PCI: The Increase In The Distribution Makes This The Best Investment In Your Portfolio
About: PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI), Includes: VICI
by: Alpha Gen Capital
Summary
Each month, the EPS and UNII values comes on like clockwork on the 15th. We pour over it to decipher if a distribution cut is in the cards.
On July 1st, PIMCO, as usual, released its monthly distribution announcement showing that PCI increased the distribution by 6%.
The increase removes the largest overhang to the fund - a distribution cut.
We have adjusted our buy under and sell over prices on our marketplace service.
PIMCO settled the small debate that was going on whether their largest taxable fund would need to cut the distribution in the near-term by raising the payout by 6.1%. For PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage