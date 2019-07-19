AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 And 7/19/2019 BV Projection (Includes NLY BV Projection)

However, readers should also understand a more positive relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during July 2019 (through 7/19/2019).

When compared to the first quarter of 2019, a notably more “negative” relationship existed between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter (increase in spread/basis risk).

My projections for AGNC’s BV per common share as of 6/30/2019 and 7/19/2019 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This projection is due to severe valuation losses within AGNC’s derivatives portfolio which were only partially offset by modest-notable net price increases in most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons.

I am projecting AGNC will report a modest decrease in quarterly BV for the second quarter of 2019. Most agency peers will experience a similar decrease.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) book value (“BV”) per common share as of 6/30/2019. Prior to results being provided to the public on 7/24/2019 (via the company’s quarterly press release), I would like to analyze AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2019 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. A previous three-part article I wrote laid the groundworks for this BV projection. In that article, I projected/analyzed AGNC’s income statement (technically speaking, the company’s “consolidated statement of comprehensive income”) for the second quarter of 2019. The links to that three-part projection article are provided below:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 1 (Includes Current Recommendation)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Projection - Part 2 (Includes Dividend Sustainability Considerations)

AGNC Investment's Q2 2019 Income Statement And Earnings Preview - Part 3 (Continued MBS Price Increases)

By understanding the trends that occurred within AGNC’s operations during the second quarter of 2019, one can apply this information to sector peers as well. As such, the discussion/analysis below is not solely applicable to AGNC but to the fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector as a whole. This includes, but is not limited to, the following fixed-rate agency mREIT peers: 1) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI); 2) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR); 3) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI); 4) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY); and 5) Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC). Technically speaking, AI’s 2018 “entity status” was not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. Beginning in 2019, AI has “switched back” to a REIT entity per the IRC.

In addition, the following hybrid mREIT companies that I currently cover had at least a modest portion of each company’s investment portfolio in fixed-rate agency MBS (which typically have higher durations): 1) Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM); 2) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX); 3) Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR); 4) MFA Financial Inc. (MFA); 5) AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT); 6) Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO); and 7) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC). As such, the analysis below is not solely applicable to one company but more so the fixed-rate agency/hybrid mREIT sector as a whole.

Overview of AGNC’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2019:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2019 come directly from the company’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows AGNC’s consolidated statements of comprehensive income from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must add certain account figures from the first and second quarters of 2019 for purposes of projecting a suitable BV as of 6/30/2019. For comparative purposes, I also include AGNC’s actual results from the prior three quarters for additional data/insight for readers.

Table 1 – AGNC Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from AGNC's quarterly investor presentation slides)

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate AGNC’s projected BV as of 6/30/2019. This projection will be calculated in Table 2 below. AGNC, through the company’s quarterly investor presentation slides (see link above), only provides the public with a “Book Value Roll Forward” slide. This specific slide uses information based only on a quarterly timeframe. I perform a more detailed quarterly BV calculation/analysis based on the entire year. As such, there is not an identical sheet AGNC provides that matches the data within Table 2.

Table 2 – AGNC Six-Months Ended BV Projection (BV as of 6/30/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, including all calculated figures and projected valuations)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, unless otherwise noted, all figures are for the “six-months ended” timeframe. Let us take a look at the following figures in corresponding order to the “Ref.” column shown in Table 2 (next to the June 30, 2019 column): A) Operations; B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)); C) Stockholder Transactions; and D) Capital Share Transactions.

A) Operations:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Operations Estimate of ($107) Million; Range ($307) – $93 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “A” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from operations” figure consists of the following amounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) net interest income; 2) total other income (loss); 3) total expenses; and 4) excise tax.

Due to the fact I discussed these amounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income projection article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted.

B) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (OCI/(OCL)):

Increase in Net Common Equity From Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) Estimate of $560 Million; Range $360 – $760 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference “B” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from OCI/(OCL)” figure consists of the following accounts that come directly from AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income (see Tables 1 and 2 above): 1) unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale (“AFS”) securities, net; and 2) unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (designated as cash flow hedges).

Due to the fact I also discussed these accounts in my previous three-part AGNC consolidated statement of comprehensive income article (see links near the top), further discussion of this figure is redundant/unwarranted as well.

C) Stockholder Transactions:

Decrease in Net Common Equity From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($580) Million; Range ($605) – ($555) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “C” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

This “net increase (decrease) in net common equity from stockholder transactions” figure is AGNC’s dividend distributions for the first and second quarters of 2019. This figure includes activity in relation to the following types of outstanding shares of stock: 1) common; and 2) preferred.

1) Common Stock:

AGNC has the following four events/programs which could impact the number of outstanding shares of common stock the company has when monthly dividends are accounted/accrued for: 1) public offering of shares (“bulk” issuance); 2) at-the-market (“ATM”) offering program; 3) dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase program; and 4) stock repurchase program.

AGNC did not have a “bulk” issuance of common stock during the first or second quarters of 2019. I am also assuming AGNC did not have any material amount of ATM common stock issued during the quarter. This is mainly due to the fact AGNC aggressively raised capital when MBS pricing was suppressed back in 2018 (currently less attractive opportunities).

Furthermore, I am assuming there was no notable activity within the company’s dividend reinvestment/direct stock purchase programs during the first or second quarters of 2019. When it comes to AGNC’s repurchase program, the company intends to buyback outstanding shares of common stock only when the repurchase price is materially accretive to CURRENT tangible BV. This program was created in October 2012 and was amended in October 2016 to allow AGNC to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares of common stock through 12/31/2017. This share repurchase plan expired and has not been replaced through 7/19/2019. As such, I believe management did not repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock during the first or second quarters of 2019.

The dividend declared on AGNC’s common stock for the first and second quarters of 2019 totaled $0.54 and $0.50 per share, respectively. Beginning in May 2019, AGNC decreased the company’s monthly common stock dividend from $0.18 to $0.16 per share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had dividend distributions to common shareholders of ($268) million for the second quarter of 2019. When this projection is combined with AGNC’s dividend distribution to common shareholders of ($289) million for the first quarter of 2019, I am projecting the company had common stock dividend distributions totaling ($557) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2019. Now let us project the preferred stock dividend distributions.

2) Preferred Stock:

The dividend accrued for/declared on AGNC’s “Series B Preferred Stock” (AGNCB) and “Series C Preferred Stock” (AGNCN) for the first and second quarters of 2019 was $0.484375 and $0.4375 per depository share, respectively. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC had total dividend distributions to AGNCB and AGNCN shareholders of ($13) million for the second quarter of 2019. When this projection is combined with AGNC’s dividend distribution to preferred shareholders of ($10) million for the first quarter of 2019, I am projecting the company had preferred stock dividend distributions totaling ($23) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2019.

After combining the common and preferred stock dividend distributions for the first and second quarters of 2019, I am projecting AGNC’s total decrease in net common equity from stockholder transactions was ($580) million for the six-months ended 6/30/2019 (see red reference “C” in Table 2 above).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

Increase in Net Common Equity From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $27 Million; Range ($10) – $90 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference “D” in Table 2 Above Next to the June 30, 2019 Column

As stated earlier, AGNC did not have a bulk issuance of common stock during the first or second quarters of 2019. I am also assuming AGNC did not have any material amount of ATM common stock issued during the quarter. This is mainly due to the fact AGNC aggressively raised capital when MBS pricing was suppressed back in 2018 (currently less attractive opportunities).

Since AGNC officially internalized the company’s management structure through its acquisition of American Capital Mortgage Management (“ACMM”) in 2016, management may be partially compensated through the issuance of common stock subject to certain vesting options. As such, AGNC may have some minor amount of equity issuance/capital proceeds through the following accounts: 1) issuance of restricted stock; and/or 2) issuance of common stock under stock-based compensation program. I have projected a minor amount of equity was generated from these two sources during the first and second quarters of 2019. This activity should only have, at most, a minor impact to AGNC’s BV as of 6/30/2019.

Regarding AGNC’s “repurchases of common stock” figure, as stated earlier I am assuming management did not purchase any outstanding shares of common stock under the company’s stock repurchase program during the second quarter of 2019 (since the program no longer existed during the quarter).

The very minor net increase in the projected figure above is mainly due to the projected amount of stock-based compensation partially offset by the minor dilutive impact from AGNC’s issuance of AGNCN (preferred stock) during the first quarter of 2019. When all of the above figures are combined, I am projecting the company had a “net common equity from capital share transactions” figure of $27 million for the six-months ended 6/30/2019 (see red reference “D” in Table 2 above).

NLY’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2019:

As was highlighted in my three-part AGNC income statement projection article (see links near the top of this article), I discussed several differences between AGNC’s and NLY’s investment portfolio. Beginning several years ago, NLY diversified the company’s investment portfolio by allocating more capital into commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, residential whole loans, mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and middle market (“MM”) lending. NLY’s added diversification should result in reduced volatility during certain interest rate cycles (reduction in duration). In addition, NLY acquired a variable-rate agency mREIT, Hatteras Financial Corp. (HTS) in 2016 and acquired a hybrid mREIT, MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) in September 2018.

Generally speaking, most of these asset classes, when compared to fixed-rate agency MBS, experienced less favorable price fluctuations during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to most fixed-rate agency MBS coupons (especially specified pools). However, it should be noted a vast majority of NLY’s investment portfolio still remained in agency MBS when based on FMV (90% as of 3/31/2019).

As of 3/31/2019, AGNC and NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 77% and 82%, respectively. As such, I believe AGNC and NLY had a similar type of valuation loss during the second quarter of 2019 when it comes to each company’s derivatives instruments (proportionately speaking). I also believe each company’s net valuation losses within its derivative instruments “trumped” each company’s MBS/investment portfolio’s net valuation gain. As discussed throughout various mREIT articles over the past several months, this is due to the notably more “negative” relationship that existed between MBS/asset pricing and derivative instrument valuations during the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the prior quarter (increase in spread/basis risk). This was fully covered within the following mREIT article:

Arlington Asset And Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: MBS Pricing For Q2 2019 (Includes Current BV Projections)

When taking all quarterly activities into consideration (including additional data not discussed within this specific article), I am projecting NLY will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2019:

NLY’s Projected BV as of 6/30/2019 = $9.25 Per Common Share (Range $9.00 – $9.50 Per Common Share)

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting AGNC will report the following BV per common share as of 6/30/2019:

AGNC’s Projected Non-Tangible BV as of 6/30/2019 = $17.35 Per Common Share (Range $16.95 – $17.75 Per Common Share)

This projection is a ($0.86) per common share decrease from AGNC’s BV as of 3/31/2019. This increase can be attributed to two factors. The first factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income. I am projecting AGNC will report a net loss of ($372) million for the second quarter of 2019 while reporting OCI of $160 million. When both figures are combined, I am projecting AGNC will report a comprehensive loss of ($212) million for the second quarter of 2019.

The second factor is in relation to the activity within AGNC’s equity section of the balance sheet. AGNC paid for/accrued dividend distributions totaling ($0.50) per common share during the second quarter of 2019. In addition, AGNC paid for/accrued dividend distributions in regards to holders of the company’s outstanding shares of preferred stock.

When combined, these two factors account for a projected quarterly BV net decrease of ($0.86) per common share. When calculated, I am projecting AGNC’s non-tangible BV per common share had a decrease of (4.7%) during the second quarter of 2019. I am also projecting AGNC generated an “economic loss” (dividends paid/accrued for and net change in BV) of (1.9%) for the second quarter of 2019. I am projecting AGNC will report the following tangible BV per common share as of 6/30/2019:

AGNC’s Projected Tangible BV as of 6/30/2019 = $16.40 Per Common Share (Range $16.00 – $16.80 Per Common Share)

I believe all agency mREIT peers will report a minor-modest decrease in quarterly BV. The same holds true for most hybrid/multipurpose mREIT peers as well. However, a couple peers could report a very minor increase in quarterly BV.

However, it should be noted a more “positive” relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations has occurred during the third quarter of 2019 (through 7/19/2019). Through a detailed analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, I am projecting AGNC’s BV as of 7/19/2019 has increased $0.30-$0.50 per common share when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2019. This projection excludes the July 2019 monthly dividend of $0.16 per common share (ex-dividend is 7/29/2019).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this particular article, I currently rate AGNC as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV (BV as of 7/19/2019; $17.75 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. These ranges are unchanged when compared to my last AGNC article (PART 3 of my income statement projection analysis).

Therefore, I currently rate AGNC as a HOLDsince the stock is trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected non-tangible CURRENT BV. As such, I currently believe AGNC is appropriately valued from a stock price perspective (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for AGNC is approximately $18.20 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.85 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the recent four Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017) and the more recent dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the wind-down/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk) and the recent announcement of “easing” of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and September 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk over time).

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARR, CHMI, CHMI.PA, GPMT, IVR, MITT, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AGNCB, AGNCN, AI, CIM, DX, MFA, MORL, MORT, NLY, NYMT, ORC, REM, or WMC.