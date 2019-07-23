Norsk Hydro: Digesting A Weak First Quarter

It doesn't look like the minimum dividend will be covered this year - unless the second semester shapes up to be excellent.

Introduction

From Spain last week to Scandinavia today. Whereas we discussed Fluidra’s (OTC:FLUIF) dominant position in the pool and wellness sector last week, in this week’s edition of Focus on Europe we are heading north to check up on Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY) (OTCQX:NHYKF) in Norway. Norsk is one of the largest aluminum producers in the world, but its share price has lost approximately half of its value in the past two years. Its Q1 results were uninspiring (and that’s a nice description of a multibillion-dollar company that was just able to break-even in the quarter), and it looks like this year’s net income and free cash flow result won’t be sufficient to cover its minimum dividend of 1.25 NOK/share (for a 4.15% dividend yield).

Norsk Hydro: One of the largest aluminum producers in the world

Norsk Hydro is one of the largest aluminum producers in the world with a total production of 3.7 million tonnes in 2018, but unfortunately the production in the first quarter of this year was substantially lower (805,000 tonnes versus almost 1.3 million tonnes, predominantly due to the lower production volumes at the Alunorte plant in Brazil – see later) while the aluminum price is also trading roughly 10% lower compared to 2018. This combined with an expected high capex seems to indicate 2019 will be a transition year for Norsk Hydro and it’s unlikely that even the minimum dividend will be covered by the incoming cash flows.

The company’s US listing is relatively liquid with an average daily volume of just over 110,000 shares per day (US$400,000 in daily trading volume) but it’s clear the domestic listing in Norway is superior. The ticker symbol in Oslo is NHY and the average trading volume is almost 6 million shares per day. As Norsk Hydro is a Norwegian company and reports its financial results in NOK, I will always refer to the Oslo share price unless indicated otherwise.

The low production rate and weak aluminum price had a negative impact on Norsk’s performance in the first quarter of the year, which was outright disappointing. On top of that, the bottom line was impacted by several exceptional items, including several hundreds of millions of damages related to the cyberattack in the first quarter.

The total revenue came in at 37.8B NOK, but as the total amount of operating expenses increased quite fast as well, the company’s EBIT came in at just 20M NOK, a fraction of the 3.3B NOK generated in the first quarter of last year. Of course, the cyberattack which had a negative impact of a few hundred million NOK is an acceptable excuse, but this (as well as the 190M NOK increase of the depreciation charges) only explains part of the EBIT drop, so the lower aluminum prices are the main culprit here. The bottom line of Norsk Hydro showed a net loss of 124M NOK, but this was entirely attributable to non-controlling interests: the net income attributable to the Norsk Hydro shareholders was around 9 million NOK, or less than 0,005 NOK per share. A break-even situation at best.

And this wasn’t just because of the non-cash items as the cash flow statements appear to be equally disappointing.

Even if we would add the 1.2B NOK in working capital changes back to the equation, the adjusted operating cash flow would be just 1.98B NOK. Not bad, but nowhere close to the almost 4B NOK generated in the first quarter of last year. And after deducting the 1.63B NOK in capital expenditures, the free cash flow result was just 350M NOK in the first quarter of this year. This represents just 0.17 NOK per share, so Norsk Hydro will have to perform much better in the next few quarters if it would like to cover its minimum dividend of 1.25 NOK per share.

And let’s not forget the 1.63B NOK in Q1 capital expenditures is pretty low as Norsk’s management has been guiding for a full-year capex in excess of 10B NOK, indicating the capex spending will be back-end loaded. Expect an average quarterly capex of 3B NOK for the remainder of this year.

Good news and bad news in 2019

Let’s start with the bad news. Cybersecurity remains an important topic in the business world and the issues at Norsk Hydro in the first quarter once again emphasized the requirement to not neglect this part of a company. Norsk estimates the loss related to the cyberattack to be 300-350M NOK in the first quarter while there will be an additional impact of 200-250M NOK in the second quarter of the year for total damages of 500-600M NOK. Norsk thinks its insurance will cover (most of the) damage but has been including the damages as expenses in its financial results as it will only record potential insurance payouts when those are ‘virtually certain’. We can reasonable expect to see an update on the insurance claims in the current semester.

There also was some good news for Norsk. The Federal Court in Brazil has lifted the production embargo on the Alunorte production site (which had been producing at half capacity for in excess of a year) and Norsk Hydro has immediately initiated the protocol to bring the plant back up to its nameplate capacity. The definitive time frame to effectively reach full production is still uncertain, but Norsk was aiming to reach 75-85% of its capacity within the next two months while the Paragominas asset will ramp up at a pace directly correlated with Alunorte.

This doesn’t mean Norsk Hydro’s issues in Brazil are over as the federal court maintained the embargo on the new residue disposal area which means Norsk has to go back to the drawing board to find a long-term solution for the residue. The current facility has a remaining useful life of 1 year but Norsk is working on expanding the capacity of the disposal area to buy more time.

What can we expect for the remainder of this year?

Despite the weak performance in the first quarter of the year, Norsk Hydro has reconfirmed its minimum dividend of 1.25 NOK per share (which represents a dividend yield of just over 4.15% based on the current share price of 30 NOK.

That’s good news for the Norsk shareholders as the minimum dividend of 1.25 NOK will be substantially higher than what could be expected based on the average payout ratio of 40%. In fact, it’s not entirely unlikely the minimum dividend will be higher than the EPS this year. That’s fine for one year as Norsk Hydro needs to make sure its dividend policy remains credible and reliable (you can’t promise a ‘minimum dividend’ and then retract that two years later). Considering this year’s financial results were hit by some exceptional items (the cyberattack) and Alunorte should start to contribute to the financial results from next year on, I’m fine with Norsk Hydro paying its generous minimum dividend.

Investment thesis

Based on the current share count of 2.05 billion shares, the dividend will cost the company almost 2.6B NOK and considering the full-year capex is expected to be north of 10B NOK, it’s best not to have any illusions: it’s extremely doubtful the operating cash flow will be sufficient to cover the sustaining capex, growth capex and the dividend this year. So either next year’s financial situation improves quite drastically, or Norsk Hydro should rethink its minimum dividend policy.

Other news from Europe

The results season is coming close and most companies will have their financial results out over the next few weeks. That will be an interesting read as not every company provides a comprehensive cash flow statement in their quarterly updates; an ideal moment to do some data-mining!

The Boeing (BA) 737 MAX debacle continues to hit the airline industry as Ryanair (RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF), Europe’s dominant low-cost airline has now reduced its expectations for the Summer 2020 schedule as it fears it won’t have the seat capacity it originally eyed. Ryanair ‘remains committed’ to the 737 type, but Boeing will very likely have to issue some ‘commercial gestures’ to smooth things over.

Although Osram Licht (OTCPK:OSAGF) (OTC:OSAGY) accepted an offer of 35 EUR in cash from Carlyle (CG) and Bain Capital, it did receive a higher proposal from AMS. AMS originally offered a cash value of 38.50 EUR per share, but almost immediately withdrew its proposed offer. Now the challenger has withdrawn its offer, it looks like nothing can stop the Osram sale to the two private equity groups anymore.

Belgians will be happy as Galapagos (GLPG) (OTC:GLPGF) received another major thumbs-up from partner Gilead (GILD) which will see an additional $5.1B being invested in the company. The 5-year share price chart of Galapagos looks absolutely stunning, and this probably is what every biotech investor/speculator is hoping for when investing in the space:

In Italy, the flag carrier Alitalia is finally being saved by a consortium of industry partners. Delta Air Lines (DAL), which also is a member of the SkyTeam alliance and infrastructure company Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASF) (OTCPK:ATASY) (known from the bridge incident in Genoa last year) will come up with an alliance to pump fresh cash in Alitalia to keep the airline from going down. This may perhaps also be a strategic move by Atlantia to convince the Italian government to not revoke its concessions on the toll roads.

BHP (BHP) is planning to capitalize on the current iron ore prices (which are still trading at in excess of $100/t). After producing (just) 238 million tonnes in 2018, the mining group now plans to produce roughly 250 million tonnes in the current financial year. Considering the operating expenses shouldn’t increase by too much, BHP’s iron ore division will probably be printing money at the current Fe prices.

Netherlands-domiciled Grandvision (OTCPK:GRRDF) (OTCPK:GRRDY) received an indicative takeover offer from EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOF) (OTCPK:ESLOY) which is willing to pay up to 28 EUR per share, a 22% premium compared to the closing price of GrandVision the day before the offer was made. This move would make sense for EssilorLuxottica, as it would further strengthen the vertical integration plans as GrandVision is one of the largest retailers of eyewear in the world with top positions in Europe, but a 3-4% market share of all eyewear in the world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.