UMH Properties: No Need To Chase Yield

All pennies add up, and given the ultra-tight payout ratio, I’m maintaining a cautious stance. There’s simply no reason to chase yield, folks!

UMH’s payout ratio is elevated and the REIT securities portfolio has further weakened the dividend’s margin of safety.

There is absolutely no reason for UMH to have 16.6% exposure in MNR based as a percentage of the total common stock owned by UMH.

Little to no meaningful new development of manufactured housing communities is expected, and that creates a favorable environment for owners of these assets.

A few months ago I wrote an article explaining that the term "silver tsunami" is a "phenomenon that has been likened to a catastrophic storm" that has "become the main term used to refer to the fact that in the next 25 years, the number of people over the age of 65 is set to double".

According to the United Nations Population Division, over the next 25 years, the global population of people aged 65 and older will double to almost 1.3 billion, and in the U.S., this age segment already accounts for nearly 25% of the population and is the country's second-largest demographic group.

This term – silver tsunami – has been often referred to in the healthcare sector. Still, “other property sectors are better-positioned to capitalize on the demographic wave”, specifically the manufactured housing communities.

As a REIT analyst, I have become attracted to this subsector of residential rentals, which is around one-sixth the size of the healthcare REIT sector:

Source: iREIT

The growth characteristics for manufactured housing offer powerful demographic catalysts such as the fact that 10,000 Americans are turning 65 every day until 2030. In addition, there’s little to no meaningful new development of manufactured housing communities expected, which "creates a favorable environment for owners of these assets". The population of people age 55 and older in the U.S. is expected to grow 19% from 2019 to 2034.

However, regardless of the strong demand attributes, shares for the two largest manufactured housing REITs have become expensive, making it virtually impossible to get a piece of the action. As viewed below, Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) have increased by around 35% over the last 12 months:

Source: Yahoo Finance

However, there’s a smaller player by the name of UMH Properties (UMH) that has become the outlier, struggling to catch up with the larger peers, ELS and SUI.

Source: Yahoo Finance

I pointed out previously that I decided to downgrade UMH to a Hold, citing risk to the REIT securities portfolio and a high payout coverage, yet many others on Seeking Alpha have opted to maintain Buy recommendations.

Source: Yahoo Finance (Note: we downgraded to a Hold in November 2018 and the others had Buy recommendations)

Although UMH’s valuation appears attractive, I am sticking with my Hold recommendation, as I believe the overhang will persist until the company can maintain a safe dividend. The purpose for my article today is to take a closer look at the fundamentals and determine whether to take further action (upgrade or downgrade) prior to the Q2-19 earnings results. Thus far, the Hold recommendation appears to have been the appropriate call (in lieu of chasing yield).

The Business Model

As noted above, UMH is the smallest manufactured housing REIT with a market capitalization of around $500 million (ELS and ELS have a market cap of over $11 billion each). The company owns 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed sites located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

The company rents homes to residents and currently has approximately 6,500 rental units and the company anticipates adding 800 new rental homes per year with an investment of $36 million in rental homes, which will yield $10 million in gross revenue annually.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

Recently UMH announced it had acquired a new community in Ohio for a total purchase price of approximately $19.4 million. This community contains 824 developed homesites (on 101 acres) of which approximately 46% are occupied.

Source: Friendly Village

In a press release, UMH’s president and CEO said,

...the acquisition of Friendly Village further strengthens our presence in the Perrysburg, Ohio market. We are particularly excited about the value-add potential of this community. It is located across the street from a Fiat Chrysler [(FCAU)] manufacturing plant, a Walgreens [(WAG)] distribution center and a brand-new First Solar [(NASDAQ:FSLR)] manufacturing plant.

On the Q1-19 earnings call the company said it had “two communities containing 1,200 sites under contract for a total purchase price of $45 million representing a cost per site of $37,600.” As has been typical in years past, UMH has looked to acquire “value-add” communities, similar to Friendly Village, that enable the company to grow revenue by growing occupancy.

Since 2010 UMH has acquired 83 communities containing approximately 13,600 home sites (excluding Friendly Village) and during that period the company has grown rental revenue by approximately 357%.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

The Balance Sheet

Because UMH is a smaller REIT, it must rely on higher cost capital to fund its growth. As of Q1-19 the weighted average interest rate on UMH’s mortgage debt was 4.3% and the weighted average maturity on mortgage debt was six years.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

At the end of Q1-19 UMH had a total of $289 million in perpetual preferred equity and the preferred stock resulted in a total enterprise capitalization of approximately $1.285 billion. The company’s net debt to total market capitalization was 34% (as viewed below).

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

UMH’s net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 6.9x, interest coverage was 3.2x and the fixed charge coverage was 1.6x. Utilizing a simply weighted average cost of capital (WACC), we modeled UMH’s cost of capital at 5.1%, which means the company should be able to generate attractive investment spreads by acquiring value-add communities.

However, one of the problems with UMH is that its $109 million securities portfolio has become an albatross because it is leveraged ($32 million in margin loans) and represents around 9.8% of the company’s undepreciated assets.

Because the company has made investments in higher-yielding REITs, the investment has become highly volatile over the past year or so (hence the reason we downgraded to a Hold).

Source: UMH 2018 Annual Report

Prior to the REIT selloff, UMH’s REIT securities portfolio was generating over $10 million annually in dividend income; however, because of a few bad bets (and limited diversification), the dividend income dropped considerably (was just $1.9 million in Q1-19).

Much of that decreases was due to UMH’s investment in CBL Properties (CBL) – (UMH share was $16.6 million at cost) and Government Properties (GOV) – (UMH share was $36.4 million at cost). Both of these REITs cut their dividend, and this was a catastrophic blow to UMH – around 40% of UMH’s common stock REIT holdings.

Furthermore, UMH maintains enhanced exposure with Washington Prime (WPG) – around 4.7% of the common exposure – a sucker-yielding REIT that is likely to cut the dividend given its elevated payout ratio and exposure to J.C. Penney (JCP).

Also, UMH owns 22.292 million shares in its sister (or shall I say brother) REIT, Monmouth Real Estate (MNR). UMH is run by Sam Landy and MNR is run by Sam’s brother Mike Landy. I recently wrote on MNR and explained the reason for my Strong Buy recommendation.

Keep in mind, UMH is much smaller than MNR, so the impact to the securities portfolio constitutes a more chilling effect than it does for MNR. But there is absolutely no reason for UMH to have 16.6% exposure in MNR (based as a percentage of the total common stock owned by UMH).

The point here: The REIT securities portfolio must go, or at a minimum, the management team should redeploy the funds into a REIT ETF or mutual fund. The losses with CBL and GOV cannot be erased and there is likely more damage coming as it relates to the WPG exposure.

Note: UMH does own shares in Tanger (SKT) and Vereit (VER) – both REITs I also own and on which I have a Buy or Strong Buy recommendation. However, I would never recommend (or own) any stock with over 5% diversification (regardless if my brother managed the REIT I was buying shares in).

On the recant MNR earnings call the company’s CEO, Mike Landy, said,

We’re really pleased with our pipeline… So given we have that runway of allocating capital to our core business, we would like to take the portfolio lower (the securities exposure). We will be reallocating capital from the securities portfolio into closing those deals. And so, I see it going lower. And once we get it lower, I’d like to keep it lower.

UMH reports Q2-19 earnings on Aug. 8 and we will be tuning in for the call to determine if the company is also “reallocating capital into closing new deals,” as I would like to see the company liquidate its REIT securities and focus 100% on manufactured community investments.

But Wait, There’s More To The Story

In Q1-19 UMH generated core FFO of $6.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with $6.4 million, or $0.18 per diluted share for Q1-18. Rental revenue for Q1-19 was $30.6 million (compared with $27.3 million in Q1-18).

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

So, as you can see, the revenue is growing fine (12% increase), and the NOI (net operating income) is also growing rapidly, up 9%, from $14.5 million in Q1-18 to $15.9 million in Q1-19.

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

But there’s a little more to the story, and one that requires a closer look.

As you can see below, UMH has not had a terrific history of dividend growth:

Source: UMH Investor Presentation

As you can see, the company was forced to cut the dividend in 2008 and has not increased it since. Why?

Take a look at UMH (and the peers) FFO per share growth and forecasted growth below:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, UMH has not been taking advantage of the so-called “silver tsunami” as the company has averaged muted to modest growth from 2016 through 2019. The company expects to deliver outsize growth in 2020 and that’s one of the reasons other analysts have jumped onto the train. But now take a look at the dividend growth:

Source: iREIT

Again, no dividend growth. But maybe there’s a silver lining?

Source: iREIT

As you can see, UMH’s payout ratio is elevated and the REIT securities portfolio has further weakened the dividend’s margin of safety. Based on the Q1-19 run rate ($1.9 million of dividend income), we modeled $7.6 million of dividend income for 2019, and that’s $2.7 million of reduced dividend income from 2018 (was $10.3 million in 2018). That difference equates to $.07 per share.

Some would argue (and have already) that $100 million in REIT exposure is “small change” and represents just a fraction of UMH’s business, but I argue that all pennies add up, and given the ultra-tight payout ratio, I’m maintaining a cautious stance. There’s simply no reason to chase yield, folks!

(I will be providing marketplace members with my high-yield REIT BUY list this week – both the 7%+ yielders and the 8% + yielders).

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Join the iREIT on Alpha Marketplace Service

Our Equity REIT Research delivers event analysis, stock ideas and property sector themes for our customers and clients. The team 18 property sectors ranging from health care to data centers to net lease. Our product mix includes single stock (in depth) Equity REITs (small, mid and large cap), thematic (market themes), commercial mortgage REITs, preferreds, and bonds. We have assembled highly-skilled analysts to assist investors manage risk while generating superior risk-adjusted returns. Sign-up for our 2-week free trial and get unrivaled REIT research with 4 real-time portfolios and Rhino Tracker.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.