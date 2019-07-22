Realty Income Enters The U.K.

Realty Income recently announced its first international deal to buy a dozen Sainsbury grocery stores in the United Kingdom.

The company has increased its monthly dividend for 26 consecutive years and has a Standard & Poor's credit rating of A-.

Realty Income is the largest real estate investment trust in the Free Standing retail REIT sub-sector, with over 5,800 properties.

This is the seventh in a series of articles about real estate investment trusts, beginning with REITs that have Standard & Poor's A or A- credit ratings.

A familiar name to dividend investors

Among Seeking Alpha's dividend investors, Realty Income Corporation (O) may be the most recognized company. It's known for an odd ticker symbol, "O," and for paying a monthly dividend since becoming a publicly-traded REIT in 1994, trademarking the name The Monthly Dividend Company®. O has increased the dividend for 26 consecutive years since 1994.

Realty Income is the largest of the eleven REITs in the Free Standing retail sub-sector with an equity market value of $21.713 billion. National Retail Properties (NNN) is a distant second at $8.624 billion. O represents 43.1% of the $50.328 billion combined value of the eleven REITs in the sub-sector.

S&P upgraded O's rating in August 2018 to A- from BBB+, citing "the company's highly consistent track record of strong operating performance and demonstrated commitment to fund acquisitions conservatively ... and ... to maintain debt to EBITDA in the mid-to-high-5x area."

Sumit Roy was named Chief Executive Officer in October 2018, after serving as President and Chief Operating Officer. He joined Realty Income in 2011 and became Chief Investment Officer in 2013. His clarity and transparency are revealed in quarterly earnings calls and the April 22, 2019 announcement of O's first international investment.

Realty Income goes international

The company recently announced its first international deal to buy grocery stores from, and lease them back to, Sainsbury in the United Kingdom.

Realty Income's move into the UK opens new opportunities for expansion beyond the $4 trillion US market to the $12 trillion international market, described by CEO Sumit Roy in the Q1 2019 Earnings Call.

O's history, reputation, size and broad geographic footprint make the company a desired partner for many large retailers. O's position as the largest U.S. retail landlord gives it an entree to other nations. Roy described the deal with Sainsbury in the UK as "relationship-driven," and negotiated off-market.

The CEO made it clear that the Sainsbury acquisition is the first in a series of investments in the UK and Europe that will transform Realty Income's footprint and perhaps reduce retail’s percentage of company revenues.

Realty Income's national - and now international - presence gives the company an opportunity to do good for society as it does well by its employees and investors. O has embraced environmental sustainability and social ethics.

Properties held by Realty Income

Traditional retail properties account for more than 82% of O's revenues. Industrial properties comprise almost 12% of revenues.

The company owns over 5,800 properties, typically standalone buildings in prime locations and with easy access and good visibility. Leases, generally for 10-20 years, are with 261 tenants representing 48 industries in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Walgreens (WBA) is the largest tenant, providing 6.1% of revenues. The largest category is convenience stores, providing 12.2% of revenues. Other large categories are drug stores (9.8%), health and fitness (7.7%), dollar stores (7.4%), quick service restaurants (6.4%), theaters (5.2%), grocery stores (4.8%), and transportation services (4.8%).

In a difficult retail environment, O's size and financial position provide opportunities to buy the best properties, choose the best tenants and negotiate the best lease terms relative to its REIT peers and independent property owners.

In a recession, Realty Income's several competitive advantages could give it opportunities to use equity as currency for acquisitions, partnerships and expansion into other sub-sectors or countries.

O continuously adds new real estate and prunes less favorable properties from the portfolio. In the Q1 2019 earnings call, CEO Sumit Roy identified several types of properties for reduced exposure due to relatively weak potential: childcare centers, small kiosk convenience stores and discretionary stores like furniture and sporting goods.

Financial performance by Realty Income

From the 2018 Annual Report and Form 10-K, at year-end the portfolio of 5,797 properties was 98.6% occupied, O's highest year-end occupancy rate since 2006. Funds from operations increased 16.9% in 2018 to $903.3 million from $772.7 million in 2017. On a per share basis, FFO increased 10.6% in 2018 to $3.12 from $2.82 in 2017.

FFO for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 increased to $245.7 million, compared to $224.9 million for the same quarter in 2018. FFO per share for the quarter Q1 2019 increased to 81¢, compared to 79¢ for Q1 2018.

The F.A.S.T. Graph below indicates slow, steady growth in funds from operations (dark green area), with dividend growth (light green area) tracking FFO growth.

The blue line indicates "Normal" Price/FFO ratio, a calculation that removes the high and low P/FFO for the period. The current P/FFO of 21.40 is elevated relative to the Normal P/FFO of 18.69.

This elevation also is reflected in the black price line, which has moderated slightly after a strong move up from early 2017 through early 2019. Notice that O's price since 2010 has had two major "tops," in mid-2016 and early 2019.

O's operating earnings per share are included in the table below the graph, indicating steady EPS growth except for a slight dip in 2017.

(FFO graph and operating earnings table from F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Realty Income's dividend

Dividend increases have been consistent, if not spectacular. The dividend growth rate has declined. The 10-year dividend growth rate is 4.5%. The 5-year rate is 4.1%. The 1-year rate is 3.8%.

The current monthly dividend is $.2265 ($2.718 annually). At a closing price of $68.85 on July 19, 2019, Realty Income yielded 3.95%. The 4-year average yield is 4.63%.

Simply Safe Dividends gives Realty Income a dividend safety score of 86 (of a possible 100, with 50 being average).

What’s an appropriate valuation for Realty Income?

Realty Income’s 52-week price range has been $54.68 to $74.14. The midpoint of this range is $64.41. The low price occurred on July 26, 2018. The high price was reached on March 27, 2019.

Realty Income's competitive advantages include size, scale, breadth of industry relationships, strong balance sheet and diversification by geography, industry and tenants. Still, O primarily operates in the difficult retail sub-sector. Most investors recognize Realty Income as best of breed, but some investors see bricks and mortar retail as a dying breed. O's focus is stand-alone buildings, which gives it more flexibility to move in and out of locations compared to a mall or shopping center REIT.

I frequently use a tool called The Stock Selection Guide that was developed in the early 1950s by the (then) National Association of Investment Clubs (now BetterInvesting.org). Its purpose is to establish a possible price range for the next five years, using selected data from the past 10 years, modified by one's judgment about factors that may enhance or impede growth.

(Author's computations using Better Investing's Stock Selection Guide)

Estimated high price. I chose a potential high EPS of $1.89 by using an 8.5% estimated EPS growth rate (the mid-point between the 7.8% Finviz estimate and the 9.2% rate suggested by Better Investing). I chose 54.8 as a potential high P/E, which was the average high P/E for the past five years. This indicates a possible high price of $103.30. (Remember that REIT P/E ratios can't be compared with other sectors. Dividends are paid from FFO, not EPS.)

Estimated low price. I arrived at a possible low price of $49.60 by averaging the 2018 low of $47.30 and $51.90 (the average low P/E of 41.2 multiplied by the projected low EPS - $1.26, the most recent full year).

Price range. A possible 5-year price range of $49.60 to $103.30 represents a swing of $53.70. I divide this range into fourths, so that the lower 25% is a "buy" range, the upper 25% is a "sell" range, and the middle 50% of the possible price swing is a "hold" range.

Buy and sell ranges. The "buy" range is $49.60 to $63.00 (the lower ¼ of the range). The "sell" range is $89.90 to $103.30 (the upper ¼ of the range).

At a July 19, 2019 closing price of $68.85, Realty Income is a hold. The Stock Selection Guide indicates a maximum buy price of $63.00. At the current annualized dividend of $2.718, $63.00 would represent a yield of 4.31%. I would consider initiating a one-third position in O at $63.00. I've set an alert to be notified if O nears that price at CustomStockAlerts.com. Every investor must choose an appropriate margin of safety.

Realty Income Corporation: Some things to watch

Watch for continued retail REIT challenges in the form of tenant bankruptcies, smaller rent increases, shorter lease durations and more vacant commercial property.

Watch how O positions its portfolio. In the Q1 2019 earnings call, CEO Sumit Roy said, "Within our overall retail portfolio, approximately 95% of our rent comes from tenants with a service non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business….to compete more effectively with e-commerce..."

Watch the average lease term which has steadily dropped to 9.2 at year-end 2018 from 9.5 in 2017, 9.8 in 2016, 10.0 in 2015, 10.2 in 2014, 10.8 in 2013, 11.0 in 2012, 11.3 in 2011 and 11.4 in 2010.

Watch for O to use its stock as currency in the next economic downturn to buy select properties from REITs or other owners who are less well-capitalized.

Watch for O to expand its industrial properties from the current 12% of revenues and to expand into other REIT sub-sectors and other countries.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long National Retail Properties 5.20% Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NNN.PF) callable on or after 10/22/2021 at $25.00.



This article was written by Ted Leach (Dividend Sleuth) with input from Kirk Spano and David Zanoni. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). Ted is not a registered investment adviser. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.