Chinese culture and way of thinking due to our more insular upbringing? Whatever the case, investors in Chinese tech stocks should find comfort in the disparity as that meant players like Alibaba, Tencent, and Baidu have the edge over their American peers in terms of cultural awareness and adaptability.

Thirdly, as we rarely encounter such improper translations in first-tier cities nowadays, the higher prevalence in lower-tiered cities is a reflection of the uneven distribution of resources and talent. Hotel staff equipped with good English language skills are aplenty in China, as are many Chinese either taking English language lessons on their own, in school or have studied abroad. However, it would be rare for them to work in the smaller cities given that they tend to be considered better qualified and able to fetch higher compensation in the traditional major cities. That could explain why the hotel I stayed at still committed quite several translation errors.

The implication from here is that there remain huge untapped opportunities for the tech companies, or any businesses for that matter, in the less developed parts of China. Pinduoduo emerged into the e-commerce space from obscurity within a couple of years, thanks to its first-mover advantage in the rural markets. Nevertheless, other players are well able to still seek their growth in these places as they catch up with the richer cities. The fears that Chinese e-commerce players are experiencing slowdowns and threats to their growth may not be unfounded but could be exaggerated.

Do you feel the same? Looking forward to hear your thoughts!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.