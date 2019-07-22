Range Resources: Too Cheap To Ignore

An recent asset sale announced on Friday morning, July 19th, 2019 is another marker that validates the current undervaluation in RRC shares.

Range Resources shares currently trade for a fraction of their tangible book value of over $16 per share, and even less than their 2018 year-end proved reserve value of $24 per share.

RRC shares are now down 8 of the past 10 months, marking a capitulation for one of the top acreage holders, and producers in Appalachia.

The company has made mistakes, specifically its Memorial Resource Development acquisition in May of 2016, however the punishment has been far too severe.

Range Resources has been pummeled, with common shares down 46% in 2019, 70% since the start of 2018, and 79% since January 1st 2016.

Introduction

It has been a long time, since I used my Too Cheap To Ignore headline in an initial public article, with my last debut entries in this series being Barclays (BCS) on October 26th, 2016, which has not worked out, though I still think Barclays stock is very cheap today, and the prior entry before that, being Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which has worked out spectacularly well, though shares have been in a trading range now for over two years, and which I wrote a public update on recently.

The public calls in 2016 on Cleveland-Cliffs, and the write-up on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), were very good, however, the best timed entry in the series was my public write-up on Teck Resources Limited (TECK), when TECK share traded below $5 as of the February 17th, 2016 date of the write-up, having declined for 8 out of the 10 previous months.

TECK shares subsequently rallied strongly in 2016, rocketing from below $5 per share to over $20, and the company has transformed itself over the past three years, from a debt-laden producer with tier-1 assets, to a company that is on the cusp of being a verifiable blue-chip today.

There are many parallels from TECK in early 2016, to some of the out-of-favor commodity equities today, and the comparison is particularly apt with Range Resources (RRC), in my opinion.

Range Resources owns tier-1 assets, including some of the top continuous acreage in Appalachia, however the company has been spending heavily to grow production, secure pipeline access, and develop these assets, and is now just turning the corner from growth capital expenditures to maintenance capital expenditures.

Unfortunately, as this growth program has played out, energy prices have been challenged, specifically natural gas prices, which have declined for seven straight months after their break higher in November of 2018.

This collapse in natural gas prices, which comes over 13 years after dry natural gas prices peaked in 2005, has torpedoed shares or Range Resources, and the common shares have now declined 8 of the past 10 months, and are down roughly 79% since January 1st, 2016, making common shares of Range Resources Too Cheap To Ignore.

Investment Thesis

There has been a complete dislocation in out-of-favor equities, and the price collapses are offering opportunity that is better than late 2015/early 2016, in my opinion, and in some cases, on par with the better opportunities in late 2008/early 2009.

A Precipitous Decline

Range Resources shares have been pummeled in 2019, declining 46% year-to-date, a decline that is far worse than the 22% drop in natural gas prices, or the 7% decline in the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), which is a barometer of smaller capitalization energy companies. With crude oil prices higher by 22% YTD, and the S&P 500 Index, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) up nearly 21% YTD, the poor relative performance really stands out.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Going back to the start of 2018, the decline in RRC shares is even more precipitous.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since January 1st, 2018, RRC shares are off by roughly 70%, far below the declines of both crude oil and natural gas.

Previously, I have written extensively about how we saw secular turning points in commodities, and in sovereign bonds in 2016.

However, even with $WTIC crude oil prices up roughly 50% from January 1st, 2016, and natural gas prices roughly flat, after having been up a majority of the past three years, the performance of RRC shares sticks out like a sore thumb.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Range Resources, which is the second largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, where NGL prices correlate fairly highly with crude oil prices, and the ninth-largest dry natural gas producer, has been growing production, yet its shares have declined 79% since January 1st, 2016, as almost everything has rallied over this time frame, and even natural gas prices have been roughly flat.

Simply put, it has been a torture chamber for shareholders.

What Is The Source Of The Relative and Absolute Under-performance

From my perspective, the severe under-performance of Range Resources shares can be traced to two things.

First, Range Resources made an ill-timed acquisition in May of 2016, purchasing Memorial Resource Development for $3.3 billion in stock, diluting existing shareholders, and more importantly, diluting the company's focus on their prime, industry leading Appalachia acreage.

The thought process behind the merger was that Memorial's Louisiana natural gas assets would compliment the existing Appalachia assets of Range Resources, providing the company with a competitive second energy basin, that had convenient access to the burgeoning Gulf Coast LNG export industry, which has indeed lived up to rosy expectations, as the stock price performance of Cheniere Energy (LNG), the largest U.S. LNG exporter, indicates.

However, the reality has been that Memorial's acreage cannot compete with Range Resources own existing Appalachia acreage in the current natural gas pricing climate, and as a result, almost all capital expenditures have been allocated to Range Resources Appalachia assets, due to their better return profile, and thus the Memorial Resources acquisition has ended up being a sinkhole for Range Resources, and a millstone around the neck of RRC common shareholders.

The second cause of Range Resources share under-performance, from my vantage point, is that they have been growing production, notably over the past three years, but really for far longer than that, specifically spending on growth capital expenditures, and this has overshadowed their inherent advantages in their world class Appalachia acreage, specifically their low decline rates, which makes investors think they are on the proverbial shale treadmill, however, that is far from reality.

An Inflection Point - Growth Capital Expenditures Transitions To Maintenance Capital Expenditures

All investors in the energy space need to study Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), in my opinion.

Why?

Cabot chose Appalachia over every other energy basin, including the Permian, and they have executed on their prescient vision.

Range Resources is farther behind Cabot in their transformation to a company that is focused on free cash flow generation, and a pristine balance sheet, however, they are turning the corner.

Specifically, they are in the midst of a transition from a focus on growth capital expenditures, to a focus on maintenance capital expenditures.

To illustrate this, in 2018 Range Resources spent a total of $910 million on capital expenditures, including $836 million to fund the drilling of 104 wells, $62 million on acreage purchases, and $10 million on gas gathering systems.

In 2019, Range Resources Capital Expenditures are forecast to decline to $756 million, a decline of 17% from 2018's capital expenditures.

More importantly, maintenance capital expenditures are forecast to be roughly $600 million, so Range Resources can effectively hold their 2018 production levels with a 34% reduction in capital expenditures.

(Source: Range Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

With peer leading decline rates that are roughly 20% (shown above), which is not too dissimilar from conventional oil and gas production, and which is a far cry from the 60% to 70% initial decline rates of leading shale producers like Pioneer Drilling (PXD), and Concho Resources (CXO), which are valued at much higher multiples by the market, Range Resources has a competitive advantage that is not being valued properly by the financial markets right now, hence the opportunity.

Valuation - Cheap Any Way You Look

Range Resources is currently trading for roughly 33% of its tangible book value, which is currently over $16 per share.

(Source: YCharts.com)

Additionally, based on 2018 proved reserves, at a share price of roughly $5.50 RRC is trading at only roughly 22% of the $24 per share 2018 year-end value in proved reserves, or said another way, a 77% discount to the estimated value of its proved reserves.

(Source: Range Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Personally, my own intrinsic value estimates are higher, and that seems preposterous right now, however, you have to consider how far RRC shares have fallen from their highs.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Perhaps the best indicator of RRC's intrinsic fair value is a sales transaction that just happened earlier this morning, Friday, July 19th, as I was writing this research article.

Specifically, Range Resources announced that they had completed asset sales that totaled $634 million.

Inside the press release, there was this quote from Range Resources CEO Jeff Ventura that illustrated how cheap Range Resources shares are today (my emphasis added with the bold font).

“Following the expected closing of these transactions, Range will have executed a $1 billion reduction in absolute debt over the past 12 months as the Company strengthens the business through organic free cash flow generation and asset sales”, said Jeff Ventura, CEO and President of Range Resources. “These asset sales once again highlight the significant intrinsic value of our assets. Over the past year, Range will have generated asset sale proceeds that equate to approximately 75% of our current market cap through the divestment of assets with a net impact to annual cash flow of less than 4%. Harvesting value from our asset base through these divestitures coupled with capital efficient operations positions Range for future success through commodity price cycles.”

There are a lot of investors who have been bearish on natural gas prices, and they have been right so far, as ironically, the explosive growth in production and reserves, and the incredible efficiency gains, especially in Appalachia, have caused natural gas prices to stay lower for longer, and these expectations have been extrapolated into the future as far as anyone can imagine.

However, there is real value in these businesses, and real world asset divestitures are proving this out, with Range Resources divesting assets that have a net annual impact to cash flows of less than 4%, for roughly 75% of the current market capitalization. Importantly, proceeds from these divestitures are being used primarily for debt repayment, accelerating a balance sheet improvement that has been underway for several years now.

Closing Thoughts - Range Resources Shares Are Historically Cheap

Range Resources shares have been pummeled year-to-date, since January 1st of 2018, and since January 1st of 2016, declining 46%, 70%, and 79% respectively, at Thursday's (July 18th, 2019) closing prices.

The sell-off has accelerated over the past year, with RRC shares down 8 of the past 10 months, a waterfall decline that looks very similar to the waterfall decline in Teck Resources Limited shares that spanned late 2015 into early 2016, before a more than five-fold increase in TECK shares over the remainder of 2016.

Similar to Teck Resources, Range Resources has tier-1 assets, including perhaps the best acreage position in Appalachia, with decades of undrilled core Marcellus wells in their inventory of assets.

(Source: Range Resources July 2019 Investor Presentation)

Despite world class assets, with world class decline rates, in what I think is the best energy basin in North America, Range Resources shares are trading for a fraction of their intrinsic per share value, exchanging hands for a little over $5 per share as a I write this, which is a substantial discount to book value of roughly $16 per share, and year-end proved reserve value of $24 per share.

Importantly, these valuations do not exist in a vacuum, as real world asset sales, including a just announced sale this morning, Friday July 19th, 2019, have validated the bullish analysis, with Range Resources selling fractions of their assets for cash that represents a majority of their current market capitalization.

Last, but not least, listening to Kinder Morgan's (KMI) post earnings conference call last night, I was struck by this quote from Richard Kinder, who is the executive chairman and namesake founder of Kinder Morgan.

Now look, I'm aware of Mark Twain's saying that making predictions is very difficult, particularly when they concern the future, but I believe that under almost any scenario, natural gas is a winner for years to come".

Ultimately, the depressed valuations for Range Resources, or Southwestern Energy (SWN), another undervalued energy producer in Appalachia that I wrote about recently publicly, will not last, as the quality of reserves are too good, the long-term prospects for natural gas demand are too bright, and there is too much arbitrage opportunity, given today's downtrodden valuations, the abundance of cheap capital, and the relative and absolute price advantages that North American natural gas offers, which will facilitate greater demand growth.

In closing the risk/reward is excellent for RRC shares, in my opinion, and exploration and production companies offer extreme absolute and relative value, especially compared to the pipeline companies that have been favored by yield hungry investors, reaffirming my belief that shares have the potential to be a very large winner in the near-term, and over the long-term, which is in contrast to their performance over the past decade. Simply put, shares of RRC are Too Cheap To Ignore.

Bigger picture, commodities are historically undervalued compared to equities and bonds. Bonds are at a dangerous precipice even compared to the building mania for passive investments. Fundamentals still do matter, fundamentals were always the wrong scapegoat, and I still believe 2019 is going to be a banner year for value equities, similar to 2000, as price discovery, after more than a decade of growth outperforming value, is poised to return with a vengeance.

To close, even though it has been a very difficult, almost decade-long stretch for value-oriented investors, with pockets of significant out-performance, including 2016, I think we are about to enter a golden age for active value investors who do the fundamental work who can find the future free cash flow-leading companies in the most out-of-favor sectors, and the most out-of-favor equities, including this public write-up, will be at the forefront of this opportunity.

