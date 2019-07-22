Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform

Its Q1-2019 performance has confirmed Cimarex needs higher oil as well as natural gas prices to deliver free cash flows and it may struggle in the remainder of the year.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) has said it can balance cash flows at $50 a barrel oil prices but unlike other oil producers, the Denver, Colorado-based company’s production profile is heavily tilted towards natural gas. The weakness in natural gas prices, therefore, puts Cimarex Energy in a tough spot. The company is now facing a challenging outlook and may find it difficult to deliver free cash flows, even as oil continues to trade higher than the company’s cash flow break-even level. Cimarex Energy’s shares are trading at a discount against its peers but I don’t see any compelling reason to buy this stock.

The US shale drillers have pushed the country’s oil and gas production to record-shattering levels but did little when it came to boosting cash flows and investor returns. In fact, a vast majority of independent oil producers spent more money on drilling work and shareholder payouts than they collected from operations in the previous years. Last year, when WTI price improved considerably and averaged $65.23 a barrel, only seven out of the 29 leading shale drillers lived within their cash flows while the rest ended up overspending, as per a Reuters’ analysis.

Overall, the independent oil producers burned around $6.7 billion of cash flows in 2018. But oil producers have faced growing pressure from Wall Street and investors to boost returns. The shale drillers responded by promising to show capital discipline, reduce cost structure, generate free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment, and use that excess cash to reward investors with dividends and buybacks. Several companies, ranging from Cimarex Energy, Marathon Oil (MRO), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) are now focusing on improving shareholder returns.

Cimarex Energy comes with a poor track record of outspending cash flows. Last year, for instance, the company generated $1.53 billion of cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, but spent $1.67 billion as cash capital expenditure, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. As a result, it faced a cash flow deficit of around $136 million ($1.53Bn-$1.67Bn). This came at a time when it realized crude oil price of $56.61 a barrel (oil prices traded at a discount to WTI in 2018 due to the supply bottleneck) which was 20% higher than 2017. The company, however, promised a turnaround in 2019 by delivering enough cash flows to fully fund not only capital expenditure but also dividends even in a $52.50 a barrel oil price environment. Excluding dividends, Cimarex said that it can balance cash flows at $50 WTI.

Cimarex Energy, however, isn’t like other oil-weighted shale drillers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), and Parsley Energy (PE) whose production mix is typically more than 60% crude oil and less than 40% natural gas and NGLs. Cimarex Energy’s production profile is tilted towards natural gas and NGLs. The company typically produces greater quantities of natural gas than crude oil, in oil equivalent terms. In the last several quarters, the company’s production mix has usually been around 40%-45% natural gas, 30% crude oil, and 25%-30% NGL. The mix was 41.1% natural gas, 30.7% crude oil, and 28.2% NGL in the first quarter of this year. Consequently, the company’s earnings and cash flows aren’t underpinned by just oil prices. It also needs high natural gas and NGL prices to remain profitable and deliver free cash flows.

This means that Cimarex Energy could struggle in a strong oil price but a weak natural gas price environment. The company, for instance, may find it difficult to deliver free cash flows if oil prices remain above the break-even level of $52.50 a barrel but gas and NGL prices fall. We’ve seen this happen in the first quarter when the spot price of WTI oil price averaged $54.83 a barrel which was higher than the company’s break-even level but natural gas prices were weak and averaged less than $3 per MMBtu in the same period. Cimarex also reported 18.6% lower realized NGL prices on a year-over-year basis.

In this backdrop, Cimarex Energy delivered $351.06 million of cash flow from operations before working capital changes which funded cash CapEx (oil and gas only) of $332.74 million as well as all of the dividends of $17.18 million. However, the company calculates free cash flows by deducing the total capital expenditure (incl. midstream CapEx) as well as dividends from the operating cash flows. The total capital investments were $386 million, including midstream capital of $18 million. This was considerably below the $351.06 million of cash flow raised from operations. From this, we can see that the company burned cash flows in the first quarter since the cash outflows exceeded the cash inflows by almost $35 million ($386Mn-$351.06Mn). Including dividend payments to this equation will push the cash flow deficit even higher.

Since the first quarter, oil prices have improved, with WTI averaging around $60 a barrel in the second quarter and are currently hovering in the $57 to $60 a barrel range. But the commodity is facing some major headwinds, including excess supplies and low oil demand expectations amid mounting concerns related to slowing global economic growth. In this environment, oil prices could remain weak and volatile. On the other hand, the natural gas prices have dropped even lower than the first quarter to around $2.40 per MMBtu at the time of this writing. The natural gas futures indicate that prices will remain within the $2.39 to $2.68 range throughout the remainder of the year. Similarly, the NGL prices have also gradually fallen this year, as measured by Bloomberg’s U.S. Natural Gas Liquid Composite Price.

This weakness in gas and NGL prices could continue hurting Cimarex Energy which may find it difficult to report meaningful levels of free cash flows. At the same time, Cimarex Energy’s oil-weighted peers who have little exposure to gas prices will likely report free cash flows at $57 to $60 oil. This includes companies such as Continental Resources (CLR) who produce almost 60% crude oil and benefit from having a lower cash flow break-even oil price than Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy’s shares have tumbled by 20% this year while its exploration and production peers (XOP) have fallen by 7.5% in the same period. Moving forward, if Cimarex Energy continues to report weak levels of free cash flows then its stock could underperform, particularly since investors are now following the cash flows more closely than ever before. The company’s shares are trading 8.9x forward earnings, lower than the peer average of 13.2x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. Although this makes it cheaper than other oil producers, I think this is a fair price for a gas-weighted shale driller with a relatively weak cash flow profile. I don’t see any compelling reason to buy this stock at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.