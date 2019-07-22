PCI: The Increase In The Distribution Makes This The Best Investment In Your Portfolio

Summary

Each month, the EPS and UNII values comes on like clockwork on the 15th. We pour over it to decipher if a distribution cut is in the cards.

On July 1st, PIMCO, as usual, released its monthly distribution announcement showing that PCI increased the distribution by 6%.

The increase removes the largest overhang to the fund - a distribution cut.

We have adjusted our buy under and sell over prices on our marketplace service.