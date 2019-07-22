G-III Apparel Group Shares Are On Sale

Margins are set to improve, and management guided for 20% earnings growth, which makes the shares cheap.

The company still has significant growth opportunities with its power brands and license business.

The company has suffered some downdraft from the trade war and its retail business, but the latter is an ever shrinking part so it should become less important.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII) is a big producer of clothing and related goods. It's most known for selling five global "power" brands; DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two segments, wholesale and retail, from the 10-Q:

The wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under the Company’s owned, licensed and private label brands, as well as sales related to the Vilebrequin business. Wholesale revenues also include royalty revenues from license agreements related to our owned trademarks including Donna Karan, DKNY, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass and Andrew Marc.

Till April 30 this year, the company operates 134 Wilsons Leather stores, 107 G.H. Bass stores, 40 DKNY stores, 11 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores and 4 Calvin Klein Performance stores.

The company has its own proprietary brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Eliza J, and Jessica Howard.

Apart from the five big "power" brands, it also sells some smaller brands like Kensie (which grew sales at 8% in Q1), but these are too small to move the needle much in any direction.

Here is a little oversight of the last five years:

Data by YCharts

Growth

Expanding brands

Expanding products

Licensing

Online sales

Fairly new brands are DKNY and Donna Karan (both were acquired in December 2016), and these are doing pretty well already (Q1CC):

Fiscal 2020 was the first full year of our brand repositioning and distribution of G III developed products for our own DKNY and Donna Karan brands. We have learned much about how we can continue to build this business going forward. At $400 million in annual net sales in fiscal 2019, this has quickly grown into a meaningful business and represents one of our biggest growth drivers.

Another brand, Lord & Taylor could also surprise (Q1CC):

So the only hiccup we're incurring right now is really the unknown future of Lord & Taylor. We’re very pleased with the product and when you walk through the showroom it's product that makes you smile, it's great quality, it's great design and it's price affordability, it's a surprise to most consumers as to how affordable it is.

But as one can gather from the quote, even management itself is unsure about what will happen next with Lord & Taylor.

Licensing provides another avenue for growth. From the 10-Q:

We began licensing Andrew Marc, Vilebrequin and G.H. Bass in selected categories after acquiring these brands. Our licensing program has significantly increased as a result of owning the DKNY and Donna Karan brands. We currently license the DKNY and Donna Karan brands for a broad array of products in the U.S. and internationally including fragrance, hosiery, intimates, eyewear, jewelry, home furnishings and sleepwear. The DKNY brand is licensed in the U.S. and internationally for children’s clothing, watches and men’s tailored clothing. We have strong relationships with category leading license partners, including Estee Lauder, Fossil, PVH Corp. and Hanesbrands. We have also licensed DKNY and Donna Karan’s men’s and women’s apparel and accessories in China pursuant to a long-term license agreement with a joint venture of which we are a 49% owner. Further, we license the DKNY brand in North America for the following product categories: men’s sportswear, men’s dress shirts, men’s neckwear, men’s underwear, men’s loungewear, small leather goods, women’s belts and cold weather accessories and the DKNY and Donna Karan brands in North America for socks. Most recently, we licensed DKNY men’s underwear, men’s loungewear, men’s swimwear and men’s socks in Europe, the UK and Russia. We intend to continue to focus on expanding licensing opportunities for the DKNY and Donna Karan brands. We believe that we can capitalize on significant, untapped global licensing potential for these brands in a number of categories and we intend to grow royalty streams by expanding existing licenses, as well as through new categories with new licensees.

The lengthy quote brings home the realization that the company's licensing opportunities are pretty large, too many to mention. One that should be mentioned is the license deal with PHV (PR):

PVH’s Calvin Klein, Inc. (“CKI”) subsidiary and G-III have entered into a license agreement with an initial term of five years for the design, production and distribution of Calvin Klein Jeans women’s jeanswear collections in the United States and Canada. This business is in addition to the other women’s Calvin Klein businesses that are already licensed to G-III by CKI.

On the Q1CC, it gave some color:

This business has the potential to get to $250 million in annual sales over the next several years. We expect a full launch for spring 2020 and do not expect a material impact on our results in this fiscal year.

So this is pretty substantial. Then there is the introduction of new products like handbags and footwear, and these are doing well (Q1CC):

For the first quarter of this year, we have registered stellar double digit growth with strength across all categories led by sportswear, handbags and shoes... it's very good at Macy's, our shoe business is stellar, our handbags in little bit difficult time for handbags but our handbags are right in sync with some of the top-tier handbags that are in the department stores and it's not only Macy's, it's all the department stores that we sell. And this one we can sight global distribution on where we're doing exceptionally well on footwear and handbags throughout Europe

But there are no hard figures in the 10-Q splitting sales out to product lines, so it's difficult to assess just how important these are.

Online sales could mitigate the impact from its struggling retail business (see below), and the company is active here (10-Q):

We sell our products over the web through retail partners such as macys.com and nordstrom.com, each of which has a substantial online business. As e-commerce sales of apparel continue to increase, we are developing additional digital marketing initiatives on our web sites and through social media. We are investing in digital personnel, marketing, logistics, planning and distribution to help us expand our online opportunities going forward. Our e-commerce business consists of our own web platforms at www.dkny.com, www.donnakaran.com, www.wilsonsleather.com, www.ghbass.com, www.vilebrequin.com and www.andrewmarc.com. We also sell Karl Lagerfeld Paris products on our website, www.karllagerfeldparis.com. In addition, we sell to pure play online retail partners such as Amazon and Fanatics.

But again, apart from a general reference, there is no indication in the 10-Q how substantial the company's online sales are, or at what pace they are growing.

Tariffs

The rise in tariffs for Chinese imports into the US hasn't gone exactly unnoticed; it affects 7% of the company's business (mostly handbags), and the rise from 10% to 25% will increase its cost by approximately $6M.

However, the company is in conversation with retailers and wholesalers, and there seems to be a willingness to share these costs and raise domestic prices, so this impact will be softened to some extent.

Management also argues it's considering moving more production out of China, but it's not hurrying to do so given the longstanding relations it has build there and the assurance of quality supplies (Q1CC):

We're not going to abandon 40 years of hard work and quality product for entering into a virgin territory and risking our company.

Q1 Results

Here is a disaggregated view from the 10-Q:

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.25 for the quarter ($0.03 higher than expectations) compared to $0.22 per share in the prior year. Basically the part that is doing well is the wholesale business, and luckily this is much bigger than retail and doing well. From the 10-Q (our emphasis):

Net sales of our wholesale operations segment increased to $570.6 million from $527.7 million in the comparable period last year. This increase is primarily the result of a $44.6 million increase in net sales of Tommy Hilfiger licensed products and a $15.9 million increase in net sales of our DKNY and Donna Karan products. The Tommy Hilfiger increase was primarily related to the sportswear, dress and suit separates product lines and the DKNY/Donna Karan increase was primarily related to the sportswear, handbags and footwear product lines. These increases were offset, in part, by a $10.1 million decrease in sales of Ivanka Trump product in connection with the expiration of that license.

Retail is struggling though (Q1CC):

In our own retail operations for Wilsons and Bass, we were disappointed with our results comparable store sales decreased by 23% for Wilsons and 11% for Bass.

The DKNY stores suffered a mild 1% decline in same-store sales. The company is addressing its retail problem in several ways:

Store closures - 60 stores since Q1 last year.

Converging Wilsons and Bass stores into DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores.

Cost cutting.

As the DKNY brand and stores are performing much better relatively, apart from convergence, the company is are also expanding the DKNY stores from a little less than 40 at the end of Q1. Management sees opportunities for another 50-70 stores.

It's a little concerning that despite these measures, management expects non-GAAP retail losses will be similar in 2020 compared to 2019, so it has to run to stand still, at least in retail.

The wholesale business is much bigger, and its biggest brand (Calvin Klein) has just achieved $1B+ in net sales. Another big brand, Tommy Hilfiger, grew in excess of 50% in Q1.

Guidance

For fiscal year 2020:

Sales of $3.28B (up 6.6% from $3.076B in 2019)

Net income between $163M and $168M (non-GAAP $167M and 172M)

EPS between $3.19 and $3.29 (non-GAAP $3.25 and $3.35)

Adjusted EBITDA between $307M and $313M (up from $269.5M in 2019)

So the guidance implies 6.6% revenue growth and over 20% earnings growth at the midpoint.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are see-sawing a bit and operational margins are seasonal. Management is guiding for a reacceleration in gross margin in H2 this year.

The company is cutting costs and has eliminated $5M of its annual run rate. Operational margins are also set to improve considerably, if one beliefs management (Q1CC):

We are still thinking that's in the 15% to 20% operating margin range and again that's because of the,- that’s a business that we do not pay royalties on number one and number two we got a nice licensing base that’s highly profitable for the business.

That 15-20% would be a huge improvement, needless to say.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company has $411M in long-term debt at the end of this quarter compared to $448 million at the end of the first quarter last year. In addition, cash balance at the end of the quarter was $48 million this year compared to $71 million a year ago.

From the 10-Q:

Stock-based compensation is small, and there was some dilution related to the acquisitions, but otherwise this isn't a problem:

Data by YCharts

Risk

There are of course the risks of a softening economy or a worsening of the tariffs, but apart from that, in the dire retail climate, there is the risk of bankruptcies affecting sales of the company's brands.

This happened to the Bon-Ton retail chain, and that affected sales of Calvin Klein in the quarter for instance.

The inventory build also seemed quite significant in Q1, but management waved that away during the Q1CC.

I mean the inventory increases are not a concern for us, this is not bad inventory, this is good inventory going forward. So we don’t see any kind of pressure on margin in terms of cleaning out inventories.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

EPS is expected to come in at $3.25 this year and rising to $3.44 the next. The stock is really quite cheap on any metric, we're inclined to say. We're not the only ones thinking that apparently (FinViz):

Conclusion

While the company's retail business is struggling, its wholesale business is still thriving, and this is by far the largest part of its business. The company is retrenching in retail with cost cutting and site closures and conversions, but even so, results are going to be similar this year compared to the last in retail.

On the other hand, the wholesale business is expanding, based on strong global brands and numerous licensing opportunities. There are risks, like retail chain bankruptcies, a slowdown of the global economy, and a possible escalation of the US-Chinese trade situation, but it seems to us that these are priced in already.

We struggle to see how, with a guided 20%+ earnings growth and a substantial recovery in operating margins, the shares can be as low as they are.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.